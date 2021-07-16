Lacy Ngo: “Physical activity not only improves our physical abilities”

Physical activity not only improves our physical abilities, but also helps with our mood, stress levels, and reduces the risk of many health conditions. Yet, if we don’t enjoy it, we are less likely to stick with it. Try out different types of activity until you find what you love or if you like variety, pick an activity each day based on what you feel like on that particular day.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lacy Ngo.

Lacy Ngo, MS, RDN is a registered dietitian with a master’s degree in Human Nutrition. Lacy lost 50 pounds when she stopped weight obsessing and started focusing on mindfully nourishing her mind, body, and soul, regardless of weight. Over the years, Ngo has worked as a private nutrition counselor and in academics, as a nutrition instructor at Winthrop University. Ngo is the author of several books, including The Nourishing Meal Builder and the upcoming, 18 Weeks to a Healthier, Happier, More Purposeful Life. Ngo has been quoted in publications like Parade Magazine, The Healthy, VeryWell, Eat This, Not That!, and CN2 News.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

I grew up in Rock Hill, SC as an only child. Although I was an only child, I wasn’t lonely. I was close to my parents, grandparents, and many cousins. I am so thankful for my family, because without them, middle school would have been much harder to endure. You see, the first time I was called, “a two-ton whale” was in middle school. Thanks to comments like these, middle school was when I first became weight obsessed. For years after, all I thought about was “being skinny.”

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Obsessed with losing weight, I went on a diet and my dreams of being skinny came true. I lost the weight by constantly thinking about how much food I was eating. Although, I was hungry every day, I was proud of the weight I had lost and wanted to help others lose weight too. When it was time to go to college, I decided to pursue Human Nutrition at Clemon University. Go Tigers!

At Clemson, I learned that nutrition was about so much more than just staying “skinny.” I learned that food could do so much for our moods, our brains, our health; yet, I still focused on weight. Even obtaining my Master of Science from Winthrop University did not stop my weight obsession. Although both schools gave me so much nutrition science knowledge, I just couldn’t get past the weight obsession.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

I didn’t just suddenly stop agonizing over my weight. It was a slow journey. I was introduced to the concept of mindful eating through several dietitian continuing education courses like Discover Mindful Eating by Margaret Fletcher, M.E.d, RD, CDE. I liked the concept of mindful eating. “You mean I don’t have to follow a gazillion food rules or count calories?” I thought, and once I tried it, I loved it! I no longer needed willpower to get through my day, and I no longer needed “cheat days” because I was enjoying my food every day of the week. I never felt deprived!

But it wasn’t until my son’s illness that my approach to mindful eating evolved and even moved into mindful living. For the first time, I was witnessing what it was like for someone to live with a chronic ongoing condition, and it was rough. The stress and worry affected my mental health as well. I was just so sad. Eventually, my son’s medical issues resolved, but my physical and mental health didn’t bounce back. I started getting sick more often, and my bi-yearly severe seasonal allergies and mucus drainage were worse than ever. My acne even got worse.

Desperate for relief, I turned to the one thing that I knew…nutrition. But this time, being skinny wasn’t important to me. Suddenly, nutrition science became personal.

After seeing what my son went through, I realized that if there was anything I could do to reduce the risk of chronic disease for my family, I wanted to do it. I also knew that nutrition could help with mood, brain fog, acne, and even allergies, so I decided to become intentional about my health.

Because of my son’s illness, my approach to mindful eating evolved. Mindful eating wasn’t just about slowly eating whatever you want, well not exactly. Mindful eating was also about listening to your body and mindfully choosing foods your mind, body, and soul enjoy.

Now, instead of focusing on “being skinny,” I focus on mindfully nourishing my body, and literally EVERYTHING has changed! My mood and mental focus are significantly better. I now rarely get sick, and my allergies and acne are almost completely gone. Ironically, I even weigh 50 pounds less!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

If I could go back and talk to my younger self, I would tell her food is something to celebrate, not fear. Food does so much for our bodies. Food is a gift!

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“When we listen to our bodies and learn what the science says about how certain foods can benefit our bodies, we often find that “what we want” changes. Mindful eating is not only about mindfully enjoying every bite of your food, but also about being mindful of our choices as well.” From 18 Weeks to a Healthier, Happier, More Purposeful Life

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I am passionate about sharing mindful eating and mindful living with others. I started a blog called Mindfulness in Faith and Food. On this blog, you can find everything from a step-by-step guide to mindful eating to evidence-based articles and healthy recipes. I have also written several books including, The Nourishing Meal Builder, and I am currently working on the book, 18 Weeks to a Healthier, Happier, More Purposeful Life.

For the benefit of our readers, can you briefly let us know why you are an authority in the fitness and wellness field?

I am a registered dietitian with a Master of Science in Human Nutrition, but I have also gone through a personal health transformation journey. I am able to combine my knowledge in nutrition science with my personal experiences to help others on their health journeys.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the main focus of our interview about achieving a healthy body weight. Let’s begin with a basic definition of terms so that all of us are on the same page. How do you define a “Healthy Body Weight”?

Your healthy body weight is the weight in which your body wants to be for optimal health. This is different for everyone. You may be surprised to find that you feel fantastic even if you don’t look like the classic super model.

How can an individual learn what is a healthy body weight for them? How can we discern what is “too overweight” or what is “too underweight”?

Sometimes the scale is appropriate when we are assessing someone’s health, but weight can also be misleading and is only one small part of a nutrition evaluation. The best way to determine your optimal body weight is to look at your symptoms. Are you tired often? Do you suffer from any chronic nutrition-related medical conditions? Are you noticing pain in your body? How are your mood and stress levels? Are you experiencing brain fog or forgetfulness? Are you having stomach issues like bloating or distention? Do you get sick often? Are your labs indicating anything abnormal? Being underweight or overweight can contribute to any of these conditions.

This might be intuitive to you, but it will be instructive to expressly articulate this. Can you please share a few reasons why being over your healthy body weight, or under your healthy body weight, can be harmful to your health?

Studies suggest that a body over or under weight can increase the risk of certain conditions like heart disease, some cancers, stroke, Alzheimer’s, mood disorders, brain fog, dementia, some neurodegenerative disease, some autoimmune disease, and joint pain. Some nutrition experts, however, have questioned whether the types of foods we are eating increase the risk or these conditions more than weight. These experts hypothesize that weight gain is not so much the cause of these conditions but another symptom of eating less nutritious foods. In other words, it is what we are eating rather than weight that increases the risk of developing chronic disease. Still, science links being overweight or underweight to an increased risk of developing these conditions, and my clients have, personally, noticed huge benefits after losing weight. However, I encourage my clients to focus on health more than weight. Usually, you will find that when you focus on health your body will fall into the weight that it wants to be for optimal health.

In fact, every one of my current clients has lost weight even though we are focusing on health instead of weight loss.

In contrast, can you help articulate a few examples of how a person who achieves and maintains a healthy body weight will feel better and perform better in many areas of life?

My life is an example of how someone can feel better at the body weight that is healthy for them.

I lost 50 pounds. Now, I get sick less often. My mood and mental focus have improved. My allergies and acne are almost gone. I also use to have hip pain. Now, I no longer have any pain in my hip, and I can do more in my 40s than I could do in my 20s.

Ok, fantastic. Here is the main question of our discussion. Can you please share your “5 Things You Need To Do To Achieve a Healthy Body Weight And Keep It Permanently?”. If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Mindfully Choose Your Food.

When we are in the grips of hunger, we often make food choices without thinking. We choose out of convenience and surface-level desires. But if we pause and take our time when choosing food, we will often choose foods that satisfy our mind, body, and soul. Before choosing your food, ask yourself a few questions:

-What do I feel like having?

Perhaps you want something salty and crunchy, or maybe you want something sweet that melts in your mouth.

-What do I want this food to do for my body, mind, and soul?

As you look at your food choices think about what each food will do for you. Does this food contain antioxidants, omega-3s, vitamins, and minerals? These nutrients support the immune system, reduce the risk of chronic diseases, and help with mood and anxiety. Is the food a good source of super filling fiber and protein? Stop and let those benefits sink in and take a moment to be thankful that we have foods that can positively impact us in so many ways. If you stop to think about the benefits, you will often find that you WANT that more nourishing food. Or, in reverse, if you are thinking about choosing a less nutrient-dense food, would that food choice leave you feeling sluggish, bloated, and tired? Think about the last time you ate that food. How did it make you feel?

Then, think about how this food will affect your soul. Does this food bring back nostalgic feelings? Does it make you think of laughter at family gatherings? If your soul is craving that food, then maybe you should choose it, even if it is less nutritious. You can choose these foods on occasion knowing that if you chose them every day, your body would notice. The point is to take the time to pause and think about all the benefits before choosing what you want to eat.

2. Mindfully Eat Your Food.

Now it is time to enjoy your food. Pause before putting your first bite in your mouth. Notice the smells, colors, and textures. Take a moment to appreciate what the food is about to do for your body. Now, take your first bite. Put your fork down, sit back and notice all the flavors and textures in that bite. Do this for every bite. When you slow down and enjoy your meal, you are satisfied at the amount your body wants and needs, which is often less than many of us are eating.

3. Listen to What Your Body Says After Your Meal.

The meal is over. How do you feel? Do you feel energized and ready to take on your day or do you feel bloated and sluggish? Notice and remember your feelings for the next time you are choosing your food.

4. Listen to What Your Body Says in Between Meals.

Our bodies signal us when we are hungry. Notice your hunger cues. This is your body’s way of saying, it needs food. When we feel hunger, we know it’s time to make a mindful food choice.

5. Add an Activity You Enjoy to Your Life on Most Days.

Physical activity not only improves our physical abilities, but also helps with our mood, stress levels, and reduces the risk of many health conditions. Yet, if we don’t enjoy it, we are less likely to stick with it. Try out different types of activity until you find what you love or if you like variety, pick an activity each day based on what you feel like on that particular day.

The emphasis of this series is how to maintain an ideal weight for the long term, and how to avoid yo-yo dieting. Specifically, how does a person who loses weight maintain that permanently and sustainably?

Willpower can’t last forever. Eventually it runs out. When we deprive ourselves, it is only a matter of time until we give into our cravings. Suddenly, we are binge eating. But when we are enjoying our food everyday through mindful eating, we never need willpower or need to binge. This is the key to sustained weight maintenance. Ironically, when we take the focus off the scale, and focus on nourishing our body, we end up naturally falling into and maintaining our optimal weight.

What are a few of the most common mistakes you have seen people make when they try to lose weight? What errors cause people to just snap back to their old unhealthy selves? What can they do to avoid those mistakes?

People approach weight loss with an all-or-nothing, feast-or-famine mentality. They cling to a rigid set of food rules and rely on willpower to get them through it. This may help with short-term weight loss, but when the willpower runs out, the weight comes back.

Eating should be fun! The first step is enjoying your food! So, at your next meal, try incorporating a little mindfulness. Then, notice how you feel after mindfully eating.

How do we take all this information and integrate it into our actual lives? The truth is that we all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

I think many know “fruits and vegetables are good for you”, but we don’t personalize that knowledge, and many don’t quite grasp just how impactful these foods actually are. If we thought about how each food affected us, then we might begin to celebrate to fact that we have an opportunity to eat those fruits and vegetables. Instead of I “need to” or “have to” eat fruits and vegetables, you might just start thinking I “get to” eat fruits and vegetables.

On the flip side, how can we prevent these ideas from just being trapped in a rarified, theoretical ideal that never gets put into practice? What specific habits can we develop to take these intellectual ideas and integrate them into our normal routine?

When you are making food choices, think about how vegetables can specifically help YOU. Instead of just saying, “I know I should eat that broccoli because it’s good for me,” think about how the sulforaphane found in broccoli and broccoli sprouts may reduce the risk of some cancers and even reduce the size and number of cancer cells by 50–75%. Tell yourself, you GET to eat something right now that is going to help protect your body from cancer! Suddenly eating that broccoli feels like a joyous event!

Or when you choose a salmon filet, think about all the omega-3 and vitamin D you get to consume. In that moment, you are eating something that when consumed regularly, may lower your risk of depression by 25%. (The recommendation for fresh water fish consumption is 2 times per week.)

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

The mind and body cannot function to it’s full potential without adequate nutrition. So, my question is “what would the world be like if we all had access to foods that nourished our bodies and our minds, and helped us thrive?” I think the positive impact is beyond our comprehension.

But mindfully eating nourishing foods is only part of the key to wellness. Slowing down and being mindful of, not only our food choices, but also our life choices, changes everything: our health, our mood, and even our behavior towards others. If we could learn to implement the aspects of mindful eating into our living, I believe the world would be a more compassionate and loving place. Think about it, what would the world be like of we slowed down and paused before we spoke, acted, or typed something on social media?

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

Wow, I am inspired by many, but the first that comes to mind is Dolly Parton. She seems to live in the moment, and she radiates love and acceptance for everyone.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can find me on my blog, www.mindfulnessinfaithandfood.com, on Instagram @mindfulnessinfaithandfood, and on Facebook @mindfulrd

