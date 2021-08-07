Latif Peracha of M13: “Vision and Storytelling”

Vision and Storytelling. I also look for founders who have a clear vision for the future, and are good storytellers. Storytelling is a crucial part of the start up journey and is an indicator of a founder’s ability to raise capital, recruit a great team, and develop partnerships.

Latif is a General Partner at M13 Ventures, a venture capital firm focused on early-stage consumer technology companies. Prior to M13, Latif was a Managing Director at Virgin Management, where he was responsible for both managing the Virgin portfolio as well direct venture investments in the Americas. During his tenure at Virgin, he worked closely on the incubation of Virgin Hotels as well as the management of Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit, and Virgin Pulse. His VC investments included Square, Ring, Slack, and Capsule. He was a board observer at Ring, Virgin Galactic, Virgin Orbit and Virgin Hotels and sat on the boards of Virgin Mobile Latin America and The Hard Rock Hotel Las Vegas. Before Virgin, Latif worked at IAC where he focused on corporate and business development for Ticketmaster, their biggest operating company at the time. He began his career in the investment banking division at Bear Stearns where he focused on financial services, healthcare and media.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you please share with us the “backstory” behind what brought you to this specific career path?

Most folks do not have a straight line into venture and that is certainly true for me. I started my career in finance and then moved into corporate development at IAC in Los Angeles where I focused my time at Ticketmaster, its biggest operating company before it was spun out. During that time, we did some venture investing on the balance sheet which sparked my interest but I wasn’t quite sure how to get in.

This was in 2008 and we were in the early innings of the Global Financial Crisis, which was a terrible time to be making a career change. I ended up moving back to New York and starting the MBA program at Columbia. While I was at Columbia, I received a call from a venture capitalist named Mike Brown. At the time, Mike was working for Sir Richard Branson and Virgin was exploring a possible investment in a digital ticketing business and brought me on as a consultant to help with the diligence. When I finished my MBA, I was able to parlay the consulting work into a job with Virgin.

At Virgin, I started our venture strategy with a colleague in London and we invested in over 30 leading consumer technology companies including Ring, Slack, TransferWise, and Capsule, which is also an M13 portfolio company. I also worked on Virgin-branded companies including Virgin Galactic and Virgin Hotels. I spent eight years at Virgin before joining M13 as a General Partner.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Thinking in Bets: Making Smarter Decisions When You Don’t Have All the Facts by Annie Duke. In the book, Duke delves into the power, process, and execution of good decision making. The main thesis is that getting comfortable with uncertainty is the key to avoiding emotional responses and being blinded by biases in the decision making process. My most powerful takeaway is that it is a mistake to evaluate your decision making purely on the results because there is always some degree of luck at play. Even the best decisions can lead to bad outcomes. The book showed me that rather than focusing on the outcomes of past decisions or pontificating on the possible outcomes of a current decision, focusing on what I know — and conversely on what I don’t know — is the key to good decision making. A big part of applying this practice to my decision making as an investor is taking the time to speak to each person involved to understand their take before coming together as a group to make a final decision. I’m grateful that at M13 the process involves working in conjunction with a group of smart investors with diverse backgrounds who each bring something different to the table.

Do you have a favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Do you have a story about how that was relevant in your life or your work?

“Praise specifically, criticize generally,” is a leadership philosophy I subscribe to.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

I believe leadership is about empowering the people around you and allowing them to have ownership of their role and contributions. If you can’t give autonomy to people who are working for you then you simply haven’t hired the right people. A team that can’t leverage the full capabilities of each member is a reflection of poor leadership.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I really believe that software and technology at large can bring great prosperity to emerging market populations. We have seen how local economies in Eastern European countries including Poland and Ukraine have been transformed through the development of top tier software talent. After seeing this work in a previous portfolio company I have advocated for several of our portfolio companies to have a presence in Eastern Europe, enabling the technology industry to grow in these regions. I am a strong proponent of bringing this model to other regions including the Middle East where software job creation can be a great tool for greater economic prosperity in areas like the Gaza and the West Bank where unemployment rates are very high and there is limited access to resources. This will be something I continue to work on going forward.

The United States is currently facing a very important self-reckoning about race, diversity, equality and inclusion. This is of course a huge topic. But briefly, can you share a few things that need to be done on a broader societal level to expand VC opportunities for women, minorities, and people of color?

I believe the problem of a lack of diversity in VC can only be improved with real, active effort from the key players in the industry. More specifically, the effort has to come from the top (from a partner level). Acknowledging there is a problem on its own won’t naturally lead to more diverse candidates joining the industry. Venture is a very insulated, relationship-based industry. In order to spark major change, VC will need to start looking for talent beyond their established networks.

At M13, we are actively working to bring more diversity, equality, and inclusion to our firm because we know that diverse backgrounds and points of view will make us better investors as a whole. For example, our in-house incubator — Launchpad — recently launched our first Founder in Residence (FIR) program, led by Partner, Anna Barber. When identifying the twelve founders who would make up the ranks of this program, Anna and our head of talent, Matt Hoffman, purposefully eschewed the standard method of recruitment and bypassed the existing networks of M13 partners. The result was bringing together a group of founders with a broad range of backgrounds. It may be easier to source talent from an existing network, but it is also limiting.

Can you share a story with us about your most successful investment? What was its lesson?

I still consider Ring to be my most successful investment. I co-led Ring’s Series B funding when I was at Virgin and was on their board. Yes, it was a very successful company and a great investment — Ring was acquired in 2018 by Amazon — but that’s not really the reason it tops my personal list of successful investments. It was truly a personal success because it afforded me the opportunity to learn from a group of incredible people. I learned a ton from Jamie Siminioff, Ring Inventor and CEO, as well as my fellow board members including Adam D’Augelli at True Ventures and Kevin Dunlap at Calibrate Ventures. I still have close relationships with many of them and those relationships have been a source of inspiration, advice, and additional investing opportunities. In fact, it’s how I met Carter and Courtney Reum, Co-Founders of M13, which led to me joining the firm.

Can you share a story of an Angel or VC funding failure of yours? What was its lesson?

I think any other investor would agree with me when I say it’s the misses and failures that you tend to remember most vividly. For me, it’s Peloton. I saw the original prototype bike very early on and when I was at Virgin we considered investing in the Series, A, B, and C, but ultimately passed. I really wanted to invest in the Series A but I was still fairly junior in my career and I just hadn’t yet honed the ability to bring a deal over the line or built the confidence I have today in my decision making abilities. In retrospect, I wish I had spoken up more to share my thoughts and “pounded the table” more. Today, Peloton is a 30B+ dollars company. One of the biggest lessons I took from that experience is that you can’t get anchored in your past mistakes. Just because we missed the first round does not mean we should have missed the subsequent rounds. Focusing too much on past mistakes only limits your ability to identify future opportunities even within the same companies. It’s those select great companies that drive the entire industry’s returns.

What are your “5 things I need to see before making a VC investment” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

Founder Market Fit. One of the first things I want to know is why the founder created the company. For me, the drive to start the company needs to come from a very genuine place, whether it’s an extension of their previous career or as a result of a personal pain point in their life that they wanted to fix. For example, we recently made an investment in the healthcare space (has yet to be announced) where the founder was previously a founder at a multi-billion dollar healthcare start up and is uniquely positioned to understand the complicated insurance market. His domain knowledge was key to our investment thesis as reimbursement is critical to opening up access and affordability. I personally don’t connect as easily with founders who identify an opportunity in the market as a consulting exercise and then start the company to capitalize on it. Building a company is hard so I’m much more compelled by someone who is coming at the challenges from a personal place. Vision and Storytelling. I also look for founders who have a clear vision for the future, and are good storytellers. Storytelling is a crucial part of the start up journey and is an indicator of a founder’s ability to raise capital, recruit a great team, and develop partnerships. I worked for many years for Sir Richard Branson, and he is the ultimate visionary. His vision for Virgin Galactic helped spawn an industry around private commercial space travel that will benefit consumers for decades to come. As anything that is pushing the boundaries it has taken a lot of time and capital but Richard’s ability to inspire and tell the Virgin Galactic story has now made space travel very close to becoming a reality. Market tailwinds. What’s happening in this market that signals this company should exist in the next 5–10 years? An example of this is our portfolio company, Capsule. Capsule is rebuilding the pharmacy industry from the ground up, with an emotionally resonant consumer experience that enables improved compliance and drives better outcomes for all constituents: Providers, insurance companies, pharmaceutical companies, and of course the consumer. Pharmacy is generally an offline industry with only 1% online. We expect pharmacy to follow the broader ecommerce market and reach at least 20% online at scale which equates to roughly 80B dollars of market value capture. We believe Capsule can be a leader in that value transfer. To be a great investment, the company does not need to operate in a 400B dollars market, but I have to see clear signs that the market can expand. Unique Distribution. We are a consumer-focused firm, but I’m wary of any product that is overly focused or dependent on paid marketing for new customer acquisition. Whether it’s via Facebook, or TikTok, or the many other social platforms, I believe that’s a race to the bottom. I’m looking for more unique opportunities to reach customers, whether that’s through doctors or employers. I’m interested in an organic way of acquiring customers through related parties who have a vested interest in serving that customer too. We are investors in a company called Northstar which is focused on improving financial wellness, and it serves consumers through their employer who also believe that if their employees can better understand the value of their full compensation and benefits, and also are offered great budgeting tools, it will improve engagement and retention. Advanced Technologies. We often try to invest in companies that are advancing trends we believe in deeply through a new or proprietary technology. For example, we are investors in Feelmore Labs which is leveraging proprietary non-invasive neurostimulation technology to significantly reduce stress and anxiety. The technology is patented and has been validated across large sample sizes. It is also taking a platform approach: in addition to anxiety, it is currently working on sleep as the next indication, and cognition will follow. It is a great example of a business that is advancing a secular trend we deeply believe in (mental health) through a differentiated technology and a passive behavior that we believe will drive long-term compliance.

