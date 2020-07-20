Language for knowledge

Language is for communication with each other. People speak so many different languages all over the world. When we are visiting a new place or country its a challenge for everyone to communicate. We need a translator or a guide with us to communicate. When we learn many languages its easy for us to communicate without depending others.

Since from my childhood I am curious about different languages, people, culture. When someone talks in different language, I try to observe them, in what language they are speaking, where are they from…I am from southern part of India where we speak in Tamil. When I moved to Atlanta USA there I struggled a lot communicate. Though I met Indians there.. communication is the problem. I am always odd man out when only speaking in English.

Because most of them are talking Hindi & Telugu. The most speaking languages in India is Hindi & Telugu. There I come to know the importance of learning Telugu & Hindi. So I started learning these languages when I had an opportunity. Like learning from my friends who speak that languages..but I couldn’t make to attend class for learning language. Some how learnt the base like wishing, greeting, general conversations like that.

When we stayed in Houston, Texas my language craving started again. There I started learning Spanish. Learnt few words, numbers…like basics of Spanish. Sometimes tried to communicate people in Spanish. Learning a new language gives you knowledge, gives more confident. And most knowing multi languages is an added skill in your profile.

After long time during this COVID 19 period , I started my language classes through online & language apps. Because during this lock down time I am glad to get extra hour to learn languages. Happy that I am back to track, started learning languages. Learning a new language is fun, try to learn many languages to become more confident while you are travelling around.