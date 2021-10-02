Larissa D’Andrea Of ResMed: “Work with your employer and family or partner to identify a strategy for ongoing relief to support resiliency”

Work with your employer and family or partner to identify a strategy for ongoing relief to support resiliency — one vacation is not going to miraculously solve the problem. As noted above, a plan is key. Immediate relief is a must but identifying the long-term solution in terms of how you and your team operates is critical. Like immediate relief write down the ongoing approach to prevent burnout for yourself and likely similar things will help reduce risk of this for other team members or colleagues. Having a clear plan on we support our mental health/wellness benefits everyone. It doesn’t make anyone weak or not capable of be an outstanding employee — it is an approach that demonstrates leadership and value for the organization.

Millions of Americans are returning back to work after being home during the pandemic. While this has been exciting for many, some are feeling burned out by their work. What do you do if you are feeling burned out by your work? How do you reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back”? What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

In this interview series called “Beating Burnout: 5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout,” we are talking to successful business leaders, HR leaders and mental health leaders who can share insights from their experience about how we can “Beat Burnout.”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Larissa D’Andrea.

Larissa D’Andrea is the Vice President of Government Affairs and Market Access at global digital health leader ResMed and has been with the company since January 2013. Her team partners with patient, clinical and industry advocacy organizations to ensure patient access to medical technology that improves health outcomes, decreases healthcare ecosystem costs, and improves quality of life. With a passion for art and entertainment, she also founded a social impact organization in 2020 with a focus on investing in art that inspires activism to create a positive, inclusive, and innovative environment; and advocate for the community in order to develop the next generation of independent artists, musicians, and filmmakers.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I spent my first 8 years in Hillsboro Township, New Jersey which is centrally located and fairly rural. So much so that we lived off unpaved roads and couldn’t see our neighbors. I spent a lot of time in the woods with my older sister as kids, working with my parents in our rose or vegetable gardens, and playing with our golden retrievers. By the time we moved to Upton, Massachusetts, I had been diagnosed with Lyme Disease. My parents fought for appropriate diagnoses for both my sister and I because Lyme Disease was relatively unknown in the mid 1980’s. I was always a headstrong, active and spirited child that enjoyed taking risks — making my parents nervous all too often. My teens were a troubling time and I struggled with depression, anxiety and struggled controlling my impulses and emotions. By 1996, I was 16, we moved to San Diego, California which is where I am today. I struggled transitioning to a new culture and new environment in my final year of high school. It was disruptive and challenging and I did not manage the change well. It took a number of years to get back to a good headspace, feel confident and with a sense of purpose. Mental health treatment at that time is not what it is today, with many people not meeting criteria for specific mental health disorders or simply not seeking treatment. While many still go untreated today, the divide was even more dramatic in the 1990’s.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I was always interested in science and art. I enjoyed writing and understanding how things worked in the world. My father is a scientist focus on drug development and gene therapy, and my mother is a nurse and holistic health practitioner. Both of my parents have always been active in social justice causes which has certainly left an imprint on me. I began my career focused in ethics review of clinical trials, moving on to gaining regulatory approval for new medical device products leading to where I am today — leading a talented and diverse global team at ResMed who work to ensure patients have access to medical technology that improves health outcomes, decreases healthcare ecosystem costs, and improves quality of life. A large part of this work is advocating alongside patients and clinicians to healthcare systems and policymakers around the world to support access to innovative technology and health equity.

In early 2020 I took a leap to foster my creative side coupled with my experience in advocacy to inspire audiences into activism through different artistic mediums. This led me to the creation of Hard Knock Productions LLC and more recently a non-profit, Art into Activism, to collaborate with like-minded organizations and production companies to support artists, musicians, and film makers whose work creates opportunities for positive social impact.

As things generally evolve the way they do, this created a unique opportunity to take what I’ve learned and bring that back to the MedTech space. Uniquely supporting the patient, clinician, caregiver voices through art to communicate with key stakeholders to improve their experience in the broader healthcare system.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

There are quite a few for sure, but a couple of key individuals’ standout.

My high school science teacher, Mr. Peter Amati, who really fostered my curiosity by also was there to lend an ear when I struggled emotionally — which was often. He was my science teacher for a few different classes over the years and I will never forget when he took us to UMass to engage with surgeons and pathologists. That sparked my deep interest in the healthcare system. His compassion in seeing beyond the normal teen angst along with passion for healthcare ignited my drive into what I do today and the type of leader I wanted to become. At the time I probably wasn’t so aware of that fact, but in hindsight it’s obvious. ResMed’s leadership team, specifically David Pendarvis, has believed in my capabilities and given me the opportunity to create and evolve departments without the traditional education or experience in a particular area. We so often get pigeonholed into a particular path and people are reluctant to take the risk on a different approach with a different set of skills. This has not been my experience at ResMed and I am certainly not the only one that has benefited from this investment. David has been a guiding mentor in many ways — leadership: learning to build teams in new areas, understanding dynamics within the organization, understanding people and how to communicate effectively, and personal growth: he was the first executive to know I was pregnant and really helped me think about balance in a different way — you won’t ever have perfect balance between work and personal life, but thinking about it like a seesaw where you recognize when you need to shift your attention more towards work or personal can be a better mindset so you don’t feel like you are always failing.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I must share two: “I do not have a monopoly on the truth.” And “I direct my drive to create more space, time and opportunity for creativity.”

I do not have a monopoly on the truth is a phrase that resonated with me in my early twenties at my first corporate job. I was young and opinionated which often came across as arrogant and a know-it-all. I took that feedback to heart and had read Crucial Conversations, which discusses this concept. For whatever reason this really stayed with me — my intentions are always to pull together the right minds to come to the best conclusion and sure I have strong opinions, but I truly want to have synergy. Perception can be reality so since that time I’ve always leveraged this phrase in various conversations to reassure people that while I do have strong opinions but mine is not the only opinion and I value what I learn from others.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

The global community is experiencing and will continue to experience a collective trauma that cannot be undervalued. In addition to fear, anxiety and isolation we collectively experience due to the pandemic, each person has different circumstances at home with different struggles — single parents trying to juggle at home education while still working remotely, illness and death, higher incidence of domestic violence, and the list goes on.

I’m thrilled to be kicking off a ResMed Employee Resource Group to support all capabilities. This focuses on providing education, resources, events, engagements for any employee worldwide, that is interested in engaging. Our primary focus is on being differently abled — which includes mental illness. Most people don’t realize how all-encompassing the definition of disability is and that 1 in 4 people have a disability — wearing glasses, migraines, etc., etc. I’m working closely with our amazing leader in Diversity, Inclusion and Equity to craft a program led and run by employees to promote a safe space and engagement. With mental illness and heath and broader disability so close to my heart, I’m honored to have the opportunity to kick this off. In addition, within my organization, we are repeating mental health care packages we sent in January 2021 and identifying additional global opportunities for extra common days off. The hope is that we can support in some small way our team’s mental health and wellness while giving them space and opportunity to do more than just survive during this time.

During this time, I kicked off a social impact production company that focuses on harnessing art in different mediums to inspire activism for positive change. This includes a few areas, but one key focus is on mental health. This means any projects I engage in with take care to focus on the mental health of all parties involved as well as the project itself should seek to educate, inform, and inspire on issues related to mental health. For example, we are in post-production on a feature and short film that address issues of domestic violence in the LGBTQIA+ community and the impact on the families that care for family members with dementia. As part of these films, we seek to collaborate with relevant advocacy organizations that are experts on these topics to support their work financially and amplify their messages. The hope is to support the expert organizations to educate, advocate and support important initiatives that can leave lasting positive social impact.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I’m naturally a results-oriented, driven person with fortitude. These are strengths that will continue to be strengths. What drives my success is the ability to evolve — take feedback and to work on the things I may not be great at or that would be critical to grow and lead teams. The three traits that are key are resilience, receptivity, and focus — I describe these in more detail below.

Resilience — Lead by example in resiliency and be intentional about these behaviors. Avoid confusing endurance with resiliency. Rather than enduring through issues, which is historically been my approach, and intentionally transition to being flexible in reacting to situations. This includes giving space for things to play out, taking a beat for and with the team to reflect and identify relative priority, and build reflection into the schedule.

Receptive — These tie back into my philosophy that I don’t have a monopoly on the truth. In addition, it’s important to recognize how my role and value have shifted as a leader. This also means recognizing when to engage more deeply on initiatives or issues rather than providing a broader strategic perspective on various initiatives. This provides space for others to grow and lead.

Focused — As mentioned I am naturally results-oriented — laser focused on delivering results and return on investment to the business. As a leader, my focus has shifted to people and how I support their growth and enable them to deliver results with value to the business. This includes how we do this in a sustainable way that doesn’t burn out employees and support their wellbeing and mental health.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of burnout?

My understanding and relationship to burnout is from my own practical experience of my own burnout and supporting team members managing their burnout. As a type-A driven individual, I tend to be the person that takes on too much, develops a pattern of success and continues to drive myself and my team harder to feed that cycle of success. Inevitably this leads to my own burnout and the burnout of others. We’ve worked hard to break that cycle in intentional ways. In addition, I have managed my mental illness since my teen years sometimes well and sometimes not. Over the last decade I’ve focused with executive coaches and my therapist to create the environment to reduce likelihood of burnout and react and address my own burnout as it occurs. This has a distinct impact on my ability to recognize, handle and recover from burnout.

The reality is we all experience burnout in one shape or form. The ability to recognize and prevent or mitigate risks is a muscle that businesses and individuals need to build and revisit for sustainability.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about beating burnout. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Burnout”? Can you explain?

Excessive and prolonged stress can leave a person emotionally, mentally, and physically exhausted which can result in anxiety, depression, detachment, loss of interest and other negative effects that can impact all aspects of your life.

How would you define or describe the opposite of burnout?

Key characteristics include resilient and engaged individuals and teams.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Some sceptics may argue that burnout is a minor annoyance and we should just “soldier on’’ and “grin and bear it.” Can you please share a few reasons why burnout can have long-term impacts on our individual health, as well as the health and productivity of our society?

We want to build resilience and not endurance. Soldier on and grin and bear it approach is antiquated and is all about endurance. Endurance doesn’t mean we create a sustainable environment that provides ourselves and team members the tools to be resilient. We want to keep our great employees — forcing an endurance only approach doesn’t value everyone’s needs.

From your experience, perspective, or research, what are the main causes of burnout?

From my experience there are several factors that can lead to burnout, including things we can control and things we cannot control. We cannot control a pandemic or other natural disaster or broad economic incident or other events that we cannot directly impact or change. Even though these are outside our control, they stress our minds and bodies and can be a compounding factor that leads to burnout. The things we have some control over or at least is within our ability to influence, include how we show up at work, what is asked of us in our personal and professional lives, leveraging tools to decrease stress or improve mental and physical health, among others.

Burnout may look different from one person to another in terms of the compounding factors that ultimately lead to the person experiencing burnout.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. What can an individual do if they are feeling burned out by work? How does one reverse it? How can you “get your mojo back?” Can you please share your “5 Things You Should Do If You Are Experiencing Work Burnout?”. (Please share a story or an example for each.)

By the time someone has reached burnout, it is not one vacation or long weekend that is going to solve the problem. Prolonged stress is not solved with a short-term solution. Recognition of this is critical for individuals and employers.

Take a step back and evaluate your stressors — we naturally react to stressors and sometimes (more often than not) that leads not quite evaluating the true underlying cause. For example, my team and I have become experts at recognizing each other in our over worked reactive states of mind. Largely because we each tend to get very irritable, short and frustrated with each other or situations that really don’t warrant the reaction. We’ve become talented at taking a beat and circling back with that person to tell them you see their frustration and asking about underlying causes. It could be something at home, a disappointment in the workplace or it can be more serious that the person is overworked and overtired. It’s a sign to take a break and get some distance. Talk to our family, partner and/or manager to alert them so you have a support system — Managing mental health issues the majority of life has led me to be acutely aware if something is really wrong. Often times this is too late to catch serious burnout or stressors significantly impacting my mental health. Everyone has collective trauma as a result of the pandemic. Fall 2020 I really began to see myself stretched far too thin and it resulted in a serious Identify the what, when, where, how to immediately provide relief — each experience is unique and what may work for one person may not work for someone else. Work with your family, manager and HR to identify the specifics of how you will reverse the burnout and protect against this in the future as much as possible. Put together a written plan. Identify what you will do, where you will do it and how to get immediate relief. Work together to figure out what is needed in the short term and how to support the broader team during that time. Work with your employer and family or partner to identify a strategy for ongoing relief to support resiliency — one vacation is not going to miraculously solve the problem. As noted above, a plan is key. Immediate relief is a must but identifying the long-term solution in terms of how you and your team operates is critical. Like immediate relief write down the ongoing approach to prevent burnout for yourself and likely similar things will help reduce risk of this for other team members or colleagues. Having a clear plan on we support our mental health/wellness benefits everyone. It doesn’t make anyone weak or not capable of be an outstanding employee — it is an approach that demonstrates leadership and value for the organization. Intentionally revisit this strategy on an ongoing basis to check in — Intentionality is key. Immediate relief is important and long-term plans are helpful. We must always revisit these to make sure they still make sense for you and those around you. Hold yourself and each other accountable to put mental health first. We tend to relax into old habits if we don’t intentionally revisit the discussion. The plans and approach will evolve over time — that is okay.

This becomes even more complex when you are in a service industry, independent consultant, entertainment industry and others. You may not have the luxury of a supportive manager, HR department or even a long-term work situation. With that in mind, you can still paus and reflect on your stressors, speak with your support system, whomever they may be, and develop a plan for immediate relief. Perhaps that means following a free app or video to do short meditation or yoga in the morning and evening, researching free resources on how to use your breathe to create a calming effect, or searching for free support groups or reaching out to people you respect (even if you don’t know them), or other incremental step that you can build into your daily routine.

In a corporate environment we have the luxury of tools and support systems at our disposal but for many that simply isn’t available. I hope that there are people in life that you can turn to if your situation does not have the flexibility to allow extra time off to really recuperate. Having been in both the corporate and independent production spaces, the resources and support are very different. But there are people out there that care — even strangers — that are happy to engage and provide support or insights.

Your mental health and wellbeing are important.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to help someone they care about reverse burnout?

Check in with someone who seems disconnected, frustrated, irritated or otherwise not themselves. Talk to them about what’s going on and give them space to share. Colleagues can open dialogue to talk about what initiatives, tasks or projects at work is weighing on them. Try to help them think through prioritization — what are the most important things rather than the laundry list that needs to get done. Encourage them to speak with their manager and support system. Family, friends, partners are often able to recognize when someone doesn’t seem themselves. Similarly checking in and giving space to share is key. Discussing opportunities for how to get immediate relief and how to get sustained relief.

What can employers do to help their staff reverse burnout?

Employers differ dramatically both in their willingness and capability to support employees. A corporate environment often has the resources available to support your whole health, including mental health. Many service industry, intendent consultants, independent entertainment or art professions and others simply do not have the financial or practical resources available.

With that said, there is a real opportunity for people to provide support to those experiencing burnout. This can apply I in corporate or independent environments.

Empathy: When we are aware or suspect someone is struggling, we can treat them with empathy. This can mean you can understand or share their feelings, but it also means that you can show compassion to someone who is struggling. We should all have more empathy — the pandemic has created a collective trauma that has impacted people in many different ways but nonetheless created the perfect environment for burnout and other mental health issues. Let’s try to understand others circumstances how that may be affecting them and be compassionate with them. Creating a safe space: Many people are not comfortable sharing or seeking support due to fear of perception, it being used against them, others dismissing them — “buck up”, or for other reasons. We can create safe spaces for those around us. This isn’t easy but it is very powerful to provide an environment where people can feel they can come to you to talk or for support. Leading by example: As someone who has authority in some way, demonstrate empathy, creating safe spaces and what you do to reduce risk of burnout. Leaders can be transparent when they are doing well and when they are struggling. We can do more to encourage others to take care and share how we are taking care of ourselves. Don’t be afraid to have others around you hold you accountable and feel safe sharing if they see their leaders headed to or in burnout. That’s easier said then done but leaders can model these behaviors more effectively. Supporting varying immediate needs: There is an immediacy to supporting people in some type of crisis — that can include severe burnout with a substantial negative impact on mental health. The support system, whether it be the employer or those around the person, must pay attention to what can immediately be done that is possible within any constraints and build on that action. Mental health and wellness sustainability: Everyone’s mental health and wellness is important. Short term and long-term plans to support health and wellness are important. We tend to pay attention when it’s bad or having some type of negative impact but revisiting at regular intervals our long-term plan allows us to keep it top of mind.

These ideas are wonderful, but sadly they are not yet commonplace. What strategies would you suggest to raise awareness about the importance of supporting the mental wellness of employees?

Leading by example. Leaders within businesses need to speak up not just for their own teams but for others within the organization. Mental health and wellness should be an ongoing topic of discussion. Start meetings with colleagues, other leaders, etc. to check-in on everyone’s wellbeing. Anyone can be intentional when talking with others — it’s not a badge of honor to express how busy you are and stressed when someone asks the simple “how are you?” Instead ask what they are doing for their wellness and mental health. Language is important — be intentional. We all need to change the conversation.

We need to reduce stigma and, where appropriate, share our own stories to learn from each other. Last year I suffered a severe burnout event, but the reality is that it was a long time coming. Exacerbated by the pandemic and my existing mental health challenges, I wasn’t sure if I could work anymore — not just at my company but even at all in the near term. I have the privilege of being able to take a step back without financial or employment concerns. I have the privilege of family and colleague support system. My immediate supervisor is a physician and I will never forget the first thing he said to me is that this must be treated like any other health challenge — whether you have a cardiac condition or other disease or mental health issue — we cannot look at it any differently. If I can take time off to recuperate from medical issues, then I can certainly take time for my mental health. I cried. As someone who has long managed my mental illness and been afraid of stigma or perception, for the first time I felt supported. We made a plan on how to shorten my days and disconnect more often immediately until I could take an extended period of time off (several weeks). I used this opportunity to recognize my entire global team was experiencing burnout in one way or another and was inspired to do more and do better for them. We talked openly about what I was going through and created a safe space for everyone else as well. We decide to give everyone extra time off towards the end of the year without taking away their vacation time. We started 2020 with our first global zoom team meeting with a short meditation and breathing exercise together. We created a safe space to remind each other consistently and constantly about taking care of our mental health. I wanted to share my story to dispel stigma at my own company and realized others felt they could share or simply take care and its ok.

This perspective translates to other aspects of our lives. For me this includes independent production of films and other artistic mediums for positive social impact. Creating safe spaces for people to share, informing them we care about mental health and showing it on set is powerful.

We need to lead by example.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to reverse burnout in themselves or others? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

Each of us is entitled to setting our own boundaries and often don’t set those and believe that a long weekend or a single vacation is going to solve the issue. If an issue is created over a long period of time it will take some time to unwind and recover from those issues. We need to collectively acknowledge that burn out takes time to unwind.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Empathy and compassion for mental health to create opportunity for sustainably managing our mental wellness effectively.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Naomi Osaka and Simone Biles — they are incredible athletes. We all watched as they put their mental health and wellness in front of important sports events. That’s inspiring and their transparency helps so many people normalize their own challenges and serves to reduce stigma.

Andy Puddicombe of Headspace brings meditation and mindfulness to people in a way that isn’t intimidating. While I don’t use Headspace nearly as often as I should — I appreciate the accessibility and simplicity of the guided meditations.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

LinkedIn or Twitter

Or through my social impact production company at www.hardknockprod.com

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!