Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Stories From the Walmart Community//

La’Shondra Swanson: “Now my family sees me up and energetic. I am constantly grateful.”

“Moms are the machines that keep things running. When mama feels down, it messes with the flow of the household. Now my family sees me up and energetic. It makes a big difference and I am constantly grateful.”

By

At the beginning of this year, I was stressed and had very low energy. I told my husband Ronald I felt depressed. I weighed 221 pounds, the heaviest I had ever been. I didn’t have energy to spend time with our three teenage children; I just wanted to come home from work and get into bed. I had a lot on my plate at work. I’m a hairstylist, and new owners recently took over the building where I work. They gave us 30 days to get out; we had to move the salon to a new location. As a busy mom working long hours, and picking up my kids from soccer and football practice, it was easier to eat fast food: chips, pizza, fried chicken. 

The moment everything changed 

A recent visit to the doctor was the turning point for me. I had already been diagnosed with high blood pressure and was on medication. This time, the doctor added a second medication, and that scared me. I wanted to get my health under control and set a good example for my children. I started the Thrive ZP Challenge because I knew that, for the sake of being the mother, the friend, and the wife I want to be, I had to have a mindset change.

Finding inspiration from family 

My daughter, Naomi, recently decided to become a vegetarian. She inspired me to be more mindful about what I eat. I started cooking big pots of what’s now known as  “mom’s famous medicinal vegetable soup.” I add garlic and turmeric, which boosts our immune system. I sauté broccoli, peppers, onions, mushrooms, and zucchini, put the veggies on top of brown rice, maybe do some collard greens with olive oil. Sometimes for protein, I’ll cook beans or lentils, salmon, or baked chicken. I’ll make a fruit salad for dessert. Everybody tells me how good it is, and they go back for seconds. 

For exercise, I’ve inspired my 15-year-old son, Tre, to work out with me. He’s a football player and he said, “Mom, I want to be healthy and get my weight down for the season.” We walk in the park together and I love every moment. At home, we’ll do quick 10-minute workouts. We’ll do squats and kick-backs one day, and the next we’ll do some core work. 

The joy of seeing results 

Before I started exercising, I would wake up at 2 a.m. In the morning, I didn’t have any energy. Now it’s the total opposite. I sleep like a baby and have tons of energy throughout the day. I was so happy when I saw the scale go down. I’d look in the mirror and feel more confident, and I could see the difference in how my clothes were fitting. Through exercising and eating healthy, I’ve also achieved one of my big goals: I’ve come off the second blood pressure medication. Soon, I hope to get off the other one too! 

Staying committed no matter what and inspiring others to do the same

I give myself permission to have a treat occasionally, and if I pick up a pound or two, I don’t beat myself up. I’ve hit some highs and lows due to COVID-19 and all the life changes that have come with it, but even in the midst of everything, I get back on track. My family and I encourage each other. I took “before and after” pictures of myself and sent them to my mom and my two sisters, and they were inspired to get healthier themselves. I’m inspiring my clients, too. When I’m doing their hair, we’ll have conversations about cooking and exercise.

Moms (like myself) are the machines that keep things running at home. When mama feels down, it messes with the flow of the household. Now my family sees me up and energetic. It makes a big difference and I’m constantly grateful. My mind feels clear. Doing the Challenge has shown me that when you make a choice to get healthy, it benefits everyone around you.

—La’Shondra Swanson, Walmart Customer; Hampton, GA; $2K Winner 

Through the Thrive ZP Challenge, our community is making Better Choices, seeing big results, and winning big.

Stories from past winners, such as La’Shondra Swanson, prove that every individual has the power to transform their life every day through a combination of small, sustainable changes and peer-to-peer inspiration.

    Thrive ZP

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Speedkings/ Shutterstock
    Wisdom//

    The Series of Wakeup Calls That Changed My Perspective on Grace and Giving

    by Michelle Moore
    flower in the rain
    Community//

    Manage Your Energy

    by Gia Lacqua
    Community//

    Women In Wellness: “Why you should find a place to volunteer after you retire”, with Dr. Deanna Hope Berman and Beau Henderson

    by Beau Henderson

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.