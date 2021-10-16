Laith Masarweh Of Assistantly: “Getting to share the fruits of my labor with other people is huge”

Getting to share the fruits of my labor with other people is huge. I’ve noticed, the more you scale, the more you can reward, and that is a fantastic feeling being able to reward my employees for all their hard work.

Working since the age of eight for his father who immigrated to the U.S., Laith Masarweh, now 24, learned people-first is the only model. His second company, Assistantly, was born out of the need to quickly scale his first company, Immursiv, a real estate marketing company. Assistantly is the virtual assistant (VA) company that is quickly becoming known for finding unicorns — individuals with an ineffable drive to get the job done spectacularly well. Assistantly is successfully turning the virtual assistant space on its head by leading with a focus on workplace culture, from health insurance and monthly bonuses, to professional development, growth opportunities, and interconnectedness among peers.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. What is your “backstory”?

I grew up in a working-class family. My father was an immigrant who enforced a strong work ethic in me at a very young age, and he has been a big influence on my entrepreneurial journey ever since. I began working with him when I was 8 years old, at his grocery store which still exists to this day. I remember growing up, is work, school and sports. Weekends for me equated to work until I was 17 years old. I can still remember like it was yesterday, my father’s footsteps as he walked across our creaky floor toward my bedroom on a weekend morning, and I knew that meant it was time to get to work. By the time I graduated high school, I moved to southern California where I attended Chapman University, and really started on my independent journey. I always knew I wanted to be an entrepreneur, but I didn’t know what exactly I wanted to do. Straight out of college, I worked corporate sales but I hated reporting to someone and being told what to do, how to talk, and what to wear; I take pride in being able to be myself. I am a big, personal believer that you lose your authenticity when you start acting like other people. I talked different, I dressed different, and I started doing my own thing. Opportunities opened up from there. At 24 years old, I started Assistantly, which was born out of the need to quickly scale my first business, Immursiv, a real estate marketing company.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that has happened to you since you started your company? What lessons or takeaways did you take out of that story?

I always wear Assistantly gear; It is either a company-branded shirt or a “We find Unicorns” t-shirt. I had just gotten back from a trip to Paris and was on a company-wide Zoom meeting with my team, when I looked up and saw every single one of our team members matching me with their own custom “We find Unicorns” t-shirts. My team explained they created these shirts to show how proud they are to work for Assistantly and to let our clients know how much they appreciate the Assistantly company culture

Takeaway: People think you can’t find people who care about your business as much as you do, but you can. Even more, if you treat people correctly and take care of them, they’ll only want to help see it grow. If you grow, they grow. And if you win, they win.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

We find unicorns, meaning we can always find the best VA for any company no matter what they are looking for. Our team is made up of individuals with an ineffable drive to get the job done spectacularly well. One example is that a client was looking for a sales VA who speaks Mandarin, which is difficult since most of my VAs are in the Philippines, but together with the help of my team, we found the perfect person for them, and we did so in under one day.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I am grateful for my parents. They have listened to a million of my ideas and have constantly encouraged me to bring them to life. My dad has never really had a filter and is very funny; that has rubbed off on me and has helped me to be more relatable to my clients and team. They have always been great listeners who have encouraged me to put my ideas into action.

Are you working on any exciting projects now?

I am always working on something new — getting feedback, and improving what’s being done. Currently one of my biggest projects is with Gawad Kalinga (GK), a non-profit organization based in the Philippines that focuses on solving different facets of poverty through its platforms of solidarity: Building cohesive and resilient communities; Shelter and land security; Child and youth development; Health and well-being; and Social business and family productivity. With most of my 150+ team members located in the Philippines and a number of natural disasters leaving infrastructures vulnerable in the region, I have set a personal goal to contribute at least 30k dollars in donations to build at least 10 housing developments in the Philippines in 2022. With that, I am encouraging clients to consider making donations of their own by promoting the Assistantly’s ‘housing campaign’ through our client portal app which allows clients to make swift and safe investments at their leisure and in quantities of their choosing.

Our Client Portal App is another exciting project we have underway. We pioneered our own client portal app to connect clients with VAs for real-time collaboration and better results, and we’re using technology to connect our 150+ team members for professional development and idea-sharing.

Another big thing for us, is we are really working to focus our efforts on expansion into the U.S. in the year(s) ahead.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I try to impact every person I meet because I believe every person who connects with or works for Assistantly should leave better and more successful because of it. There’s a monumental shift happening in the workplace culture. I am changing that for the better, going above and beyond a great place to work with financial and growth opportunities, and I am financially giving back to the community where my team lives, works and plays. I want to build housing and invest in our employees’ education because I know that when you take care of your people and the community first, the business can only succeed.

Do you have a favorite book that made a deep impact on your life? Can you share a story?

I’d have to say the one book I’ve read that’s been most impactful in my life is a Psych 101 book from college. I went to Chapman to study business and as one of my prerequisites, I had to take Psychology. Well, I started failing my class with 46% and my professor told me the only way to pass is to read the whole textbook. In 2 weeks I read all of it, and it truly opened my mind and made me think differently. I wound up with an “A” in the class, changed my major to Psychology soon thereafter, and, to this day, I still apply the things that I learned from that book to my life.

Can you share 5 of the most difficult and most rewarding parts of being a “TwentySomething founder”. Please share an example or story for each

1. The more you grow, the more you scale, the more issues arise as you have more people to manage. It can be difficult to navigate that.

2. It’s rewarding being able to connect with different people from opposite sides of the world and helping them grow/scale their business through a tight-knit bond.

3. Getting to share the fruits of my labor with other people is huge. I’ve noticed, the more you scale, the more you can reward, and that is a fantastic feeling being able to reward my employees for all their hard work.

4. I am thankful that I get to wake up every morning excited to go to work, knowing that I am working on something bigger than myself and constantly impacting the lives of others. It’s rewarding to know that the more VAs we hire, the more clients we can make an impact on.

5. Not every client is rainbows and butterflies. Meeting certain expectations can be difficult but being able to understand and adapt to all different kinds of people, and knowing how to properly respond to varying clients’ needs is important.

What are the main takeaways that you would advise a twenty year old who is looking to found a business?

My advice would be to just start. It takes courage and authenticity to be successful and create opportunities. You don’t have to do something crazy different; just make something better! Work hard and do not expect instant gratification, work hard, and only have a Plan A; if you have a Plan B, you shouldn’t be doing it.

I would really enjoy meeting Gary Vee because we share similar characteristics in the sense that he is authentic and true to his brand. We have a similar upbringing also, as both of our parents owned businesses that we grew up working in.

