Landscapes and Song: Efrem Zimbalist #Russia

Violins and waters have a rather intriguing commitment to each other. For the violin player is a personification of water’s ability to connect with the sky. It sounds rather odd and fickle. Yet, those who understand nature’s concept, realize that air and water are a team. Looking at the photo below, you see the evidence of such a partnership. Together the colors of purple and blue are immersed together, as a genius display of Earth’s treasures.

Listening to the performance of “Violin Concerto, Op. 77,” by Brahms, one can envision the vivacity of the water’s desire to connect with the sky, and vice versa. Of course, there is great work, in order for such a feat to occur. The jumps., leaps, soars, and others are ever more advantageous. There is a great challenge in doing so. What does that mean, in the process? Well, it means you have to be patient for the final outcome. When it comes to creating beauty, nature has a violent (and aggressive) way of perfecting such an art. That’s the treasure.

Once the initial phasing of connecting two opposite planes comes into being, then there are the more smoothly-designed efforts. Never forget that Earth has her own manifestation of a painting. How she drafts it is up to her liking, and what she sees fit for our pleasures!

Violins move oceans and narrate the skies. When hearing their very performance, a person can never fail to, fly!

Efrem Zimbalist