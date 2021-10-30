Contributor Log In
Land, Photograph, and Song: Ion Dolnescu 🇷🇴

The Late ION DOLANESCU, "M-Am Nascut Langa Carpati," and the Earthly Majesty Of Being Born Within Mountains! 🇷🇴

To be born within a particular nation is one thing. To be born within the land is, another. Mountains, hills, lakes, and rivers. They are the natural paintings and sculptures of the Earth. When it comes to the elegance of the mountains, they are their own persona of visual artistry. Some will say that it is nothing, “but rock.” They will say it is “dead compose,” in which the Earth has selected to give away. However, little to they know. For, its majesty houses particular vegetation of the Earth. It is used as a source of protection from those life forms seeking refuge. Should you have been born within the mountains, you have come upon a Heavenly throne, in its glory to the, Most High.

Among certain mountains, there are the crystallized versions of water’s delight. It is known as, snow. Perhaps, natural snow establishes a different texture, when it comes in context with Mother Nature. The natural water brings forth a more authentic taste-a natural taste. It feels like watery liquidations of, cotton. The softness, alone takes you on a mental high. Furthermore, one feels as if you are at a lost for words.

He was born in the Carpathian Mountains of Romanian gardens. Such is the song he has composed to sing. It leaves you wondering if there are songs, poetry, and other artistic wonders, which have been performed, within such mountains. If so, what are their treasures? What is their texture and decor, within these “unknowing,” yet mysterious mountains? When he was born within such precious mountains, did the music surround (and serenade) him? How did it feel for him to be born on one of Earth’s treasured thrones?

Ion Dolnescu

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

