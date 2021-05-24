Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Land and Riches Of Wellness: Rika Zarai

The Song, "Yerushailam Shel Zahav," and The Teachings Of Holistic Riches! Performed By The Late RIKA ZARAI!

Ancient literature and folklore has foretold of those ancient cities. They are those cities, where treasures lay. They are the cities of legendary feats. Then, of course, they are the cities of Biblical prophesy. They are the stories, which foretell of certain times. These are the times, which will bring to light the manifestation of Heaven’s dominion! Prophesies of victory and what has been ordained. As it is written, so shall it be!

And so, we are back to the city of Jerusalem. It is the city of holiness. It is a city of spiritual blessings. It is a city where Yeshua Ha Maschiach is honored. It is a city where he dwelled; his teachings to the masses. It is holy ground. What makes the city of Jerusalem so precious is that it exists. It exist for the reality and for ancient prophecy. Through Jerusalem, the “fiction” is an evident reality. Furthermore, too often people do not understand the golden riches of the city.

The riches of Jerusalem correlates to its spiritual riches. The spiritual connection to Heaven’s creation. Praying within this particular place, awakens a greater illumination to Heaven; and to the Most High. It is beautiful, awakening, and illuminating. Yes. It feels grand. One almost feels as if they are in Heaven, itself. It’s the spiritual riches, that are the true golden treasures of the city. Such greatly contrasts to other famous cities; in which people sought after for its material treasures of gold and diamonds. Intriguing!

When we hear the name Yerushalayim, the very name should cause us to bow, in reverence. For we have entered into holy ground. Here, in that space, Yeshuah Ha Maschiach laid his footprints. Healing others and performing miracles. It was here. This land is holy ground; ever highlighting that spiritual riches are far more significant than material ones. For it is spiritual wellness, which affirms our Souls, and the very reason for why we are here on this Earth; our destiny and purpose on this Earth.

Yerushalayim Shel Zahav.” What precious words, indeed! And a song to accompany them, through one notated singer of such lands. A name none other than. . .

Rika Zarai

https://simple.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/File:De_Avro_Music_Hall_met_Rika_Zarai_en_Douglas_Ducke_op_6_maart,_Bestanddeelnr_914-8115_(headshot).jpg

https://www.newsy-today.com/videos-songs-in-tribute-to-rika-zarai/
https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=TQsox65J_Nc
https://open.spotify.com/track/4ZZ4gR740BhEDFcaO3PtbC

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

