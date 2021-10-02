Lara Hartog Of The Best Travel Gifts: “Share”

Share. I know it’s cliché, but sharing is caring. And I am not just talking about sharing money or food or other physical things, but also experiences. As soon as I share something great that I experienced my happiness grows. And if I share something I am struggling with, the simple act of speaking my mind makes me feel as if I have already solved part of de struggle.

It sometimes feels like it is so hard to avoid feeling down or depressed these days. Between the sad news coming from world headlines, the impact of the ongoing raging pandemic, and the constant negative messages popping up on social and traditional media, it sometimes feels like the entire world is pulling you down. What do you do to feel happiness and joy during these troubled and turbulent times? In this interview series called “Finding Happiness and Joy During Turbulent Times” we are talking to experts, authors, and mental health professionals who share lessons from their research or experience about “How To Find Happiness and Joy During Troubled & Turbulent Times”.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lara Hartog.

Lara is a 27-year-old travel enthusiast, with a passion for health and life sciences, sustainability, and learning new things. After having experienced discovering the unknown abroad during her time studying in The US and conducting research in Mozambique, Lara decided to travel the world in 2018 after finishing her master’s degree. However, the pandemic altered her life in a completely different direction which ended up in her launch of The Best Travel Gifts.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Of course!

I grew up in Vlaardingen a city near Rotterdam in The Netherlands. I have one older brother and two loving parents. I grew up in a loving environment and in fact, I may have been a bit spoiled as a child. Me being the youngest and the first girl born on my father’s side of the family.

I used to play handball, and I played the violin (though I was terrible at it and my whole family was extremely relieved when I finally decided to quit), and I loved reading. The latter is still one of my favorite things to do. I was a happy, slightly shy kid, had lovely friends, but also really enjoyed being by myself.

I was quite good at studying and actually enjoyed learning new things (as long as they were in my field of interest). So after I finished high school, going to university was the obvious choice and I was really excited.

I went to study health and life sciences at the VU University in Amsterdam and also decided to move to Amsterdam. My student time is one of the best periods of my life. I loved the freedom of scheduling my days however I pleased, and I loved learning new things about human health.

To give a short recap of how I came to where I am now.

After my bachelor’s degree, I still enjoined studying so I decided to continue and pursue a research master’s degree in global health. I graduated back in 2018, then didn’t get the job at the Dutch government I desperately wanted. So I decided to travel around the world instead. First stop: Mexico.

Between 2018 and 2020 I traveled from Central America to Sri Lanka and Australia. Though I had some stops in The Netherlands too. In April 2020, I then decided it was time to return home in light of the events around Covid-19 happening around the world. I still had the naïve hopes of a travel lover, I thought that by September 2020 I would be back traveling the world.

Obviously, this was too optimistic, so I applied for a full-time office job as a consultant at an IT company in healthcare.

After nearly two years of traveling and telling everyone how I wasn’t planning on coming home anytime soon, and being familiar with mood swings in my youth, you can imagine my family was worried whether I would be able to settle back in my normal life.

Yet, I’ve been back in the Netherlands for over a year now and I find myself in a happier place than I have ever been in my life.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

I would say, my parents. Though my parents never pushed me to study hard or get good grades or chose a certain career path. They have always supported me and inspired me to be the best version of myself. They always knew I was capable of a lot more than I thought myself, so whenever I got an idea of something I wanted to do, they supported me all the way.

This was the case when I was dubbing over whether I should choose a bilingual program in high school, the honors program at university, to study in the US, or to do an internship in Mozambique, or join the board of my faculty association.

Whenever I was enthusiastic about something but lacked self-confidence or worried whether I was capable of achieving it, they inspired me to give it a go anyway.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

As cheesy and unoriginal as it may sound, this was definitely my mom.

During my moments of self-doubt, she always asked me the same question. I would always say it was a silly question, at those times, but it is actually the only question you should always be asking yourself.

“What does your heart tell you?”

I know, I know, it sounds super cheesy. And honestly, I would get annoyed with my mom for asking this question. Because I simply didn’t know which part of me was my heart talking and which part was my brain.

For example, when I came back to the Netherlands in June 2019 to apply for the job at the government again (the same one I didn’t get the year before). For the second time, I didn’t get the job and I was devastated.

I didn’t know what to do with my life. Should I continue traveling? Should I get a steady job, be close to my friends and family, work on my resume, generate an income and basically get my life together as most twenty-somethings do?

And this is when my mom asked me her classic question again: but what does your heart tell you?

And that’s when I knew, I wanted to continue to travel. My brain was telling me to get a job, make money, and basically do anything to fill my need for certainty. But my heart was telling me to let it all go and see whatever life would bring me.

So in September 2019, my parents brought me to the airport (again) and this was the first time ever that I cried when we said goodbye. I had studied in The US before, I had done an internship in Mozambique, and I had traveled around Central America, yet I had never cried at a goodbye. But thinking of my mom’s question, I knew I was doing what my heart told me to do.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I’m not sure if I can consider traveling a career, but it’s definitely an important part of my life. And it’s definitely where I made most mistakes that I learned from.

So let’s take one example that is actually a great reference for anyone’s day-to-day life as well.

During one of my trips, I was actually having a great time by myself. I was taking Spanish classes and surf classes, I was discovering delicious Mexican food and beautiful beaches. But whenever I would talk to someone back home, they would ask me if I had met fun people to travel with or hang out with.

And the truth was, I hadn’t met people I wanted to travel with. I had met fun people there, and I sure wasn’t alone all the time. But I felt like wasn’t living up to the expectations that people have of travel.

From that point, I started worrying about whether I was traveling the right way. Was I not social enough? Was I having fun by myself? Should I do more things other people are doing? And more of these kinds of questions filled my mind. I started going to events I wasn’t actually interested in, just because I wanted to be able to tell people back home what I had been up to.

But the thing is, it was my trip. There wasn’t a right or wrong way of traveling.

I was just having an awesome time, but just because I started doing things I thought I had to be doing, it wasn’t my trip anymore. Luckily this didn’t last a long time and I just continued doing my own thing and ended up having an amazing trip.

And this is also true in “real life”. If you start doing things because you think you have to, or because your friends are doing it, or because you are afraid to tell someone no, or because you don’t know what you actually want to do, or for whatever reason, that is not your own reason. You will end up at a place (or with a life) you’ll regret or at a place (or life) someone else wants to be.

In other words, make your own plans and decisions.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I didn’t feel fulfilled enough at my IT job. So when a position opened to join the sustainability team of my company, I immediately knew I had to join. Sustainability is another one of my passions. I have been a vegetarian since I was 12 and even while traveling I do think about how I minimize my footprint.

What I learned is that you don’t always have to change your life 180 degrees if you do not feel fulfilled. Sometimes small changes can have dramatic impacts.

Another project I am working on is my own website called “The Best Travel Gifts” in which I gather awesome gifts for all sorts of travelers and help people mastering the art of giving. It’s another way in which I feed my curiosity and need for new things and freedom. I continue to learn so many new things while working on this website.

It’s the combination of my IT job in healthcare with my role in the sustainability team and my own website that helps me to feel happiness at home. Despite not being able to travel the world.

You are a successful leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I greatly appreciate the compliment, though I don’t wouldn’t necessarily consider myself a successful leader.

Some of the character traits that brought me to where I am right now though include my curiosity for the world, my openness and willingness to accept what is and whatever comes on my path, and lastly my ability to admit and confront my own weaknesses.

As I mentioned before, I love reading and learning new things. This, in combination with my curiosity, made me travel the world, study in the US, conduct research in Mozambique, try new courses, learn Spanish, try new dishes, and work in Australia. I always want to know what it is like. And I want to experience it first hand.

The reason why I enjoyed all these experiences abroad is that I accept whatever happens along the way. Obviously, traveling alone is not always fun. And bad things do happen to everyone.

To give you a short summary: I was arrested in Mozambique and my passport was taken from me, I lost my wallet and credit card on my last day in the US, I broke my back and had surgery in Guatemala, my grandfather passed away while I was in Mexico, I had a kidney infection in Costa Rica, and the COVID-19 pandemic started when I was in Australia.

Not quite the circumstances that make traveling great. Yet, after all these experiences, traveling solo is still my favorite thing to do. Why?

First, because I accept these experiences as an inherent part of traveling or life, for that matter. Second, because each of these experiences thought me something incredibly valuable;

“People care. People are kind and trustworthy”

With each of these experiences, I was surrounded by people (sometimes complete strangers) who always helped me without expecting anything in return.

Our contact person in Mozambique talked to the police for hours and finally got our passports back. A stranger paid for my metro to the airport in Atlanta because I didn’t have money after I lost my wallet. Two guys paid for my ambulance to the hospital in Guatemala (and helped me in many other ways, but that is way too long to share now). Two friends, I met traveling, supported me when I just learned about my grandfather. And I could literally go on listing all the times I learned that people care.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority about the topic of finding joy?

I went from being a full-time traveler filled with unlimited dreams and no plan to return home, to being a full-time consultant for an IT company in The Netherlands. I used to wake up and just see what would happen that day. Now, I wake up, log on to my work laptop, check my schedule, and know exactly what will happen that day.

This sounds like a recipe for a disaster or at least a burn-out and most people (including my parents) thought I would feel miserable back home.

Yet, I feel blessed and happier than ever before, simply because every day I focus on the things that are great about not traveling and working full-time. I am fitter than ever, I meditate regularly, I started a new business, I have a better relationship with friends and family, and I finally took courses I would have never done otherwise.

Ok, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about finding joy. Even before the pandemic hit, the United States was ranked at #19 in the World Happiness Report. Can you share a few reasons why you think the ranking is so low, despite all of the privileges and opportunities that we have in the US?

I think all opportunities are part of the reason. We see what other people are achieving on a daily basis, thinking it was an overnight success because we never see the backstory. So we feel miserable about ourselves for not achieving the same things. We are constantly comparing ourselves and we’re shaped by a media that wants us to believe we need something in order to be happy.

What are the main myths or misconceptions you’d like to dispel about finding joy and happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

One of the main misconceptions that the media loves to misuse, is the thought that you need to have, achieve, be, learn, buy, give, or do something in order to be happy. Luckily, this is a myth that is slowly being debunked.

The ironic part is that people often only discover this to be true when they finally achieve whatever goal they had in mind. And then notice that they do not experience any difference in their sense of happiness.

As long as you think you need something or someone else in your life or to do something for you, to make you happy, you will continue to find yourself in an unhappy place whenever this is taken from you.

Or worse, as soon as you have reached it, you will have already found something else that you think will make you happy. When in fact, the only common factor in all situations in your life, is you.

In a related, but slightly different question, what are the main mistakes you have seen people make when they try to find happiness? Can you please share some stories or examples?

I think that many people think happiness means you can never be sad or have a bad day. I have seen people pretend like everything is okay, posting beautiful selfies online, while inside they feel like sh*t.

Happiness doesn’t mean you’re never sad, disappointed, depressed, angry (or fill in any negative emotion). It means that you allow yourself to feel that way, you accept it as part of life, rather than pretend that it doesn’t exist.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share with our readers your “5 things you need to live with more Joie De Vivre, more joy and happiness in life, particularly during turbulent times?” (Please share a story or an example for each.)

Focus on the things you have and appreciate that. Even though I can’t do what I love doing most, traveling, I do appreciate all the things I can do.

For example, I was in The Netherlands my first nephew was born, and seeing him growing up is one of the best things about being home. I am finally seeing my friends and family on a regular basis, I am eating healthy and working out regularly, which means I am fitter than when I was traveling. I meditate regularly, I started a new business, and I finally took courses I would have never done otherwise. I am back in Amsterdam, and literally, every day as I walk or bike through the city, I appreciate the simple fact that I get to live here.

Try something new and grow personally. I already mentioned how much I love learning, reading, and studying, so it’s probably no surprise that trying new things and growing personally are things I need to live with more joy. I recently started taking salsa classes with friends, I learned how to knit my own pillowcases, I signed up for half a marathon, and I have taken various personal development courses.

Feel like you contribute. I always need to feel like I am doing something that matters. Like I am helping people or making the world a better place. I guess this is part of the reason why I am interested in healthcare and why I chose to work in healthcare again. This is also the reason why I decided to work on sustainability within my company.

Share. I know it’s cliché, but sharing is caring. And I am not just talking about sharing money or food or other physical things, but also experiences. As soon as I share something great that I experienced my happiness grows. And if I share something I am struggling with, the simple act of speaking my mind makes me feel as if I have already solved part of de struggle.

Be kind. I can’t stress enough how being kind to others is just as important as being kind to yourself. Don’t punish yourself for not being how you think you should be. It’s cheesy but true, you are exactly who you need to be right now.

What can concerned friends, colleagues, and life partners do to effectively help support someone they care about who is feeling down or depressed?

Ask.

The answer is so simple, yet so difficult. Every human functions in a different way and experiences happiness in a different way. There is not one thing you can do or say to may everyone happy. Simply ask them what they need right now.

It might be a hug, food, going for a walk, talking about something different, or actually talking about what bothers them the most, maybe they just need a small push. But whatever they need, you and I don’t know.

So just ask what they need from you right now.

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Oh boy, that’s an incredibly tough question.

I would love to inspire a movement of kindness and acceptance. Not just of one another, but also of one’s self. One where people take responsibility for their own emotions, but with kindness. I generally don’t really use quotes, but I love The Dalai Lama’s one on kindness simply because it’s not just about being kind to others.

“Be kind whenever possible. It is always possible.”

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

There are so many inspiring people in the world, but if I had to chose one, it will be The Dalai Lama whose quote I borrowed for my previous answer.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

I own two websites, The Best Travel Gifts and Both Feet On The Road. Though I have currently taken a break from my personal travel blog (Both Feet On The Road), readers can still follow me on Instagram or Facebook, because I will surely get back to it when I am back on the road!

https://instagram.com/thebesttravelgifts

https://facebook.com/thebesttravelgifts

https://www.facebook.com/bothfeetontheroad

https://www.instagram.com/bothfeetontheroad/

Thank you for these really excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!