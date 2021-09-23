Larissa Salvador Anunciato: “Determination”

Determination- There have been many instants that I have thought about giving up, that things were too hard, or that maybe I wasn’t doing things right and the only thing that kept me going was my determination, it was pushing through the obstacles and saying “If not me, then who?” That determination has made a huge difference in my business.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Larissa Salvador Anunciato.

Larissa Salvador Anunciato, Brazil born and U.S. raised attorney based in Florida. Her passion and focus is immigration law, and she is founder of Salvador Law, P.A., and immigration law firm that strides to make sure all their clients are fully supported throughout their immigration process. From beginning to end.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I am so honored to be a part of this, thank you so much. I guess what led me to this moment in my career started over 20 years ago when I arrived to the United States from Brazil with my family. My family hired an attorney to file our case with immigration and that person took our money, as he had done with tons of other people, and did not file our case. We missed the deadline and we became undocumented for over 16 years of our lives here in America.

I was 11 when this first happened, and it didn’t dawn on me the seriousness of what was going on until I was at the top of my class, I was the battalion captain for the NJROTC unit at my high school, and I was about to graduate without the ability to apply for scholarships, since I didn’t have lawful permanent residence nor a social security number. That really hurt, and it was a huge blow to my plans for my future. But by that time, I realized that no matter what, I was going to become an immigration attorney and my future would be to help people be informed of their options, so that they would never go through what I went through.

My parents have been big supporters of my dreams and they were always there to tell me to keep pushing, no matter the obstacles or difficulties in the way, as an undocumented foreigner there were a lot of obstacles. But every single one of them made me getting to this point even sweeter and more fulfilling.

I dedicate part of my practice to helping young people that have come through the border escaping from persecution from their own family, family members or gangs. It is very important to me to help these kids because of my experience of coming to the U.S. and not having too much information about anything and also having my parents.

The other point of focus has been immigration cases based on domestic violence. That is extremely important to me also since I am a survivor. I am very thankful for my husband, who has been amazing at being my backbone and making me see how strong I am after everything that has happened to me, and who is my backbone to be able to help these women and show them that there is life after abuse, I am an example of that.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

To me the most interesting thing that has happened is that I have noticed how overall the thing that most people need and crave is clear communication about what is happening to their immigration case and what could happen to them. I pride myself in being able to communicate that with each one of my clients.

Since I used to be a 1st and 2nd grade teacher while going to law school, I have ended up applying a lot of my teacher skills with my clients, be it in explaining immigration issues, explaining how it affects their case or even being able to soothe them and calm them down during a time of crises.

Unfortunately, there is a lot of misinformation in the field of immigration and not enough clear-cut answers. Therefore, there has been a need for real news, real information, based on facts.

It was not easy especially since our company was founded in July of 2019, and right after came the pandemic. This showed that a clear communication was even more important for our clients and that is where we thrived. Because of this we were offered a spot in a Brazilian radio station, Radio Florida, and also in their LIVETV channel. We have been invited to speak in many different events for the community in the hopes to communicate clearly what was happening, what is happening and the truth about a lot of different processes in immigration.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first started, I think the funniest mistake I made administratively was putting my cellphone number on all of my cards, instead of my new VOIP number that I had gotten. I noticed when I was getting tons of calls on my cellphone and could not understand why. HAHAHA. Needless to say, I have had to keep that number as a work number and get a different cellphone number.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have a tattoo on my right wrist, it’s a wolf. The meaning behind that tattoo is that I am just one in the pack, and without my pack I am nothing. That philosophy has gotten me all the way to where I am today, I have my pack to thank for that.

Where to start, my parents, duh…. from the beginning they have had my back along with my brother, who actually wanted to be an attorney before me. Secondly, my husband Leandro. When I had passed the BAR and was faced with some pretty difficult changes in circumstances, he really pushed me to start my own business and gave me the confidence along with my family that I could do this and I had the know-how to make the difference in the community. Also, my best friends Tony, Eddie and Garrett, who have been my big brothers since high school and have been the closest to me in these past years and just really pushed me to be the best that I could be no matter what and also gave me major support when opening my firm.

In the beginning, I had 0 money to do anything and super indebted from school and a family friend, Filipe Costa from Ancora Insurace, literally opened the space at his office for me to have client consultations and client conferences. He allowed me to stay there without ever charging me rent or anything of the sort, him and his family were a big cornerstone of my business, and I will be forever grateful for that gesture on their part.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

The system is definitely one sided and men where they are born they are already ahead, or at least that is what we have been taught and it is what we as society push. I believe that currently what is holding most women back is a lack of support from other women and also information. We need to be more informed of the information and opportunities that are out there. As women, we need better plans just to get on an even playing field with men, let alone get ahead.

I am a firm believer that women when they come together and we share the wealth of information, everything and anything is possible.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

As individuals we can come together and support other women. That support can come in the form of offering more mentoring to women, and more seminars about business and opening businesses. Not everyone took business administration in college, and not everyone went to college, but that does not make them any less capable of being business owners if they are given the right tools.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

To me is as simple as, why not? Why not have more women founding companies? Why not have more women participate in the different segments of the job industry as founders? There is no reason…. absolutely no good reason for women to not be founders. I became a founder because I wanted to have control over my schedule because I wanted to be able to buy my time, so that I could take my kids to school and pick them up…That is why I become a founder. I wanted to buy my time.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

A lot of people focus on I want to make money right now, without thinking about what it takes to make said money. Processes is important, that is the key to making your business grow, making your growth sustainable. Yes, the money is great, but if you do not have a system in place to automate a lot of your needs you will be spending a great deal of hours, and money on things that could be a lot more intuitive. So, spend money in the right places so that your business can grow and the money will come.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

Honestly, I can’t tell if everyone is cut out to be a founder or what type of people are truly meant to have a “regular job”, but I can say that for both my husband, who is also a founder, and myself, the biggest trait in common that we have is that we are hustlers and we are determined and consistent in our goals.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Determination- There have been many instants that I have thought about giving up, that things were too hard, or that maybe I wasn’t doing things right and the only thing that kept me going was my determination, it was pushing through the obstacles and saying “If not me, then who?” That determination has made a huge difference in my business. Set your price- Don’t be afraid to set your price according to what you’re bringing to the table. Don’t let people set the price on your goods or services, only you know what that really cost, don’t leave it up to others. Continue Learning Education- Don’t stop learning about your field, stay up-to-date with innovations and new trends, remain relevant in your market. Your Spot- Find what makes you different from other providers in your segment and market that. Don’t just be like everyone else, make sure your business’s culture and signature is something personal to you which will be hard to replicate. Don’t take no for an answer- No matter what, don’t just accept a no. If you already have the no, it can only get better from there, but that is only true if you keep telling yourself yes.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

I give seminars to women in the Brazilian community about my story, and how I became a black, immigrant, attorney, survivor of domestic abuse, business founder. I think it is important to show women that you don’t have to accept your past as a dictator of where your life will head, and that you have all of the power in the world to change everything around. You just have to want to.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I have a sweet spot for children and women who are victims of domestic violence, and as someone who is faced with a lot of women and their children who are going through that situation, I see how there are not enough resources to help them get back up on their feet. I plan on eventually being able to set up an organization where I connect these women with technical schools, or night classes to empower them to go back into the work force and be able to fend for themselves. Also, I would like to provide therapy for them and their children so that they can learn healthy coping mechanism so that this traumatic situation does not continue to rule over their lives, but instead they are able to use it as fuel to be a better and greater version of themselves.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Absolutely Oprah. Her story is inspiring in the 10000000000th degree. She started at the bottom and now she is here. Not only as a TV show host, but a network owner. She defied all of the odds, all of the obstacles and she literally showed everybody “Why not me?”

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.