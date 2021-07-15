Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Landscapes and Song: Jascha Heifetz #Russia

Painting String Decorations On A Canvas! A Look At JASCHA HEIFETZ and The Performance Of "Hora Staccato!"

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

There are times when photographs need to present a blank canvas, in order for imagination to glace the sky. Nevertheless, the violins stay floating with skies. They paint the waters, too. What a blessing it is for humanity to have been given such a dynamic (and enchanting) instrument. Such an instrument is layered with a wealth of coloring; creating even more colors, through its inception. Magic grows more abundantly, through the blessings of the violin.

Still in Russian landscapes, as the focal point of the music, the land, and the photograph! And my, what an eclectic serenity it has come to be.

Imagine if you were a painter-having a giant paintbrush to paint the skies-how would you crop and decorate nature’s blank canvas? Evenmoreso, how would it feel? What would the rhythm be? How would you envision yourself so daintily painting your blank canvas? Time definitely has a way of telling, doesnt? Moving back into the Classical world, the imagination continues to spark. A taste of the song, “Hora Staccato,” the listener is granted the ability to imagine the paintbrush as a wand. Through this wand, there is a hidden imagination, throughout the sky. Yes. Photographs carry meanings. They can also be blank canvases, as well.

https://www.pinterest.co.uk/pin/427630927098336305/

Jascha Heifetz

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/859976491324310270/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=Mag2mc5Vva0
https://open.spotify.com/track/3XFSsDjO8ws8K6K8wuAGMo

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    How To Navigate Your Emotions Through Uncertain Times

    by Jenessa MacKenzie
    Wisdom//

    The Real Work of the Artist

    by Daphne Cohn
    Community//

    Painting Your Dreams Until They Come True!

    by Lauren K. Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.