Lady Of Lakes: Peggy Lipton

Childhood memories remind us of those everglowing tales. It reminds us of how bold we were in pursuing them, to begin with. Hastily, we moved in bringing fiction to our reality. We did not know that such things “did not exist.” For our minds and Spirits were too free to even realize they were “make believe.” For us, the fairytales were real. For our creativity overtook any limitations of logic in the “real world!” Our Spirits were just that free. And when the lessons of childhood’s domain permits you to enter and explore different worlds, oh what a treat you are in for. There is a great avenue, and awakening of abundance. There are world’s and unforeseen places, we never knew existed. There are shiploads upon shiploads of treasures. Even that is just the minimum.

There are different lessons to lean in the world of childhood’s presence and imagination. Yet, somehow once we “grow up,” we seem to miss all of that. Frankly speaking, we are trained to evolve out of it. Supposedly, in the “real world,” there is no use for it, anymore. In our adult phase, we are encouraged to put away “childish things.” After all, we are programmed into believing, that they are no longer useful. Then again, it is all, untrue!

What most pepole do not know, or refuse to admit, is that our childhood’s fantasy always returns to us in our adult age. We can never escape it. That’s just how it is. Yet, my how invigorating it is, when they do return. Our minds reminesce on our childhood’s domain. We laugh, cry, and wish blessings for those, who were once our friends. It’s beautiful, isn’t? Heavenly pleasing and in alliance with Universal love! That’s the wellness of it all.

And so, we move to the realm of fiction with a song. The song illuminates such pleasures for a woman and her lake. She is the “fictional” lake maiden, who brings magic, balance, and harmony to the space. She brings those magical paradises of Divinity, into reality’s haven. She is beautiful, kind, powerful, and magnanimous for all to see. Should you desire to partake on that journey with her, you will be in for a treat. Once that decision is made, know that you are protected; and protected, fiercely. Yet, be prepared to manifests (and create) Heaven’s wellness on Earth. There are different cultures of her, around the world. For this article, we will focus on one.

The song is entitled, “Lady Of The Lake.” For not only is the lake her home, but it is also her wellness center for spreading love and passion, for those, who are nearby. There is a greater wonder and reckoning when you enter her world. Why? Well, it’s very simple. She is a reminder as to how reality should be.

Throughout the song, the lyrics are telling for sensory’s richness. You can imagine this water lady coming to life, right before your very eyes. After all, she is mystical, intriguing, adventurous, and fun-loving. Nurture and spiritual nutrition are birthed from her inner gaze. Of course, water is the background painting of the story. Furthermore, different paintings unfold of the activities partaken together, by a little girl and the Lady of the lake.

When I was a little girl, I knew a lady of the lake

And I was her favorite child

She wore a white gown, her yellow hair hanging down

And her voice like a shadow was gentle and kind

Even within these particular words of the song, one hears the delicacy of the whispers. Can you picture and imagine the beauties of her tranquility? Such is a pleasure of ecstasy, indeed!

Every day to the sea, we would walk hand-in-hand

And build great white castles, civilizations in sand

And I would paint her picture with a seaweed brush

And gather seashell jewels for her, as gold watched over us

My how those sacred treasures of the beach, with its decoration of sand, continues to awaken those hidden waters of the sand. How fairytales lay their presence in the sands speaks volumes.

Sometimes, we’d set sail, straight for the sun

As down the dome of sky it fled

And sometimes, we tried to catch it, as it spun

To the deep sea comfort of its sea– green bed

What if you simply sat to observe the sun; seeing how it paints the lake? What if you moved it within a certain tapestry, observing its angles and different levels of beauty? How angelic it would be to imagine the sun, lakes, and sky as collaborators in painting how reality should truly be?

The Lady of the lake is gone

Lost with childhood’s mind

But the intoxication lingers on

And I remember the time

The very last phrasing is extremely intriguing. For, it returns back to some of the initial themes of this piece. Again, why does the Lady of the lake have to be gone, once we enter into our adult phasing? Are there any sources of wisdom, from childhood’s domain, that we can carry on into the latter stages of our life? Of course, there are! In fact, it’s during those strenuous times in adulthood, when we are able to seek out the inner child, for that necessary comfort.

On greater scale, it is this lyrical phrasing, which reminds us what happens when we remove the sacred feminine from water’s timing. Humanity becomes lost and toxic. In addition, we stay in an ongoing cycle of toxicity. Yet, remember that it doesn’t have to be ongoing. What are the ways that we can come out of this vicious cycle? Well, the solution is quite simple. We ask the Lady of the lake to return. And, how we do that is by mentally returning to our world of imagination. For, it is through this point, where people connected to her, must believe in her, again. Believe in her, through the mind, and she will return, once again.

After all, somewhere hidden, is one lady, who lays pondering, near, her lake.

