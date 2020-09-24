LaTosha Ward: “Building new relationships and networking”

Be proactive and see how you can move forward. COVID has taught me to continue to move forward and turn every lesson into a Blessing.No matter what has happen it’s preparing me to work harder.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Many of us now have new challenges that come with working from home, homeschooling, and sheltering in place.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing LaTosha Ward.

LaTosha Ward is an energetic, smart and funny woman. A native of Cincinnati she embraces being a Wife, Mother of three boys and CEO. She believes in keeping God first and motivating others.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Sure, Yes!. I have been in an IT Consultant for over 12 years now and have had the pleasure of working with many great agencies and companies. I have always enjoyed providing solutions and solving problems. I wanted a career that allowed me to do just that. What other way than a career in IT. I started my business to help break down the barriers of the lack of African American’s and Women in the IT Field.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

I would have to say the most interesting for me was our participation in the P&G Signal. As we are listening to the presenters on the main stage, one of the speakers was Queen Latifah. To be able to listen to her share and acknowledge the same concerns she has for her business The Queen Collection as I have for mine was a feeling I can’t explain. When Queen Latifah spoke about not seeing others that looked like her in very high positions and partnering with the right company. Or not being judged as a black woman. I was blown away because this is how I feel as a black woman and CEO. The P&G signal was an opportunity that I will never forget. It was amazing for us we were able to meet new clients and build what I believe to be long lasting relationships.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now?

Yes. We have some serious projects coming up! I cant disclose all but follow us and you will not be disappointed !

How do you think that will help people?

These projects are going to give new life to the meaning, support for Non- Profits.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are?

Of Course, My mother and my husband.

Can you share a story about that?

My mother is my biggest fan she is such a joy. We literally talk everyday and she is always pushing me to do better and strive for greatness. But she always taught me that its ok to fail. Failing is ok IF you learn from it. I’m grateful that my mother is the way she is because she gives so much encouragement and I can laugh and cry with her and there is no judgement. My mom is the best mom and nana in my eyes lol. My husband supports and smiles everyday . We have been married for 15 years and he still says “Honey you are a superstar keep doing what you do”. He literally drives me everywhere so I can take meetings in the car, work on emails etc. He is constantly being my right hand and I thank God for him.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

Yes some in my family have underlying conditions and the hard part for me is protecting my family and keeping them safe. While running a business and still being proactive.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

Yes. Personally, we did family Zoom rooms and facetime events in the beginning of Covid. Professionally we assured our clients by continuing to show our face, virtual meeting and chats. We also offered Lunch and Chats to our clients, during the lunch & chat we do not discuss business, but we talk about how we are dealing with our new normal. This kind of replaces the water cooler or breakroom talk right? It reminded our clients that we care and that we feel the same way that they do. #weareinthistogether

Can you share the biggest work-related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

Building new relationships and networking. Once the pandemic hit many people stuck with the network they were familiar with. We were used to seeing potential clients face to face. Now that has not been as easy.

Can you share what you have done to address those challenges?

I went back to my network that I began with such as Cintrifuse and the Chamber. I asked the questions how would their team be able to assist our company with bridging those gaps. And the door was opened just like that. Its all about building that relationship.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

Yes, Do what works best for you and your family. What worked best for my family is my husband and I scheduled to check the kids work between meetings. We still take a midday lunch and we include the kids. This gives us a chance to see what work the kids have worked on and talk about how our day is going. We also work in different rooms of the house. Think about it we are not at our desk all day at our office right. We move to conference rooms, go out to lunch etc. So why not keep that same energy when you are at home. I think everyone has to make their own rules for their business and their family. Take what you see from others and use what works for you😊

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I have a me closet lol. If my Closet door is closed I’m having quite time or praying don’t come looking for mommy. I also walk in my neighborhood and enjoy the weather and just have peace and quiet.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each. Sure

Be proactive and see how you can move forward. COVID has taught me to continue to move forward and turn every lesson into a Blessing.No matter what has happen it’s preparing me to work harder. Someone you never expected is one call away. Once I reached out to my contacts I was surprised of the connections they were able to assist with. Your next opportunity is right around the corner. Another lesson I learned during this time is: Those that you thought would won’t and those that you thought wouldn’t will. Let that sink in, meaning sometimes your support can come from places you never expected.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

Build a team that you trust and they trust you. Work to see how you can bring them light and vice versa. Call family members that you have not spoken with in years and see how they are doing. Offer the opportunity for them to help you sometimes when people are able to assist it can provide great joy for them and for you 😊

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Its simple treat others how you would want them to treat you. I always ask myself how would I feel in that situation. Value yourself and others. I always tell my kids don’t do anything to anyone that you would not want done to you. Never look down on people treat everyone the same from the CEO to the janitor everyone deserves to be respected.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can visit our website at www.biddevelops.com or on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/biddevelops . You can also follow me at www.linkedin.com/in/latoshaward

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!