The very first teacher of love is one’s connection to the land. Nature (the Earth) is our first teacher of the land. Mother Earth. Her minerals. Her jewels. Everything! She provides everything, that we need. Whatever we seek, she provides. Those communities and societies, continuing to align with nature, do not worry about anything. They have no fear of tomorrow, as they are used to knowing what it means to drop one’s ego; letting nature take its course. Everything will be provided if we simply, wait!

Love and the very act of love making is bloomed from the Earth! There is no selfishness, involved. Sharing that love, throughout every spacing on Earth ensures that no part of the Earth goes, unnourished. Every soil, particle, and space of the Earth is deserving of, love! Every part!

Falling in love, and looking for love is like searching for treasures. You have to continue digging and digging. Try not to overwork yourself, of course. Your search for love is not meant to be a draining experience. It should be an adventure. There should also be moments and times, for relaxing! Once two people find that authentic love, the Earth comes to celebrate this union by growing beautiful forms of vegetation. The revealing of jewels also takes shape. When the two of you dig deeper, while further supplanting yourself in love’s harmony, precious and semi-precious stones are bound to be revealed.

In the land of Afghanistan, one singer has made it clear, that love’s blossoming is part of a metallic vibration. For now, we will stick to the musicality of the song. The words we can return to, for another time. Does love reach deep in the roots of Afghanistan? Surely it does! Do the mountains bring hints of the poetry, which has been spoken (and called forth) across the lands? Surely, yes. Could you imagine Afghan mountains during the course of winter? They could be considered part of a painter and photographer’s dream! The snow illudes to the mystery of hidden poetry; all of which has yet to be, revealed! Through love, hidden treasures are discovered.

Navigating through the mountains, we climb higher and higher; ever growing (and glowing) through the distant nights. What must life be like in Afghanistan when the land is at peace? When healing spreads through the land? How does that feel? Pictures and songs 🎵 are intimate dance partners. There are ways of moving through their mystique.

Moving through loving mountains! What excitement it must be!

Ahmad Zahir