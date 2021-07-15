Landscapes and Song: Alexander Tsfasman #Russia

Love has its own timing; its own rhythm, and its favorite bloom. Rouge coloring is often associated with the very understanding and comprehension of love. We can’t avoid it. Why this color? We will never know. Perhaps, because it takes courage to love. Love is boisterous. Audacious. It demands your attention, and that you desire it. Love has a way of deciding if you are going to come into love’s blossoming, and project her flowers in the near (and distant) future.

So imagine going into the piano’s spacing. There are those traces of Negro vibes-those, authentically produced (and birthed) in US soil. Upon hearing the piano, a certain image arises. What if you were able to bring about the subtle blooming of love; growing her everywhere, in order to bless those near, and far?

Pianos and love. Pianos and love. They have a different expression of love’s treasure. What makes them so elegant, in their ability to perform love, is how you can envision a certain sparkle, when love is bloomed. A piano and her love. The love of one’s piano. Can you simply imagine that with each key, there is the blossoming of a flower? With each key, there is the sprouting of a bloom. Flowers, which may have dwindled during the rain, have a way of coming alive; feeling resh and, anew!

A look into a popular song, entitled, “The Man I Love,” can give that affect. Of course, it requires the right photograph. Should we return to one, which so courageously paints love, the imagination doesn’t seem, as bland. Let’s experience such a love, with the man, one loves.



Alexander Tsfasman