Landscapes and Song: Joseph Kobzon #Russia

Winter's Promise and Stillness, Through A Performance By The Late, JOSEPH KOBZON!

Wintery wonders have a way of demonstrating her true colors. There is that mystery about her. Sometimes, her person seems cold and removed from any nourishment of humanity’s dances. However, such could be far from true. Its that she has those moments, where she must hide in a secret slumber, in order to prepare for the blossoms of Spring. Let’s not be fooled into thinking that her love has been removed. Even during the process of working in winter, she still produces vivacious energy. Discrete? Yes. Her excitement is not always meant for others to see. Only those, who are willing to center themselves in stillness, are permitted such a treat.

For one such singer, birthed from Russian lands, he was known as the Russian version of Frank Sinatra. Yet, in connecting one performance, through his Russian tongue, there is still the reminder that nature’s winter carries, warmth. Sometimes, the light, wintery winds are subtle whispers of winter’s care. And then, there are those moments n her invitation of man’s sound; and his blessings to her.

Let’s never forget that gentleness can also be heavy. It can come with a deep texture. Gentleness is not always removed from the sensitivities of a whispery texture. So, let’s see the breeze and the undercover warmth, that it wishes to paint on such, royal landscapes.

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/568086940472142084/

Joseph Kobzon

https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Kobzon#/media/File%3AJoseph_Kobzon_30.04.2016.jpg
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=-Z5FSdPpQ98
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0YMFQZ6CO0v8lm9rc2sFJ3

