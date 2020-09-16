LaTersa Blakely: “Try to be grateful”

Try to be grateful: Instead of focusing on everything that’s going wrong in the world, think about your life and your health and your family’s well-being. Being grateful puts you in a better mood. For me, I was stressing when the pandemic happened because it was scary but then my daughter brought to my attention that now is the time for me to take a dose of my own medicine and be thankful that I’m alive.

LaTersa is a life and business coach for moms ready to believe they are enough and to help them start their business. She is also an online influencer where she share inspirational and empowering videos via her Youtube Channel. You can learn more about her at www.latersablakely.com

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

Yes, I actually started my journey as a mompreneur because childcare was kicking our behinds. Two small children in daycare was taking my entire pay check except for 20 dollars. It was decided upon that I should come home and be with our children since I was working just to pay childcare, so my first business “The LaTersa Diaper Cakes” was born. I was known as the crafty mama because I enjoy creating with my hands. After 2012, I ventured into business and life coaching for moms wanting to work from home and start their business.

It has been the best decision that I’ve made.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

Well, this one is going to be funny. Once during the earlier years in business, I was so determined to attend this business conference that I spent my entire check to get a plane ticket but what I didn’t know is that when you buy a cheap ticket or last minute, they won’t tell you when you leave until you purchase it, so my flight didn’t leave until 7pm at night so I didn’t get the my destination until midnight, so I ended up sleeping in a stinky airport restroom because I didn’t have anyone available to pick me up from the air port until the next day. The things I did for growth; I was so hungry for knowledge. But the best part was I got a chance to meet my favorite motivational speaker.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now?

Yes, I am! I’m working on more digital products that will help moms on their journey of making money from home. Also recording new videos for my Youtube channel to continue to support them further and encourage them. How do you think that will help people? It will help them stay motivated and provide them with more ways to work from home.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that? Actually, there is no one particular person because I’ve had help from numerous people and coaches. I’ve invested in my journey at whatever stage I feel I need help. I don’t mind asking for help.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

My biggest challenge was revamping my entire work at home routine because now that my children are doing virtual school, I had to make room for me to spend extra time with them. I would find myself working and working and working and forget about the time. They constantly were telling me that I work too much and at one point, they took my laptop and hid it from me.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I set myself on a schedule; once I complete my work at home job, I would only work a couple hours in my business. This way I can spend time with them, help with homework and play board games with them.

Can you share the biggest work- related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

My biggest challenge is having my children home all day and not being able to have at least the 8 hours to myself to work how I choose.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I rearranged my work schedule so I can make sure that they are doing their school work and making sure they join their zoom classes.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

My best advice would be to set a new schedule to will work for your current lifestyle at the moment. Your old schedule won’t work with this pandemic. Our entire lives have been changed, but you will need to adjust and make sure you are spending quality time with your loved ones. Family is everything and when this is all over, I think we will all be closer as a family.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

I would say take lots of breaks and stay away from watching the news. The news can keep you panicking and depressed about the current situation of our country. Instead, try watching a lot of comedy and family oriented movies. Also, spend time with self care. If you don’t take care of yourself, you will be no good to your family or anyone else.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Try to be grateful: Instead of focusing on everything that’s going wrong in the world, think about your life and your health and your family’s well-being. Being grateful puts you in a better mood. For me, I was stressing when the pandemic happened because it was scary but then my daughter brought to my attention that now is the time for me to take a dose of my own medicine and be thankful that I’m alive. Take mini breaks: Always working and working, will keep you fatigued and drained. Sometimes, just open your door and smell the fresh air or go for a walk. I found that when I get stuck with my business, I have to put it down for a few hours and go do something else, helps me to regroup. Make a to-do-list: Having an organized list with what your day will look like helps you to get more done and be more productive. Every night before bed, I create my own to-do-list so I will know what I need to get done. Always leaving room for emergencies cause things can happen

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

I would say have regular family talks. These can really be helpful when finding out how your loved ones are feeling during this time. For me, I call my parents everyday and check on them, since I’m not close to them. I also have nightly talks with my kids to make sure they are okay.

Secondly, do fun activities together can open up room for laughter and dialogue. Spending that quality time together is always helpful in these times.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When you know better, you can definitely do better” The late Dr. Maya Angelou because as I look back over my life, I’ve made a ton of mistakes, but it helps me to know that I can make better decisions today because I know better.

How can our readers follow you online?

They can find me on Instagram:@LaTersaSpeaks and YouTube: LaTersa Blakely http://www.youtube.com/latersablakely1977 : my website: http://www.latersablakely.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!