Landscape and Wellness: Trudy Richards

In the United States, when we think of Sundays, an array of thoughts comes to mind. For starters, we have Sunday night football. Then, there are Sunday morning Bible studies and Church services. A number of things come to mind, when we think about Sunday mornings, nights, and afternoons. We should think happiness, right? Not always. For, there are those moments when Sunday happens to bring us into gloom. Well, for one, it means we have to return back to work on the very next day. And we all know how those can be a drag. Sometimes, we have to make room, for our Sunday, gloom! Acknowledgement is key!

Well, when that happens, what do we do about it? Well, there are the memories of remembering what makes Sunday so grand. We already mentioned the football games. Sunday dinners with family makes everything, alright. Finally, what about that quiet time? How old were you when you took those quiet walks in the park with Grandpa or Grandma? Do you remember about the wisdom learned, conversations held, and observations made? What was it abut those Sunday walks, which added freshness to our day? Afterall, we could prepare for Monday’s hectic nature, with just a simple walk.

Sunday gloom doesn’t always have to be so, “gloomy.” Frankly speaking, there are ways of moving with a more vibrant vibe. Things are always made to re-align themselves when we get off track. It’s all about moving back into happiness when we experience gloom. And nature has a way of making sorrow, meet its doom!