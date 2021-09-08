Lara O’Connor Hodgson of ‘Now’: “Balance your checkbook”

Balance your checkbook — ok that dates me but I mean it. Nothing beats a pencil and paper. Computers and programmable calculators make it easy to get to an answer quickly but unfortunately prevent you from knowing what happened between the input and the output. For my finance final exam I chose not to use a programmable calculator and instead to do all the calculations by hand so I would know that I truly understood the materials. I was not able to run all the fancy scenarios and stress tests that my classmates ran BUT I got a strong grade because I showed that I really knew the material.

Lara O’Connor Hodgson is the co-founder, president and CEO of Now®, a business-to-business FinTech company with a mission to empower businesses to grow fearlessly through accelerated invoice payments. A serial entrepreneur, Lara also co-founded Nourish (a patented spill-proof bottled water for children), and Insomnia, LLC, a firm specializing in investment, development, and management of complex and innovative “world-changing” projects. Lara received an MBA from the Harvard Business School, and a BS in Aerospace Engineering with highest honors from the Georgia Institute of Technology and currently serves as an Entrepreneur in Residence at Harvard Business School.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the finance field?

I came to the finance field out of necessity and through a love of solving impossible problems. I actually went to Georgia Tech to study aerospace engineering and after was chosen by the U.S. Department of Defense to study in Japan. While I was there I realized I had a love for problem-solving but I wanted to work with more people in business. I decided to attend Harvard Business School and after graduation joined a tech start-up. I loved the pace of innovation and when I had my son, I decided to start my own business so I would have the flexibility to be a great mom. I learned quickly that it was easier than ever to start a business but harder than ever to scale a business. Everyone pointed me to the same old finance solutions that are used with large companies and typically downsized for small businesses, but I knew there had to be a better way. I applied my systems engineering lens to cash flow and the result is NowAccount®.

It is interesting to think back to my time at the Harvard Business School when I was not confident in my financial skills (as a rocket scientist surrounded by bankers), and to realize that I have been able to bring innovation to the finance field by using an engineering lens. Through co-founding Now®️, I am able to take my passion for empowering businesses to grow fearlessly through accelerated invoice payments with an overall vision to create a world where diverse businesses of all sizes have access to capital, commerce, and customer opportunities.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occured to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story?

I have been blessed with many interesting experiences, from starting a footwear company, called Dunk.net, with Shaquille O’Neal based on the Dell model of manufacturing to spending a day in the water filling plant wearing rain boots while I filled Nourish bottles to get a big order out the door to having to wear a man’s sandal with my traditional Japanese kimono for my local television interview because no women’s sandals in Japan come in a size 11. I think the most amusing experience to me has been the sheer elation of clients when they try using NowAccount and see what their business can do if they are paid in less than three days without having to use loans or factoring. I was speaking at an event with diverse suppliers at The Coca-Cola Company and I asked the audience how many of them sold a physical good and how many offered a service. The room was split 50/50. Then I asked how many had started a bank and found myself staring into 100 confused faces. Then I explained that if they had sent an invoice to a customer offering Net 30+ terms they were in fact a free bank to their customers. The room erupted in what sounded like a baptist revival as these diverse suppliers realized there was a way to free themselves of having to be a free bank. Another time I was in a meeting at my office when a Now team member interrupted the meeting to tell me I had a visitor. I was not expecting a visitor, so I looked curiously towards the office entrance. A burly man in overalls was holding a box. I approached curiously and cautiously and asked how I could help him. He set the box down and gave me a bear hug — much to my alarm and confusion. He then explained that he was a client of Now and was a farmer. Because of NowAccount he was able to take on large orders with national retailers and he decided he had to drive to Atlanta to give me a hug and to drop off some samples. Yet another time, we asked our clients to share with us any testimonials they had about using NowAccount. We received typed responses and a few videos. I opened one video and closed the file quickly because I caught a glimpse of a man playing a Mandalay and I thought surely he sent the wrong file, and I did not want to infringe on his privacy. He replied that he had not sent the wrong file and that I should listen to the video. He wrote a song about NowAccount called “The Cash Flow Blues,” so clients literally do sing out praises.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

In June, we announced 9.5MM dollars in funding to help scale our flagship offering, NowAccount®, an invoice payment solution that redefines how and when businesses get paid. Central to our company’s success, our technical platform continuously learns by aggregating data and risk management based on ten years of invoice payments across more than 1,000 businesses and 700MM dollars in invoice payments. I’m incredibly excited about the growth of NowAccount® and the opportunity to help B2B companies accelerate the painfully slow process of getting invoices paid and enabling small businesses to get paid faster without having to turn to risky loans and factoring.

When people think of lenders, they usually think of banks and financial institutions, and when they think of borrowers, they think of small businesses. However, in the U.S., small businesses lend more than they borrow and are actually the largest source of lending due to delivering products and services and waiting for payment. Now®️ gives businesses who use invoices the same opportunity that the credit card system provides for retailers by paying them instantly and helping them grow.

Nothing helps a business more than getting paid immediately. The lowest cost and most sustainable form of capital a business can receive is revenue and by receiving their revenue immediately in the form of cash they can take on larger orders, take advantage of supplier discounts, preserve their ability to access debt and avoid dilution.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Now® exists due to a personal experience and past challenge running a consumer products company with my co-founder Stacey Abrams. While we were growing our last company, Nourish, we were selling to larger customers that were taking increasingly longer to pay. The company was essentially growing to death and everyone was advising us to get a line of credit or to raise more equity but I couldn’t fathom why we would need to borrow money when I was the one loaning to my customers. Stacey and I decided to start Now® to enable businesses to get paid immediately without having to turn to loans or factoring. We want to use our own experience to help other small businesses expand and grow. Now®️ stands out because it was created by small businesses for small businesses. Clients love that we understand the challenges they faced, having lived them ourselves. We also stand out because we are not a lender or a factor, but instead are a new financial product that has never been available to B2B suppliers.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. Wall Street and Finance used to be an “all white boys club”. This has changed a lot recently. In your opinion, what caused this change?

This has changed because more women and people of color have chosen to pursue careers in finance. One key has been increased awareness. When I went from Georgia Tech to the Harvard Business School, I could not describe any finance careers other than the bankers at my local bank branch. Today young people are exposed to careers at an early age so they can pursue those careers if interested. While shows like Shark Tank attract people who want to be famous over people who really want to scale and run a successful business, they do create awareness, intrigue and excitement for young people around finance and investing. Finally, customers are demanding financial service providers reflect the diversity of the customer base they serve. At Now®️, our team is 50% women and 50% minority. We are women-run, but we recognize that a woman-run business that is all women is no more diverse than a male-owned business that is all men.

Of course, despite the progress, we still have a lot more work to do to achieve parity. According to this report in CNBC, less than 17 percent of senior positions in investment banks are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support this movement going forward?

As the co-founder of a WBENC certified women-owned business, empowering more women to have opportunities in business and finance is something I’m extremely passionate about. Now® has accelerated the receipt of more than 100 million dollars in invoice payments to women-owned businesses through NowAccount®. In my experience, companies, individuals, and society can help support the movement of more women holding senior financial positions by:

Mentoring and supporting young women and girls to learn about finance and entrepreneurship. At a young age, girls are encouraged to care for things, whereas boys are encouraged to trade things. Boys trade sports cards and pokemon cards (all about the deal) while girls collect stickers. We need to develop games that encourage girls to “deal” more.

Providing more opportunities for women to grow professionally in this field. The field is known for long years of long hours. This does not always align with a woman’s life goals, so women choose other paths where they know they can be successful.

Empowering women-owned companies and businesses by supporting them financially and helping them to grow. To attract more women to the field of investment banking, banks should do more deals with women owners.

Let’s now turn to a slightly new topic. According to this report in Fortune, nearly two-thirds of Americans can’t pass a basic test of financial literacy. In your opinion or experience what is the cause of these unfortunate numbers? If you had the power to make a change, what 3 things would you recommend to improve these numbers?

Financial literacy is not taught in schools — not elementary schools. Not middle schools, not high schools and not colleges. We need to remove the taboo nature of talking about money as if it is evil. To do large-scale good in the world you need money. We also need to simplify the language. Just like lawyers, many bankers over-complicate their communications because it makes them look smart. I served on a panel one time with a room full of small business owners and my co-panelists were all bankers. They were all talking away about “bips” and “PG’s” and the entire audience was glassy-eyed. When it was my turn to speak I asked if anyone in the room knew what a “bip” was other than something that your computer screen does that you want to stop. The entire room erupted in laughter, and hands went up all over the room. From that point on, I had shown that I could relate to them. All too often, bankers act very condescendingly as they tell small businesses what they could and should do, despite never having run a small business.

You are a “finance insider”. If you had to advise your adult child about 5 non intuitive things one should do to become more financially literate, what would you say? Can you please give a story or example for each.

Ask dumb questions — they are the best! In business school I sat in the back with my” Baron’s Guide to Financial Terms” and frantically looked up the big words as the wall street guys rattled them off. I would then ask questions that made them judgmentally roll their eyes until the professor thanked me for my question and asked the bankers to restate their comment in a way that everyone could understand. Don’t be afraid of numbers — When I applied to the Harvard Business School the first essay on the application asked how HBS would challenge me analytically. I replied that they wouldn’t and then went on to explain that I had taken 5 calculus classes and advanced engineering math. The math behind finance is not that complicated. But I explained that HBS would challenge me in other ways to communicate things in ways that others could understand. Balance your checkbook — ok that dates me but I mean it. Nothing beats a pencil and paper. Computers and programmable calculators make it easy to get to an answer quickly but unfortunately prevent you from knowing what happened between the input and the output. For my finance final exam I chose not to use a programmable calculator and instead to do all the calculations by hand so I would know that I truly understood the materials. I was not able to run all the fancy scenarios and stress tests that my classmates ran BUT I got a strong grade because I showed that I really knew the material. Read finance magazines and articles — yes this may be a great cure for insomnia but force yourself to read articles and over time you will become more comfortable with the vocabulary and the trends. Take a finance class on Khan Academy — never stop learning

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I learned long ago that success should not be the goal in life. If your goal is to be successful then you are not thinking big enough. Success is finite. It means you got the job or you won the race. The bigger, more audacious goal in life is significance. Significance is infinite. It means you did something that impacted someone else… My parents never pushed me to be successful ( I think parents today make a huge mistake pushing their kids to focus on success in school and in sports.) Rather, they pushed me to help others and to make a difference. Because this was always my focus, I had an internal drive for excellence that was focused on the right things.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

I was always a perfectionist and the freedom I got from realizing that I should never focus on avoiding failure, but rather I should fail fast and fail forward was life changing.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I’d love to continue empowering small businesses to reach their potential and to hopefully inspire a movement that encourages others, including successful entrepreneurs and executives at large corporations, to reach back and help small and mid-sized business owners grow to their full potential. In an effort to provide equal opportunities for diverse businesses of all sizes, we need to help them with access to capital and commerce. I’d also like to encourage more people to support their local small businesses! If you really want to help a small business, don’t give them a 1 dollar loan, don’t invest 1 dollar…instead buy stuff from them! That is the most sustainable way to help.

