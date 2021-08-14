Lasse Schuirmann of VIPERdevio: “Fake-hack your product to get at least early feedback if not sales”

“Fake-hack your product to get at least early feedback if not sales.” – Always remember, that the product is not for yourself, it is for your customers. So they have to like it, right? Go and ask them if they do, before spending more money on something they might not like.

As a part of our series about cutting edge technological breakthroughs, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lasse.

Lasse is a 26 year old serial entrepreneur who has founded 3 new companies in 2020 and is dedicated on building a “blueprint for startups”. After studying Computer Science and Engineering, he founded the coala Open Source project which had more than 1000 contributors worldwide. Based of this project, a nonprofit (Open Education and Software Association e.V.) as well as his first startups, GitMate and VIPERdev were founded.

His company VIPERdev is becoming a startup factory, launching about 2–5 products every month by now, with Lasse joining the most promising and sustainable ventures via his Next Day Ventures initiative.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

This happened all very incrementally — very similar to what we teach our startups by now: I was working as a freelancer while doing a couple of other things and we got customer feedback that we were able to deliver software incredibly faster than they were used to (in fact, faster than they could review and test it).

Since we already had some experience building a startup (with GitMate, which is the first obligatory fail-startup :)) we decided to work on innovative products where time to market matters. Over time we were able to hire our first full time devs, cut down the full idea-to-market cycle to about 10ish weeks and specialized fully on startups. (Corporates are occasionally booking us too but we don’t do sales because they can usually do decisions only so slow that our speed advantage is wasted.) Almost all of our steps were and are dictated by our customers: their demands made us become more professional, streamlined and faster. Their initiative led us to offering to cofound startups the way we do now.

Looking back, our path was shaped by our customers and that’s what made us successful. We had our vision and we set the railway switches, but the tracks were already there.

Can you tell us about the cutting edge technological breakthroughs that you are working on? How do you think that will help people?

CTO-as-as-service is less of a technology — the approach it is indeed cutting edge in my opinion. The world is becoming digital and more and more people have ideas on how to make an impact using digital tools. But they are not able to develop them on their own and this is where we come into play with VIPERdev. We do not only develop the software, we also consult about what useful software is and how to keep everything lean and practical from a developers as well as from a user perspective.

I know this all sounds fuzzy but effectively, knowing the right growth hacks are in more than 50% of the cases used to cut down a time to market from about 12 months to about 8 weeks by carefully planning out customer validation steps and not building on untrue assumptions.

We actually had an internal idea about 2.5 weeks ago about a remote running app, that we conceptualized in a day, problem interviewed in another 2–3 days (with runners, running stores, running clubs) while building the first prototype and having our first remote run with our app less than one week after the initial idea.

By now the app is obviously live in both app stores and we see it gaining users and shares daily.

This process is the fusion of far more than just a quick development process.

How do you think this might change the world?

I believe that we can make innovation happen faster. Almost any founder team or innovation department in corporates still takes ages to test new ideas on the market. We have batched those processes and compressed them down making an evolutionary innovation process far more affordable than the ‘traditional waterfall approach’.

Was there a “tipping point” that led you to this breakthrough? Can you tell us that story?

As we preach our clients, those things don’t usually come at one particular tipping point. You iterate over a concept based on customer feedback and the constant drive to improve. Over years we’ve drilled down from ‘a pack of devs who built random software according to customer specifications’ to a strike team that can pick up any vision, compress it and get it on to the street in no time.

What do you need to lead this technology to widespread adoption?

More people making the step towards realizing their ideas and making an impact through digital solutions. I don’t have any doubts about this happening 🙂

What have you been doing to publicize this idea? Have you been using any innovative marketing strategies?

Our marketing strategies is primarily to have happy customers, as this is the easiest way with our business model. We showcase real stories of real customers on our website and they are talking to other potential customers about us.

We are also supporting local founder consultants and digitizing those messages to multiply our reach.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

First off, it’s not me who was successful in building what we have. We built this as a team, which I am grateful to represent.

A number of people have helped me and us along the way but the number one people to name here are the team. I know I’m capable of quite some cool things, but nothing matches what we as a team can (and have) achieve together. Our current team consists primarily of developers, project managers and entrepreneurs and we need all of them to play together — and we’re still at a size where each and everyone matters to both me and the development of what we’ve built.

If you want to read more about them, you can find an article, although a bit dated sadly, here: https://medium.com/viperdev/i-am-here-because-of-you-8c4dfa3dfe20

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

With VIPERdev and Next Day Ventures we especially support nonprofits and sustainability projects. One of our most promising initiatives is Hofly, a scalable platform that aims to enable everyone to change their diets to local, regional food.

This is not the first, nor the last sustainability project we will support. We have several new ones in the pipeline and they are all united by making the world a better place.

What’s really special about the way we go is that since we’re in the business of building companies, our effect can be multiplied by the team and employees of each of those companies.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

“Your MVP should be live after 8 weeks latest!”

Dying in beauty is what many startups do. Developing the product for ages without starting to generate revenue and receive feedback is a real killer for many startups. We learned that ourselfes the hard way and are now helping our customers to go live within a few weeks so they wont have to.

See also https://viperdev.io/en/blog/the-right-way-to-define-features-for-an-mvp/

2. “Fake-hack your product to get at least early feedback if not sales.”

Always remember, that the product is not for yourself, it is for your customers. So they have to like it, right? Go and ask them if they do, before spending more money on something they might not like.

See also https://viperdev.io/en/blog/the-meaning-of-an-mvp-for-your-startup/

3. “Do a proof-of-concept with every external service provider”

Before committing to anything ask for a proof-of-concept, a little test project so to say. If they are convinced by their services they will most likely agree to this and you can convince yourself as well, before making bigger contractual commitments.

4. “Don’t hire people at the beginning”

Wages are mostly the biggest expense, so one should choose wisely on what to spend big money every month. Before having any revenue those expenses can make many startups go bankrupt or just burn a lot of funding.

5. “Have a purpose”

Ask yourself why you are doing this and what the purpose of your company should be. Do it every day. This way you stay focused and you drive the startup in the drection of where you want it to be. Having a clear purpose and goals related to it is absolutely crucial for staying on track. If you don’t have a purpose, if you’re only hunting an empty dream of money and entrepreneurship — consider other options.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I honestly think that we need to take a step back from what society tells us that we should want and strive for.

If we collectively strive for the common good and work constructively together instead of moving paperwork or trying to outcompete each other I believe that we as society could achieve a multiple of what we are doing now.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Each failure is an opportunity to grow.

I didn’t give up after my first startup failed, I decided to rather learn from the mistakes I made and be more successful with my current company. Sounds clichee, but it is extremely valid in entrepreneurship.

If people hire us, they hire the experience of having seen all those failures (not necessarily experienced it first hand, but seen and lived it with all those companies we worked with).

Some very well known VCs read this column. If you had 60 seconds to make a pitch to a VC, what would you say? He or she might just see this if we tag them 🙂

We are experts in business model execution and we pair ourselves with respective experts of different domains to produce the best possible startups.

Most of our clients gain significant market understanding at completely bootstrappable cost which makes them far more valuable than a usual startup at the first financing round. (We oftentimes come across non-client startups which have already burned 500k USD or more when they are at a similar stage than our startups 8 weeks after they started with us.)

We can you connect you to a portfolio of such startups, which are largely impact oriented and passionate about making the world a better place for everyone.

Thank you so much for joining us. This was very inspirational.