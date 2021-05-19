Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lalit Dave’s soulful upcoming track to heal the audience

Before the coronavirus dominated our lives, many of us may have taken human interaction for granted. Spending time with our immediate loved ones now, however, has taken center stage. Despite the frustrations the daily confinement may naturally bring, it’s important to reflect on what our family and friends truly mean to us. As restrictions begin […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By
Lalit Dave
Lalit Dave

Before the coronavirus dominated our lives, many of us may have taken human interaction for granted. Spending time with our immediate loved ones now, however, has taken center stage. Despite the frustrations the daily confinement may naturally bring, it’s important to reflect on what our family and friends truly mean to us. As restrictions begin to lift, seeing those we haven’t been able to connect with face-to-face will feel that much more special. Maybe we’ll even share more smiles and hellos with those we don’t know.

There’s no doubt that is has been difficult staying home. Many people complaining about feeling bored and aimless. Some might even feel that it’s a breach of their individual right, being made to stay home. However, when it comes to the greater good, one should always be willing to sacrifice a little bit of that freedom. A balance between individual rights and public safety is an ever changing thing. Trade a little bit of your freedom for the greater good of the public.

The deathly spread of the Covid 19 virus has shattered the peace and harmony of the world around. Not only is the number of cases and death tolls increasing daily but more and more people are succumbing to mental unrest at the same time. In such hours of need, many popular and emerging artists are trying to keep people entertained and give them moments of relief by offering a temporary escapade from the harsh reality. One such artist is the popular Gujarati folk music director and recently turned producer Lalit Dave.

The director cum producer has been working on this track for a long time. Though he has not revealed the name of the track or any specific details but he has described the project to be very unique in nature. He feels that the work is light and soulful and would definitely help the audience feel good in these tough times. Lalit’s earlier works have also been a major source of rejuvenation for the audience. He has worked with popular Gujarati singer Kinjal Dave on several projects under KD Digital production house.

Alexander Maxwell, CEO at Maxwell Digitals

Internet Entrepreneur | Digital Marketing Expert | Marketing Consultant | Stock Market Enthusiast|| Founder & CEO at Maxwell Digitals, based in California.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How to overcome overwhelm when reality hits you?

by Silvia Oakes-Wilson
Community//

Reframing Authenticity. Letting yourself in.

by Crystal-Marie Sealy, Mom, MBA
Community//

Life in Enclosed Spaces

by Anushka Bose
We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.