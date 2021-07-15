There are times when photographs need to present a blank canvas, in order for imagination to glace the sky. Nevertheless, the violins stay floating with skies. They paint the waters, too. What a blessing it is for humanity to have been given such a dynamic (and enchanting) instrument. Such an instrument is layered with a wealth of coloring; creating even more colors, through its inception. Magic grows more abundantly, through the blessings of the violin.

Still in Russian landscapes, as the focal point of the music, the land, and the photograph! And my, what an eclectic serenity it has come to be.

Imagine if you were a painter-having a giant paintbrush to paint the skies-how would you crop and decorate nature’s blank canvas? Evenmoreso, how would it feel? What would the rhythm be? How would you envision yourself so daintily painting your blank canvas? Time definitely has a way of telling, doesnt? Moving back into the Classical world, the imagination continues to spark. A taste of the song, “Hora Staccato,” the listener is granted the ability to imagine the paintbrush as a wand. Through this wand, there is a hidden imagination, throughout the sky. Yes. Photographs carry meanings. They can also be blank canvases, as well.

Jascha Heifetz