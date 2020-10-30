Lara Pilcher: “Do it afraid ”

The simplest recipe for choosing this career path is this….if you can do anything else and be happy, do it. The performing arts (for me Acting) is a tough industry and I stick at it because I have no other job I love more. This makes me pay the price time and time again. You will fail many times because you have to get into the ring of life and in this ring is risk and you can be knocked out but it is also where success can come. This is not for everyone. You need to work very hard with no guarantee of success. Let passion lead you and always check your motivations. If you choose it, don’t give up and keep learning, it’s life long. Create your own work. I am driven by the love of making art, not making it in the arts!

Lara is an Actress who trained in her Masters in Musical Theatre in London UK at Arts Educational School. Lara has performed all over the world in Theatres and in Film and Television.

Thank you so much for joining us! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I grew up with a mother who loved the arts and put me into Ballet school from a young age. In school I continued to find I loved performing, be it dance, drama or singing and auditioned for a specialist program in high school in the performing arts. This led to auditioning for colleges (and getting accepted) to continue performing arts and I have followed this career path nonstop all my life. There is nothing I love more. That is what keeps me in it no matter what.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started this career?

While living in London, I was producing events and it occurred to me that if I could produce an smaller event, I could produce my own musical and so I did, it took courage and a lot of risk to head up a major project in a reputable London Theatre, I am so glad I did this, the show was incredible!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I made the mistake of pinning too much future hope on an audition. This meant (which was good), that I trained night and day for an audition and set my heart on the role. If I didn’t get it, the fall from this hopeful height was a long way to drop. In time, I began treating auditions as opportunities to perform and not think further than that, this is a far better approach.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I am currently involved in the creative team of a new musical and it is going to be epic. It is a theme very current to our times and the writers are enormously talented. When it launches, it will blow people away. I have been in this industry long enough to know what is good and what is average and this is AWESOME!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

I have met many superstars and realized how very human they are! A funny story is I met one in a waiting room at a medical Center in London and they where so funny, every second word was a swear word and they passed wind a lot and didn’t care. It was such horrible behavior but also so funny to see act this way (real life) after seeing them of screen and stage in a refined way.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Resilience will be your best friend and being very self-aware is important. Having destructive ways of coping with stress, fame, pressure, and rejection will not serve you well. There is so much Psychology in a performance career, make your mental health and wholeness a major career goal also. Burn out comes from many things, it sneaks up on you. It’s often when there are too many plates spinning and the sense of deep worthlessness under the pressure, this can be a recipe for disaster and burn out. You are not invincible and success is often fleeting, chase health off stage, it will be life to you.

You have been blessed with success in a career path that can be challenging. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path, but seem daunted by the prospect of failure?

The simplest recipe for choosing this career path is this….if you can do anything else and be happy, do it. The performing arts (for me Acting) is a tough industry and I stick at it because I have no other job I love more. This makes me pay the price time and time again. You will fail many times because you have to get into the ring of life and in this ring is risk and you can be knocked out but it is also where success can come. This is not for everyone. You need to work very hard with no guarantee of success. Let passion lead you and always check your motivations. If you choose it, don’t give up and keep learning, it’s life long. Create your own work. I am driven by the love of making art, not making it in the arts!

Can you share with our readers any self care routines, practices or treatments that you do to help your body, mind or heart to thrive? Kindly share a story or an example for each.

I meditate in the morning and pray, I read an encouraging passage and then I set my mind to my goals and get on with it. I aim to eat well and move my body daily. I am always furthering my knowledge and listening to podcasts or webinars. I have programmed my social media towards my goals and don’t follow anyone that makes me feel bad about me. I align myself with environments that I can flourish in.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1 — I wish I was taught how to handle rejection

2 — I wish I had learnt to perform from identity and not for it

3 — I wish I was told that the school you study at is very important to future connections earlier

4- I wish I had been told that Acting and performing has a huge administration and business side

5 — I wish I learnt earlier about how to look after myself off stage for my whole well-being.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Do it afraid — Is my life quote. I get very nervous and have learnt to step out and do things in the fear and not run from fearful situations.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My husband takes my dreams as seriously as I do. I am so grateful for him. In our wedding vowels we made the promise to help each each-other for fulfill our God given destiny. We do it daily!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I have started one! I help young adults in Europe through arts intensive’s annually. The arts is the tool we use to help transform lives. I love this work!

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might see this. 🙂

I adore Judy Dench for her skill and longevity, I’d love to sit with her and hear all her words of wisdom.

