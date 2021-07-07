Lana Schwartz of Nxt Generation Theatrics: “You can’t sit around and wait for someone else to give you an opportunity”

You can’t sit around and wait for someone else to give you an opportunity. I spent so many years auditioning for things, and I realized that I can’t just wait for someone else to open a door for me. I wanted to be the one to open the door for anyone and everyone who wants an opportunity to explore the arts and do what they love at a professional level.

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lana Schwartz.

Lana Schwartz is a 16-year-old performer and producer, who starred in the Off-Broadway musical ENDANGERED!, co-starred opposite Lakeith Stanfield in the short film TRACKS, played Nessarose in the pilot production of WICKED JR., played her dream role of Fanny Brice in FUNNY GIRL at French Woods, and played the psychopathic 8-year-old Tina Denmark in RUTHLESS, also at French Woods. She has been developing her craft in workshops and classes in both New York and Los Angeles, and is currently a 10th grader studying in high school at the Professional Performing Arts School (PPAS) in New York City, where she previously was Salutatorian of the middle school. Lana is very proud to have launched the non-profit venture Nxt Generation Theatrics, and to have produced their first three productions, with many more to come. She’s also currently developing a TV pilot, a short film, and a feature film.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us a story about what brought you to this specific career path?

I started out as an actress, which I still am, and started auditioning professionally at the age of 8. I became close with a lot of fellow performers and, as we got older, a lot of them started to express interests in other career paths in the arts. Some of these career paths, like stage managing, directing, lighting and sound, are difficult to gain experience in as a teenager, so I wanted to create a place where teens were given the opportunity to step into a professional setting and try out new skills and gain exposure to the arts by jumping right in. Also, a lot of performance opportunities for kids and teens cost money. We wanted to make a place that’s accessible to all, so I founded an organization called Nxt Generation Theatrics, a theatre company run entirely by teens, and our program is free to all of the participants. Now, while we’re waiting for theaters to reopen, I’m producing our second virtual concert, called “NGT Rocks”. It’s a concert full of our favorite pop/rock songs. Tickets are free or pay-what-you-wish and are available at bit.ly/NGTROCKS.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company or organization?

Oh, boy. That would have to be when theatre shut down because of Covid. We worked so hard to get the rights to our first musical. We raised enough money to rent a theater, purchase the rights, build sets and buy costumes. We had a teen director, lighting designer, stage manager, costume designer, sound designer and had already put the money down on the theater, ready to perform in May of 2020. When it was announced that theatre would be shut down, we continued to rehearse on Zoom, hoping to go back into the theater for our opening on May 30th. Needless to say, that didn’t happen. So, we pivoted, and began creating online concerts, in order to help continue developing our skills and community, and spologhting the incredible work that teens can do.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I first formed the company, I was 14, and I thought that I was a serious business woman. I emailed for a fiscal sponsorship, and their immediate response was…how old are you? I guess my email didn’t match my business woman self-image. They informed me that I needed a parent involved before they could go any further. It actually gave me even more fuel to stand up and become that business woman, to give teens opportunities, and to be taken seriously despite my age.

Can you describe how you or your organization is making a significant social impact?

We’re proving to the world that teens are extremely capable and can put on just as professional a production as adults. We’ve also been raising money for other non-profit organizations that support values we believe in. For our last concert, we raised money for Developing Artists, a company that empowers teen activists to change the world through the arts and the Hancock French Woods Arts Alliance, which provides financial support to performers committed to a career in the arts. This time, we are benefitting The Actors Fund and Stop AAPI Hate, two organizations that are doing very important work.

Can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I think and hope that everyone who has been part of our company has been affected and empowered by putting something together to benefit others, as well as taking on leadership roles and having an opportunity to amplify their voices by performing during such troubling times.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

First, I think it’s a matter of giving teens more agency, more opportunities, and truly respecting their voices and perspectives.

Second, there needs to be more funding for arts education, because when city-wide budget cuts happen, arts are the first thing to go. If we lose arts education, then we lose a core part of our foundation as humans.

Third, theater and the arts should be more accessible for everybody, not only with respect to audiences, but performers and artists behind the scenes as well.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

For me, it’s been about creating a safe and welcoming space for artists to collaborate, make mistakes, take risks and find community. My philosophy as a leader is to be as understanding as possible, and to create opportunities for everyone involved to shine. I always try to look at the big picture, see what’s needed, and step in where and when I need to.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

The first would have to be to take the word “perfect” out of your vocabulary. I spent so much time trying to make things perfect, when perfection is impossible. I learned that I just have to do my best, and my best will always be enough. Second would be that for everything that goes right, there will be three things that go wrong. While working on this concert, we raised a good amount of money in one day of ticket sales, but also on that day my hard drive broke down and all of the editing for one of the big group numbers was lost, my audio editing software glitched, and I was still waiting on certain materials. But, even when things are going wrong, it’s vital to keep a level head and figure out creative solutions. Third, always put your deadlines earlier than you need the materials by. Life sometimes intervenes, and people might need extensions. It’s important to have that buffer, in order to be able to be understanding of conflicts, without jeopardizing the show. Fourth, you can’t do it all yourself. We have such a great creative team for this concert, including Ali Baldacchino (stage manager), Lizzie Chin (dance director), Maddie Dick (music supervisor), Simone DiNota (editor) and Hayes Phillip (casting director). There was a time in my life where I would have tried to do everything myself, but I’ve learned that what’s more important is creating opportunities for other people, and it makes the work even better when you collaborate. Fifth, you can’t sit around and wait for someone else to give you an opportunity. I spent so many years auditioning for things, and I realized that I can’t just wait for someone else to open a door for me. I wanted to be the one to open the door for anyone and everyone who wants an opportunity to explore the arts and do what they love at a professional level.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think our mission goes outside of just performing and the arts. It’s important to take teens seriously in all aspects of life. One that I feel very strongly about is lowering the voting age. We should have a say in the world that we’re living in and inheriting. Our voices should be heard and amplified in reforming the school system, in saving the environment for our generation’s future, and dozens of other issues, but we’re not able to cast our ballots and have our say. That should definitely change.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite life lesson quote is something Harry Styles said in an interview. He said “If you’re happy doing what you’re doing, no one can tell you that you’re not successful”. It’s so easy to get caught up in what other people are doing, especially in this age of social media, and it’s really important to remind yourself that you’re on your own path and that if you love what you’re doing, that’s success in and of itself.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

There are so many people I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with! Obviously, one would be Harry Styles, considering my last answer. And I would love to sit down with brilliant female writer/director/producers who can do it all, like Mindy Kaling, Reese Witherspoon, Issa Rae and Greta Gerwig. I would also have to go with the entire creative team of “Bojack Horseman”. It’s such an important and unique show that pushes the envelope and breaks the traditional mold of TV. I aspire to create work that makes you think and feel as much and as deeply as that show does.

