Land and Song-Earth’s Seasonal Change Of Self: Carl Hall #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmericanMusic #BlackAmerica

Some people enter into your life for a reason, and there are those there for a season. In Black American cultural idioms, and spirituabeautifulil beliefs, there are unique sayings when it comes to this. Nothing ever stays the same. Seasons come and go and they change. That’s just how it is! We don’t know why the Most High created it as this. Yet, everything, motion, and manner has its person. Time flows and intertwines into different facets. It is ongoing and fluid. Artistic. Creative. Dimensional. It continues to move on and on; through and through.

People are no different. In fact, we are reliant on those particular ever changing and evolving movements. If we don’t change, and align with change, then Earth will remove us from her, landscaping.

There are four seasons throughout the year. Winter. Spring. Summer. Fall. Throughout the year, the seasons prepare themselves. Sometimes, certain seasons last longer in certain parts of the country, moreso than others. What’s even more beautiful is how seasons present themselves differently, through different ways. Amazing, isn’t?

Seasons are metaphorical for the personal growth and spiritual enhancement, that we go through. Whatever challenges or weaknesses being experienced, we should be working into a higher frequency of ourselves. Every day should be a day of improvement; no matter how small the foot steps should be. All it takes is that first step. That’s what it all boils down, too.

Change is seasonal. It is also very cyclical. Through the circle, we experience this ever-evolving dimension of change. The flow is constant and it is steady. Let’s not forget another important word-consistency! Coming to a 1971 Old Skool recording, our ears become intrigued with the spiritual renewal of change. Hmmm. Another significant word-renewal! Shall we add others? Restoration? Moving on. The song is entitled, “Change With The Seasons.” While we are accustomed to personal change being violent, it also has a more soothing touch, as well.

Let’s be clear. Change will not always be easy. Even with the elegance and smoothness of season’s timing, there are those moments, when a person will feel the stresses and barriers; associated with change. Remember that word, again? Yes. It’s consistency. That’s where the mental work of our personal journey comes into play.

Currently, we are in the season of summer. The heat waves, and dry air for some, can be agonizing. Nevertheless, we continue pressing through. Removing outdated behaviors, thoughts, and attitudes no longer serving us; all the while, aspiring to a higher frequency for, anew. Move through a graceful change, and let the rewards guide you, straight through!

Carl Hall