Lance Cottrell of Feel the Boot: “All the successful founders I have met are masters of communication”

Lance Cottrell helps startups achieve success through advising, mentoring, and Feel the Boot, an educational platform he founded in 2019. Lance’s entrepreneurial journey started in 1995 when he abandoned a career in Astrophysics to launch Anonymizer, the world’s first commercial internet privacy service. He is on the board of the North Bay Angels, chairs their selection committee, and is an active angel investor.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Growing up, I planned on following in my father’s footsteps and become an academic physicist. I was five years into my Ph.D., with a half-written thesis in hand, when I decided to start a company. Anonymizer started as the world’s first online commercial privacy service for consumers. However, our growth stalled after a few years with about one hundred thousand paying users and about a million people on the free service. After 9/11, we started to work with the FBI and realized the government had a vast unmet need. We quickly pivoted the company to provide a platform for conducting online undercover operations to the national security community. That was where we found product-market fit. It snowballed to a nice exit in 2008. I stayed on as Chief Scientist at the acquiring company and got involved in angel investing. That led to opportunities to mentor startups. I quickly developed a passion for advising. In 2020 I quit my job to focus full-time on advising and mentoring startup founders through my new business, Feel the Boot.

What was the “Aha Moment” that led to the idea for your current company? Can you share that story with us?

I had different Aha moments for my first and most recent startups. They exemplify how the startup process varies at different points in a founder’s career and for different business types.

In the early 1990s, the US government developed a cryptography chip that they wanted to install in every computer. The twist was they would keep a copy of the keys. I thought that was a terrible idea because the key vault would be breached with catastrophic effect. So, in my spare time I developed open-source security and privacy software with an informal group called the Cypherpunks. I quickly realized that all the tools we developed were by techies for techies. They were unusable by most normal people, particularly those at high risk from oppressive regimes. I decided I needed to create a company to provide the level of user experience and customer support those people require. It remained just a vague idea until the day I saw a billboard beside the freeway while driving home. It was advertising a local shopping mall and showed a URL for their website. While I had been creating websites for a few years, this was the first time I had ever seen a URL in public like that. It was clear that the internet was at an inflection point. The window of opportunity for a business clueless astronomer to start a company was about to slam shut. I was an impoverished graduate student who could always return to the lab if things went badly, so I figured I had nothing to lose. So, I put my degree on what turned out to be permanent hold and launched Anonymizer.

After selling Anonymizer, I spent several years making angel investments and casually advising startups. Within a few years, I realized two things. First, I did not scale. With one-on-one coaching, I would never be able to help more than a relative handful of companies each year. And the need for that assistance is enormous. Second, I was constantly repeating myself. Much of the advice applied to a significant percentage of the startups. I could address both of those issues by creating a platform to share my experience with a much wider audience.

Additionally, because I had time to think about and refine the content, the advice was better than what I might come up with in the moment during a meeting. It allows me to focus my one-on-one coaching on just those issues unique to that startup, while the founder watches the videos or reads the blogs independently. Finally, as Feel the Boot started to gain momentum, I transitioned away from my previous role to focus full-time on the business.

Was there somebody in your life who inspired or helped you to start your journey with your business? Can you share a story with us?

Feel the Boot would not exist if Lindsay Austin had not encouraged me to start mentoring startups. When I moved to Sonoma County, one of the first things I did was join the North Bay Angels. I wanted to stay active in the entrepreneurial community and get connected to exciting innovators in the area. Lindsay was a leader within the group. He suggested joining a startup mentoring organization he led called SPROUT. I was hooked. I love seeing founders succeed and vicariously experienced their triumphs without suffering the associated hundred-hour work weeks.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

Much of the advice for startups is either cheerleading or inflexible recipes for success. Feel the Boot does not sugarcoat the startup process. It provides mental decision-making frameworks rather than step-by-step instructions. My background in physics informs our approach to problem-solving. That’s why our tagline is “The Science of Startups.” I am obsessed with breaking systems down into their component parts, then understanding how they function individually and collectively to create the outcomes we see. Our audience learns the why and how, so they can make effective decisions when facing unanticipated scenarios.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I am committed to the concept and practice of giving back. When I moved to Sonoma County I immediately joined the local Rotary Club. There, my leadership experience allowed me to chair many of our club projects. Eventually, they asked me to serve as club president during 2019–2020. That turned out to be a very tumultuous year with major local fires and the start of the COVID crisis.

Feel the Boot is also largely about giving back. Most of my startup advising is uncompensated, and I make a particular effort to support disadvantaged founders like women, minorities, & veterans.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

In leadership, confidence is essential. Without great confidence, no one would start a company in the first place. Confidence allows you to stretch for lofty goals and take important risks. For example, one of Anonymizer’s competitors announced that a government agency chose them to provide a new capability. We reached out to that agency to say they should reconsider their decision because we had a far superior solution. The catch was that we did not have a solution at all. Nevertheless, I had confidence that we could invent a superior solution in time to submit our proposal a few weeks later. Which we did, and we won.

However, confidence without humility can be dangerous. We need to remember our fallibility and that other people might have superior insights or ideas. Employees are frequently hesitant to disagree with leadership. An appropriately humble leader constantly encourages dissent and discussion. I find that I often struggle to get the frank and honest feedback I need. I know that my ideas are often only half-formed, so the silent assent in the room can’t be because everyone actually agrees with my plan.

Finally, and I will cheat a bit on the three-trait limit, I don’t think Anonymizer could have survived without a balance of persistence and flexibility. You can’t win if you are not in the game. During some of the brutally tough periods at Anonymizer, we always kept moving forwards. I jokingly called it our “cockroach strategy” because they will still be around even after a nuclear war. But persistence can go too far when it prevents needed change. Six years after founding Anonymizer, we hit a wall with our consumer privacy service. We had the early adopters but could not cross the chasm to the mainstream users. However, we had the flexibility to pivot from that to a completely different kind of customer which finally unleashed the company’s potential.

Often leaders are asked to share the best advice they received. But let’s reverse the question. Can you share a story about advice you’ve received that you now wish you never followed?

I received a lot of advice and pressure to pursue venture capital investment in Anonymizer. We spent countless hours preparing presentations and courting VCs with no success. As frustrating as it was to waste that time, I think it would have been even worse if we had succeeded. At that point, the company did not have the level of product/market fit required to effectively deploy vast amounts of cash to create exponential growth. Had we taken the investment, we would probably have burned through all the money while growing our expenses to a level where we could not recover. We might have bankrupted the company.

Can you tell us a story about the hard times that you faced when you first started your journey?

Anonymizer suffered many near disasters and periods of extended adversity before finally finding its footing. One example is seared into my memory. We had a significant problem with credit card fraud and chargebacks. The company achieved break-even cash-flow, but only had a few weeks of working capital in the bank, when our credit card processor cut us off on a Friday afternoon. Not only did they turn us off without warning they also clawed back most of the payments we had received over the previous weeks to cover any potential additional chargebacks. We had to take radical action to survive. We accepted orders with the hope of being able to process them later, deferred salaries for the C-Suite, pushed off paying bills, anything we could think of. We managed to squeak by just long enough to convince another merchant service provider to take us on and allow us to process all the orders, avoid catastrophe, and return to our usual, merely desperate, situation.

Where did you get the drive to continue even though things were so hard? What strategies or techniques did you use to help overcome those challenges?

Some ability to persevere through adversity comes from things we cannot control. Beyond that, the key is creating support systems to manage the stress and help you carry on. My friends, family, and team all helped me continue pushing forward. Taking on the role of a founder without help is almost unthinkable. Leaders also need a socially acceptable way to release stress and frustration. For me, that was Kung Fu. Spending a few hours several days per week yelling and hitting things made all the difference to my composure at the office and my ability to face the next obstacle.

The journey of an entrepreneur is never easy, and is filled with challenges, failures, setbacks, as well as joys, thrills and celebrations. Can you share a few ideas or stories from your experience about how to successfully ride the emotional highs & lows of being a founder”?

In a startup, it can feel like there are never any “wins”. There is a constant flow of setbacks and frustrations. This happens because we are constantly moving our own goalposts. We set the next milestone, and the one after that, before we can reach our current objective. I don’t recall who gave me this fantastic advice: You need to find a reason to declare victory and celebrate achievements on a regular basis. A big sale, releasing a new version of the product, or hitting some revenue number, anything can be a reason to celebrate and remind everyone that good things are happening. Positive events whisper while problems shout. The extra attention on victories helps keep everyone feeling good about the business. One significant cause of emotional whiplash comes from counting chickens before they are hatched. When an investor or big customer says “yes,” we become exuberant, only to be crushed to the depths when the deal falls through for some reason.

Let’s imagine that a young founder comes to you and asks your advice about whether venture capital or bootstrapping is best for them? What would you advise them? Can you kindly share a few things a founder should look at to determine if fundraising or bootstrapping is the right choice?

Whether a founder should take venture capital or bootstrap the company depends on the details of the business. Despite VC getting most of the attention, it is appropriate for only a tiny fraction of startups. My default advice is to bootstrap if possible while taking little or no outside investment. VC becomes an option when a company has enough validation to know that it can effectively deploy large amounts of capital to generate exponential growth. In addition, the company should be in a market that requires that exponential growth. In some situations, only one company will dominate. All others will wither. This is often in cases where network effects dominate the value to users. In those cases, success requires the kind of rapid growth typically only achievable with substantial venture capital investment.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many startups are not successful, and some are very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful startups from unsuccessful ones? What are your “Five Things You Need To Create A Highly Successful Startup”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

A founder must start with some insight into a gap in the market and how to address it. That insight could be a new capability that improves efficiency, a new approach to marketing, a disruptively lower cost of goods, or almost anything else. For example, a company I know realized that landscape irrigation sprayers overlap their patterns and waste nearly half the water they use. But, by using computer-controlled spray heads, they could effectively print the water on the exact parts of lawn they wanted using far fewer spray heads. Thus, they addressed both cost savings and ecological benefits at once.

From the idea, founders needs to create a solution that makes customers shout, “shut up and take my money!” Too often, I see founders with a product that is somewhat better than the current solution but not transformative. Customers like the idea but don’t make the purchase because of the effort required to deploy the new technology and switch over all the data and processes. Founders should hold off on full product development until they move from a “sales push” mode to a “customer pull” regime. With an enthusiastic founder selling the product, if customers are not desperate to get it, the company is unlikely to thrive in the larger market. I experienced this through Anonymizer’s pivot. Consumers were interested in personal privacy but generally unwilling to change their behaviors or pay for a solution. When we talked to government customers, their need was literally a matter of life and death. They were desperate for a good solution.

Next, the founder needs to cultivate the right blend of tenacity and flexibility. Virtually all companies go through very tough periods where the founder will struggle to keep moving forward. Many companies fail at that point. It takes tremendous focus and dedication to survive. But, at the same time, most successful companies don’t end up doing the same thing they started with. Instead, they pivot, often multiple times. That is where it gets tricky. You must be single-minded and focused right up to the moment you need to change gears and go in a different direction. For example, the photo-sharing site Flickr made a radical change. It started as an online RPG called Game Neverending. While the game itself never took off, the founders realized that an image-sharing feature was quite popular with players. Leaving everything else behind, they pivoted to focus exclusively on that and quickly grew to a massive size. Later, Steward Butterfield, the founder of Flickr, tried to launch a similar game that also failed, but in the process, created a collaboration tool that he released as Slack. Another massive pivot to incredible success.

Then, the founder must have the confidence, or insanity, to commit totally to the venture. Many people dabble at startups, creating some solution as a hobby or side hustle. The investors and co-founders you need to achieve massive success won’t come on board if they think you might back out when the going gets tough. Successful founders prepare carefully in advance, testing their assumptions and ensuring customer demand, then take the plunge to devote all their time and energy exclusively to the new business. There can be no “plan B.” As an investor, I immediately reject any company where the founders have an easy path of retreat.

Finally, all the successful founders I have met are masters of communication. CEOs spend most of their trying to persuade people of something. They are enticing investors, selling customers, motivating employees, and exciting the media. They cultivate the ability to infect people with their vision and turn them into true believers in the company’s mission. Steve Jobs did this so well people still talk about the power of his “reality distortion field.” Consider what WeWork’s Adam Neumann was able to accomplish with little more than charisma.

What are the most common mistakes you have seen CEOs & founders make when they start a business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Many founders, especially technical founders, build first and test the market later. Developing solutions is their comfort zone, and building the product is often the reason they started their company in the first place. Unfortunately, the products often become a solution in search of a problem. If the initial target market has a tepid response, they look for others in the hope of finding a better fit rather than altering the product to fit the customers. Countless customer conversations and surveys, along with strategic experiments, are the only way to ensure that you are creating something that customers want and will pay for.

Startup founders often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to burn the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to founders about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting a company?

Put your mental and physical health on the calendar and vigorously defend that time. There will always be crunch times when everything else gets pushed aside. They must be the exception. I hit the gym four mornings a week and sit down to dinner with my family every evening. Those are the sacred times for me. If the world is not coming to an end tomorrow, that proposed meeting can probably wait.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I would like to see policies that reduce the downside of career experiments, like starting a business. In the United States, our weak safety net makes founding a company an existential risk for mid-career entrepreneurs. They could lose their health insurance, their children’s college funds, and possibly their homes. I think this is one reason many founders are very young; they have much less to lose.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

I would be most interested in talking with Elon Musk. He has a fantastic ability to create absurdly bold visions and then rally people to that banner. I would love to understand that process better.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

The best place to see what I am doing and find all my best advice for early-stage founders is at https://FeelTheBoot.com or following me on Twitter and LinkedIn.

