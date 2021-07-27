Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Landscape and Song: Clara Hudman #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Walking Through The Roads Less Traveled, and the Lessons Of Overcoming! A Look At SISTER CLARA HUDMAN, and Her Song, "He Knows How Much We Can Bare!"

We all have our journeys. We all have life’s challenges, and obstacles, to overcome. Nevertheless, we do what is required, and necessary in overcoming life’s challenges.

When you sit and reflect about the Most High, and nature, you have to ask yourself why journeys and nature are synonymous. Why does it seem that our battles are intertwined with climbing hills, overcoming mountains, creating new paths, and so forth? If only we could take a break from nature, right? If only, that were possible.

Life has a way of reminding us just how intertwined to nature we truly are. Furthermore, life will continue to remind us-even if it means that we take a heavy fall, in the process. In a terse amount of words, that’s life!

Photographs of nature’s roads are simply too sacred to ignore. It’s as if we are permitted to sit back and watch our personal walk, down them. How would we walk? How tedious would we be? Would the auras of fatigue move through our Being, slowly draining us out? How would we feel?

Moving back into the world of Gospel, a Black American art form of healing (and spiritual restoration), we can hear certain struggles, in particular songs. “He Knows How Much We Can Bare.” It’s another lesson for why there are different tests. Some of us are tested more harshly than others. Yet, at the end, the Most High knows our strength. During certain challenges, and tests, we are permitted to comprehend just how strong we truly are. It is a sense of pride, in knowing so.

Our reminder from one particular Gospel legend reminds us just how fascinating a test can be. For, through it all, we are able to discover powers and talents we never knew existed. Therefore, go forth all blended know how phenomenal we truly are, in our path towards overcoming what we thought, we “could not,” bare!

Clara Hudman

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

