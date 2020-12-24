Last Minute Gift Guide for Every Health Enthusiast

Affiliate disclaimer: There’s nothing to disclose! I do not receive any commission upon click nor purchase of products. These are personal favorites that I use, gift, and have chosen to endorse.

For the healthy homebody: Back to the Roots Microgreens Kit

Mark my word, broccoli sprouts are slated to be the “Kale” of 2021. Why? Broccoli sprouts contain up to 100 times more antioxidants than most cruciferous vegetables, like their more mature counterpart broccoli. Furthermore, the sulforaphane in broccoli sprouts increases glutathione, your body’s key detoxer. That’s a lot of power for a little sprout.

For the pioneer, eager to chart new trend territory with the newest (and weirdest) innovations: Kaatsu Bands

You may catch a few stares or snickers as you head back to the gym in 2021 sporting these bad boys, but with the impressive science behind them, you’ll be the one with the last laugh. Kaatsu bands (or BFR bands) fit snugly around your upper arms and legs, restricting blood flow and thus “tricking” your body into thinking it’s working much harder than it actually is. You’ll see quicker gains in muscle and fitness. By creating a mildly hypoxic state in your muscles, you’re also upregulating many healing growth hormones like brain-derived neurotrophic factor (BDNF) that have neuroprotective benefits.

For the holistic health maven who values sleep as being on par with solid gold: Tempur Pedic Sleep Mask

These babies are better than the best blackout curtains, and portable, too. Even a small amount of light at night will interfere with the production of melatonin, the “sleep hormone” that helps regulate sleep and wake patterns. The impact of our light-filled modern world on health is so great that some sleep scientists argue our society isn’t so much “sleep-deprived” as we are “darkness-deprived.”

Splurge: Oura Ring

Ahhh the Oura. I finally understand why Gollum felt the urge to hold on so tight. The Oura ring is truly “My Precious.” While other fitness trackers may have similar (perhaps even greater) functionality, Oura has lasered in on two key aspects: accurate sleep tracking and simplicity of design. In fact, it is so simple that oftentimes I forget I am even wearing a tracker. Gone are the days of bulky, invasive wristwatches that beep at you and interrupt your conversations. The Oura ring is a stealth, tasteful, modern approach to tracking. It’s nearly 2021, after all.

For the explorer who refuses to compromise between good health and a good adventure: Epic Water Filter

Buy it for your camping excursion, keep it around for everyday use. You even have the option to purchase a stand-alone filter to pair with your own favorite water bottle. Just make sure to select the correct filter strength for your needs. Because what you don’t know about your municipal’s water source can indeed hurt you.

For the indulgent health enthusiast looking to up their self-care game: Dry Brush

Forget the January Juice Cleanse. There are other, more enjoyable ways to detox. Dry brushing stimulates the lymphatic system, a network of tissues and organs that help rid the body of toxins, waste and other unwanted materials. Other benefits include reduction of cellulite, removal of dead skin, strengthening of the immune system, stimulation of the hormone and oil-producing glands, tightening of the skin, improvement of the nervous system, and aiding in digestion. For dry brush beginners, here’s a good instructional video to help get started.

Splurge: Higher Dose Infrared Sauna Blanket

Time to turn up the heat! Infrared saunas can raise your body’s core temperature more effectively than traditional saunas, allowing greater benefits without extreme or uncomfortable conditions. Other benefits are similar to those of exercise: detoxification through sweat and production of heat shock proteins, helping to protect our DNA. All from the comfort of your own couch.

For the longevity-focused, on a mission to slow the aging process and extend their healthspan: A personalized cognitive health program by Sia, of course!

Alas, the shameless plug! I’d be remiss not to include our Sia program to optimize cognitive health. To give the gift of prevention, longevity and support to a friend (or to yourself), reach out through Sia’s contact form. Based on the Bredesen Protocol, the only program proven to prevent and reverse cognitive decline. During an intensive 12-week commitment, we conduct comprehensive assessments of your current state of cognitive health, develop a personalized program based on your results, and implement each element through one-on-one coaching sessions. Now that’s what I call a smart New Year’s resolution!