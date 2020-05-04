Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Laugh Out Loud!

LAUGH!!! Bahahahhaha!

By

When was the last time you laughed? I mean REALLY laughed, until you cried? 

I have to remind myself all the time that everything doesn’t have to be so serious. I am such a box checker and to-do list doer, that I forget to even think of anything else than what I have to do next. Luckily, my husband is a happy person, he jokes and flirts and acts silly it and he reminds me to laugh. 

If you don’t have someone in your life that is silly and makes you laugh each day, then just start laughing on your own. YES, just start laughing, and keep laughing. Laughter is contagious and the more you laugh the harder you will laugh. You will laugh at that fact that you are alone just laughing. It’s Hilarious! 

Simple, your Dose of Love today is to laugh and laugh hard and laugh out loud. It’s good the soul!

Dayna M. (Inconceivable-PainToPower), Author and Blog Host at Inconceivable-How I Turned My Pain Into POWER!

It is my purpose to help others turn their Pain into POWER!  I did it after 10 years of devastating fertility treatments, and I rose from the ashes stronger and better than before.
Like a Phoenix-I Rise!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

//

First Responders First

by Carlos Perez
//

Thriving in the New Normal

by Rebecca Muller
Mid adult woman on phone with laptop at dining table, son using digital tablet, role model, working mother, efficiency
//

Working From Home in the New Normal

by John McAlester

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.