“Laugh — EVERY SINGLE DAY.” With Dr. William Seeds & Angelo Grinceri

As a part of my series about “5 Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Angelo Grinceri.

With 15+ years of fitness experience, Angelo Grinceri joined P.volve as a Master Instructor and Movement Specialist. Receiving degrees in FAFS, RKC, CAFS and PCC, Angelo became fascinated by functional training and how the body’s muscles and joints work together to create optimal definition.

After suffering from a serious back injury during his body-building years, Angelo aims to improve the fitness industry’s understanding of functional science and movement, ensuring his clients lead a sustainable, healthy and pre-hab lifestyle.

In addition to being a top NYC trainer and named People’s “Sexiest Trainer Alive”, Angelo is also an author and has been featured in Muscle & Fitness, Eat This Not That, THE/THIRTY, MSN, Fox 5 NY, Yahoo!, Well+Good, and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the story about how you first got involved in fitness and wellness?

Before I had a career or a name in the fitness and wellness space, I only had an obsession. I was truly obsessed with improving my body, I was obsessed with the concept that I can change the way my body looks from daily habits and choices. As I let that obsession take over my time I realized that a lot of people were asking questions that I knew the answers to. As more questions came in, I realized I didn’t have all of the answers. I soon realized there was a lot that I didn’t know. I decided to hire someone who knew a lot more than me; a bodybuilding coach. As I gained more information and experience, I realized I could use this information to serve not just myself, but also others. As my knowledge base increased, so did my confidence, which led me to start my first personal training company at the age of 18. I currently am a Master Trainers & Movement Specialist at P.volve — a high intensity, low impact method that strengthens, sculpts and energizes the entire body.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career?

The most interesting? Leaning into this career has been an amazing and eye-opening experience that has given me a new perspective and insight into how different industries work. The thing about having a wellness brand is that it is broad enough to reach everyone, however, specific enough to intrigue someone. Over the past 7 years in NYC I’ve been able to experience various different businesses and industries like video production, product development, fashion events, model castings, event planning, and business partnerships and management. Now, I’ve become more involved with connecting like minded people through sustainability and living a more conscious lifestyle. To sum it up, this career has led me to connect with amazing humans across different industries and learning more than I ever could image, all while having a good time doing it!

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

The biggest mistake I’ve made is my mind set when I was first starting my career. Initially when I became involved in the world of fitness I was looking to serve my ego (Profit, Status, and Recognition).

Many moons later, I have come to realize it is ALL about the company that you keep around you, the laughs throughout this journey, the people that you help along the way, and the beautiful connections and memories that will last your entire life.

Can you share with our readers a bit about why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field? In your opinion, what is your unique contribution to the world of wellness?

Playful execution and my energy. I’m living proof that even if you don’t have your life “figured out” or you’re going through “a transition phase” — you can still be joyful, curious, supportive, and happy! A narrative has been ingrained into us that unless we have it all figured out, we cant be happy or enjoy anything along the way. I am here to prove that you can enjoy the ride and still get things done and move forward. I choose to have fun while putting in the hard work (this has been challenging as a property owner/landlord).

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for just about everyone that I have met along this journey. Whether it was a “good” or “bad” experience — it doesn’t make a difference because i’ve learned something valuable along the way.

I have a huge amount of gratitude for Al Kavadlo and Dave Durante for teaching me so much about calisthenics and that true strength can be found in consistency. I am grateful for John DuCane for giving me an amazing opportunity to publish my first book at the young age of 27.

I am grateful for Dr. Gary Gray for providing me with an exceptional education about the human body and writing the forward for my book!

I am grateful for Nick Paganelli for creating Water and Words with me. It’s amazing that some of the big players (like Samsung) are supporting our mission to get people drinking more water and reframing their mindset to start the day.

I am grateful for every other trainer and coach that I’ve worked with because I’ve learned something from each of them.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s move to the main focus of our interview. We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, exercise more, and get better sleep etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the 3 main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

My biggest blockage is finding a reason. When I was younger, my focus was always to look better. As I’ve grown, the need to look great becomes much less relevant and i’ve found myself struggling to find a new reason why to keep my health choice commitments.

The second biggest blockage was social acceptance and fitting in. When you’re beginning to change your lifestyle and start to live a healthier life, it can be hard to find and surround yourself with like-minded peers. Being different is fine. The sooner that you can accept that and become comfortable in making choices that are in alignment with you and not influencer by others — the better.

The third thing is having the mindset that your choices don’t matter and thinking that 1 small decision doesn’t matter… But it does. Each healthy decision matters — your day doesn’t have to be perfect, but try to do one thing thats “healthy” every day. Once you lock that in, you can start to grow your healthy habits throughout your day and eventually into your lifestyle as a whole.

Can you please share your “5 Non-Intuitive Lifestyle Tweaks That Will Dramatically Improve One’s Wellbeing”? (Please share a story or an example for each, and feel free to share ideas for mental, emotional and physical health.)

Drink 2–3 glasses of water first thing in the morning to start your day — before you do anything else! Look and FIND the silver lining in everything that happens to you daily. Take ownership of every single one of your short comings and let go of blaming others. Flex and Rotate your spine in all the ways every single day. Being an instructor at P.volve, I’ve learned the importance of low-impact movements that strengthen, sculpt, and energizes the body are key Be aware of your way of being — You have a responsibility on how you’re being perceived by others. You have a responsibility to take control of every situation you find yourself in. I am positive that things won’t always go your way, however, you can always take control and chose how to handle a situation. Laugh — EVERY SINGLE DAY. Everyone could use more fun and joy in their lives, choose to be that catalyst to joy and laughter.

As an expert, this might be obvious to you, but I think it would be instructive to articulate this for the public. Aside from weight loss, what are 3 benefits of daily exercise? Can you explain?

Blood circulation, Bone Density, and Neurological stimulation

For someone who is looking to add exercise to their daily routine, which 3 exercises would you recommend that are absolutely critical?

Step Back and Reach — This stretch focuses on extending and lengthening the abdominal muscles, while also providing a deeper stretch into your hips as well. Extend your arms overhead, and step back with your right leg directly behind you at 6 o’clock (make sure you’re on the ball of your foot and your heel is pointing up!). At the same time, reach your arms back stretching through the abdomen. Also, follow with your gaze as your reach back to deepen the stretch and work on the stability in your balance. Repeat eight times on each side.

P. Stance & P. Sit — These are the foundational moves at P.volve as they help maintain and perfect your overall posture. Stand with your feet hips width apart and bend your knees — make sure your knees are directly over your angles and do not go over. Hinge your hips and push your glutei back toward the wall behind you, engaging your glutes and pull your core into your spine. This is the p.stance. For the p.sit, you start in the p.stance and slowly lower only about 2–3 inches — again engaging your core & pelvis as you move back and come up into the p.stance.

Side Step, reach and rotate — Start with your feet shoulder-width apart, and your arms locked out straight out in front of you at chest height. Next, step one leg out with to the side, landing your foot down to the other foot. Once that foot lands, rotate the back arm towards the 6 o’ clock position to further open the front hip.

In my experience, many people begin an exercise regimen but stop because they get too sore afterwards. What ideas would you recommend to someone who plays sports or does heavy exercise to shorten the recovery time, and to prevent short term or long term injury?

Hydration, daily movement, and mediation. I believe that with internal calmness, your body can repair much more efficiently.

There are so many different diets today. Can you share what kind of diet you follow? Which diet do you recommend to most of your clients?

Recently, my focus has been breaking my addiction to food. In my experience, many fitness crazed people have some sort of food addiction that are masked by excessive caloric exertion. I recommend intermittent fasting. It has worked well for me for the past 3 years. I started with a setting a simple 12 hour feeding window for myself, and now that window is down to about 8 hours.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story?

My stroke of Insight by Jill Bolte Taylor: She introduced me to the concept of truly living in the present, feeling interactions with others, and reprogramming your own brain.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Yes — two things

Water and Words: It’s already happening. Nick Paganelli and I are currently inspiring others to hydrate their bodies and mind every morning with 3 glasses of water while also providing a transformational word of the day. We are currently holding live events with Samsung prompting others to share their struggles and reflections in a group setting. I think the method at P.volve, which is high intensity, low impact training, is so important that you don’t need to be injuring yourself to be getting a good workout. The P.volve method is focused on form and functional movements that activate hard-to-reach muscles and enhance everyday life activities.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life?

Yes, responsibility for everything in our lives — thoughts, feelings and behaviours. … “Eventually we all have to accept full and total responsibility for our actions,everything we have done, and have not done.” ~ Hubert Selby

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

Russel Branson: I love his style and the principles that he lives by. I love that he is so expansive, doing multiple different things, and innovating in all of them. I love how well he treats his employees and more importantly, I love how free spirited and grateful he is. His favorite quote of mine is “You don’t learn to walk by following rules. You learn by doing, and by falling over.”

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @angelo_grinceri

https://www.instagram.com/angelo_grinceri/?hl=en

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work!