When was the last time you laughed? I mean REALLY laughed, until you cried?

I have to remind myself all the time that everything doesn’t have to be so serious. I am such a box checker and to-do list doer, that I forget to even think of anything else than what I have to do next. Luckily, my husband is a happy person, he jokes and flirts and acts silly it and he reminds me to laugh.

If you don’t have someone in your life that is silly and makes you laugh each day, then just start laughing on your own. YES, just start laughing, and keep laughing. Laughter is contagious and the more you laugh the harder you will laugh. You will laugh at that fact that you are alone just laughing. It’s Hilarious!

Simple, your Dose of Love today is to laugh and laugh hard and laugh out loud. It’s good the soul!