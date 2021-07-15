Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community

Landscapes and Photograph: Maya Kristalinskaya #Russia

The Traces Of Love In Unfamiliar Spacing! A Photographic Look At MAYA KRISTALINSKAYA!

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Love and memory are Universal concepts. They are a mental process, in rewinding back into time. Furthermore, they move through another tier of grace. When reminescing on the sensory of love, every couple has their own photograph. Some have more than one, as it correlates to the reunification between two Souls. Perhaps, these two Beings have been separated, through different lifetimes. Maybe, there was a tragedy, in the causing for such a separation. Regardless of the circumstances, they always find each other sometime, again.

What does it mean to examine a photograph, where centeredness is the focal point of the land? A love song is at play. When you examine the photograph, you see the lifetimes, unfolding, for a love, which had been lost .

Still in Russian gardens, and the theme of love vibrates in the air, for one late, Russian songbird. In a prior article, we highlighted the telling of love’s sensory-see, touch, hear, and the celebration of others when love has been found. (https://thriveglobal.com/stories/nezhost-and-loves-memory-maya-kristalinskaya-russia/). Love is generous. It is giving and caring; supported by beautiful people, who channel love, blessed by Heaven’s breath.

They say “variety is the spice of life.” Such is true. In addition, there are certain times, when the energies supporting a certain photograph are so rich, that you can stare at that photograph, forever. What looks like one image carries many stories. Should the theme be centered on love, then expect the unfolding of different love stories, to unfold. In the center is a small shrub. On opposite corners of that shrub are a man and and woman. Upon first sight of the other, they recognize the complementary energies. From there, they either walk slowly, or run swiftly to each other. Such is one imagery, in the manifestation of one story, of Russian love!

https://www.pinterest.com/pin/514606694891125968/

Maya Kristalinskaya

https://alchetron.com/Maya-Kristalinskaya
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=75WDHVXUgWc
https://open.spotify.com/artist/0XKmwWopgZOC96M1nBgd7y

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    “Nezhost” and Love’s Memory! Maya Kristalinskaya #Russia

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Egypt’s Coptic Christian Flames, Of Twining Love!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    Community//

    Floating Fairies and Jazzy Dames!

    by Lauren Kaye Clark
    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.