Landscapes and Song: Simon Barere #Russia

Just as there are paintings, gardens, and their connection with a particular song, so too, are the captivation of landscapes. Sometimes, you just know when a song matches the vibe of a certain photograph. When you are connected to land, you comprehend it even more. These are hidden artistries and energies, a person simply happens to know. They just know.

Having never been to Russia, and her land, photographs are my particular way, in. Through these stilled images, which have captured a frozen image of time, they have revealed a certain intimacy, concerning the land. The land is frozen, and yet, it continues to be nourished by water. As with the technicality of a photograph, this part of the land seems frozen in time. Nevertheless, the secret of it all, is that it continues to move. Underneath the ice, and its perceived rigid (and hardened nature), the land is still moving. Ah, the tricks and wonders of Mother Nature. This frozen wonder of ice is a mysterious puzzle, that the Earth encourages us to solve. Through such an image, is this part of Russian land asleep, or does she provide us the illusion of such, as she works underneath?

Hearing the piano performance of “12 Etudes, Op. 8 No. 12 In D# Minor,” brings on an auspicious imagination regarding such an illusion. For as you look at the photograph, you see an apparent freezing of the land. Yet, underneath the ice and snow, lays the movement of Earth’s soil; preparing for Spring. Sometimes, silence, is not always void of a sound.