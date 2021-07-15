Landscapes and Photograph: Maya Kristalinskaya #Russia

Love and memory are Universal concepts. They are a mental process, in rewinding back into time. Furthermore, they move through another tier of grace. When reminescing on the sensory of love, every couple has their own photograph. Some have more than one, as it correlates to the reunification between two Souls. Perhaps, these two Beings have been separated, through different lifetimes. Maybe, there was a tragedy, in the causing for such a separation. Regardless of the circumstances, they always find each other sometime, again.

What does it mean to examine a photograph, where centeredness is the focal point of the land? A love song is at play. When you examine the photograph, you see the lifetimes, unfolding, for a love, which had been lost .

Still in Russian gardens, and the theme of love vibrates in the air, for one late, Russian songbird. In a prior article, we highlighted the telling of love’s sensory-see, touch, hear, and the celebration of others when love has been found. (https://thriveglobal.com/stories/nezhost-and-loves-memory-maya-kristalinskaya-russia/). Love is generous. It is giving and caring; supported by beautiful people, who channel love, blessed by Heaven’s breath.

They say “variety is the spice of life.” Such is true. In addition, there are certain times, when the energies supporting a certain photograph are so rich, that you can stare at that photograph, forever. What looks like one image carries many stories. Should the theme be centered on love, then expect the unfolding of different love stories, to unfold. In the center is a small shrub. On opposite corners of that shrub are a man and and woman. Upon first sight of the other, they recognize the complementary energies. From there, they either walk slowly, or run swiftly to each other. Such is one imagery, in the manifestation of one story, of Russian love!

Maya Kristalinskaya