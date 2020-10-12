LaKisha Mosley: “Be Hopeful because you are alive”

Be Hopeful because you are alive. Every day we have breath in our bodies and are blessed to see another day, we should be hopeful and grateful because each day is a blessing to make our mark on the world.

Be Hopeful because you are not alone. This pandemic has slammed our nation and no one race, color, creed or gender has been exempt from it. Be comforted in knowing that you are not alone, and that alone should be inspiration for us to respect the sanctity of life in one another.

As a part of our series about how busy women leaders are addressing these new needs, I had the pleasure of interviewing LaKisha Mosley, an Influencer, Event Producer, CEO, Chief Blogger and Mompreneur. Houston resident, Louisiana native and all-around powerhouse LaKisha is the Founder and Event Producer of The LM Experience, host of The Convo with Kisha podcast, and the chief blogger at LaKishaMosley.com where she writes about business, family, health and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory about what brought you to your specific career path?

I started my event company after planning my five-year wedding renewal ceremony. I had so much fun planning and meeting people that when I was laid off from my job a few months later, I just decided to start my own business. My company originally was started as a full-service event planning company in which my team not only executed events, but administrated the planning of the events as well. We have now pivoted and expanded to executing engaging virtual and virtual hybrid events, serving clients across the country in lieu of COVID-19.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started at your company?

Honestly, there are so many different people in my life that have brought so many interesting experiences to it; there is no way I can label one the most interesting. I believe the diversity of guests that I have interviewed on my podcast Convo With Kisha has been interesting. I have had the pleasure of interviewing engaging entrepreneurs from money whisperers, credit extraordinaires, social justice advocates, bestselling authors and the movers and shakers of the business world. All of their stories and experiences have made my life and the lives of my listeners all the more richer.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

Right now, we are planning several virtual and virtual hybrid events for our clients which will be displayed on our website: www.thelmexperience.com. We are also working on the My Mind is My Business Mental Health Summit to be held virtually on October 27–29, 2020, where we will have expert panelists and speakers engaging in poignant conversations regarding our mental health in times like these. The topic of mental health is one that can affect us on an individual level and when delved into properly, adds to our societal conversation as a norm, empowering us to recognize issues within our circles, remove stigmas and seek proper channels for healing and self-care, all while we are all trying to pivot mind, body and soul.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I strongly believe that it takes a village to raise a business. There are numerous people that have played a major role in the success and growth of my company. One in particular, to whom I am truly indebted is Michael Saghian. Michael groomed me in the event planning industry, upon me first coming up with the idea that I wanted to seriously go into event management. Michael allowed me to shadow him and gave me much needed hands on experience that has proved to be invaluable to me as an event executor and entrepreneur.

The Covid-19 pandemic has affected nearly every aspect of our lives today. Can you articulate to our readers what are the biggest family related challenges you are facing as a woman business leader during this pandemic?

I think that one of the biggest family related challenges that I and many female entrepreneurs are grappling with is trying to balance our lives and the needs of our loved ones while pivoting our business in lieu of all of the challenges presented in the pandemic. This time is causing all of us to interact with those closest to us, which is amazing at reinforcing familial bonds and relationships, but can also cause challenges where we have to address certain relational issues that we have, be it communication, emotional maturity, mental health, etc., that are crucial to address specifically in family environments. And not to mention, working from home can be an even bigger challenge when we are surrounded with our loved ones that may not be so privy to our schedules.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

This is another reason why I am super excited about the virtual Mental Health Summit in October 2020 because it brings those much-needed issues to the forefront of our societal conversation, giving voice to our issues as a collective and giving us space to explore those issues in detail. When these issues are properly dealt with, we can experience a deeper level of healing and bonding within the family structure.

Can you share the biggest work related challenges you are facing as a woman in business during this pandemic?

One big challenge would be having to maintain a schedule that works for me, which utilizes my creativity at optimum times. Also, making sure that I create necessary boundaries even as an entrepreneur that preserve my self-care appointments with myself, rest, etc. It’s important to create boundaries when in many cases, our homes and our workspaces are one in the same. Without boundaries, we leave ourselves at a risk of overworking ourselves, essentially being driven by stress and being reactive to those around us. Plain and simple, this leads to burn out and we want to prevent that at all costs.

Can you share what you’ve done to address those challenges?

I am very vigilant about my schedule and try to end my work day at 5pm every day. I also keep self-care appointments with myself so that I am properly refreshing and re-energizing my well-being and creativity.

Can you share your advice about how to best work from home, while balancing the needs of homeschooling or the needs of a family?

When working from home, remember family comes first. But balancing a business requires sacrifice. Take advantage of pockets of time you have when the children nap or can play with their toys quietly while you send a few emails or get some work done. Utilize the older children to help out with age appropriate tasks around the home that can free you up but also give them a healthy level of responsibility for the home as well. It takes a certain level of creativity and diligence, but I believe with commitment, anything is possible.

Can you share your strategies about how to stay sane and serene while sheltering in place, or simply staying inside, for long periods with your family?

First and foremost, I devote my day to God in prayer, giving Him my schedule and letting Him have His way and my undivided attention. The Do not disturb button on my phone is my friend; I utilize it while working on projects and check my phone only at certain periods of the day. This way I can minimize distractions while working.

Many people have become anxious from the dramatic jolts of the news cycle. The fears related to the coronavirus pandemic have understandably heightened a sense of uncertainty, fear, and loneliness. From your perspective can you help our readers to see the “Light at the End of the Tunnel”? Can you share your “5 Reasons To Be Hopeful During this Corona Crisis”? If you can, please share a story or example for each.

1. Be Hopeful because you are alive.

2. Be Hopeful because you are resilient.

There is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world. However, you are still standing and rolling with the punches despite what is happening around you. The fact that you are still here is a success in itself.

3. Be Hopeful because you are creative.

In a world where loss seems to be a norm, we have to know that in order to keep our heads above water, we must get creative. Many business owners have had to pivot their services in order to keep their business alive. Creativity sparks new ways and ideas to do business, and causes us to rise the occasion of our circumstances.

4. Be Hopeful because you are not alone.

5. Be Hopeful because you can always try again.

Challenges with business making it hard to continue as normal? Budgeting have to be adjusted to attend to the new demands of customers? Are you feel like you are trying to push to keep everything afloat but you are finding that some things are just not working? Then you can always try again. Give yourself grace. You can get another chance. Failure is never final. You can always try one more time.

From your experience, what are a few ideas that one can use to effectively offer support to their family and loved ones who are feeling anxious? Can you explain?

If you are feeling anxious, it’s important to seek help and talk to someone. Sign up for our Upcoming Mental Health Summit. Seek counseling and resources because many doctors are now offering online services, making it even easier for us to attend to mental health needs.

Check on your friends, family and loved ones. Remember even a simple call to see how someone is, a thinking about you text, can go a long way.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

The philosopher Aristotle has said, “We are what we repeatedly do. Excellence, then, is not an act, but a habit.” Likewise, Jesus said, “You will know a tree by its fruit.” I operate my life in a way that I demand excellence from myself and from my team so that our brand will be known for its fruit, and the results and ways that we serve our clients.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can check out the event execution services of my company The LM Experience, now specializing in virtual and virtual hybrid event at thelmexperience.com

Instagram: @TheLMexperience

Twitter: @TheLMExperience

Email: [email protected]

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!