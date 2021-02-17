Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lachlan Soper on The Power of Words

When people are frustrated, the go-to emotion is to verbally put others down. What happens when someone’s favourite football team massively capitulates at the end of the match, or their neighbours are again loudly arguing late at night, or our political leaders institute yet another lock-down that ruins holiday plans again? Frequently words come out […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

When people are frustrated, the go-to emotion is to verbally put others down. What happens when someone’s favourite football team massively capitulates at the end of the match, or their neighbours are again loudly arguing late at night, or our political leaders institute yet another lock-down that ruins holiday plans again? Frequently words come out of people’s mouths which are unkind to say the least and more often derogatory.

How about when colleagues at work are talking about a co-worker that did something wrong, or when friends are around and the talk goes to the local club official that isn’t running things the way that we would? Do we resort to gossip? It is a ‘choice morsel’. We all have gossipped, and sadly, likely all will in the future. However, how would you feel if you were the one that others were talking about in this way? How would you feel if you were in that room?

Abraham Lincoln is often quoted as saying: “It is better to remain silent and thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt”. While there is wisdom in this, and it has a lot to say about listening (as we have two ears and only one mouth – so speak in that proportion), can we do better? Can we raise the tone of the conversation? 

Just like we can use words to tear people down, we can use words to build them up, whether they are in our presence or not. We can change the direction of the conversation, like “I wish I was that fit to be able to play at that level and loose”, “They must be going through a hard time, perhaps we can take them a box of chocolates in the morning”, or “I wouldn’t want to be a politician, so many tough decisions and always in the spotlight, it’s a very tough job”. Etc…. 

Lets look for opportunities to be thankful and encouraging regarding people’s efforts. Encouragement motivates people. 

Lets aim to remove unwholesome talk and to ‘encourage one another and build one another up’.

This article was originally published on LachlanSoper.org.au

    Lachlan Soper Profile

    Lachlan Soper, Medical Professional

    As a medical professional, Lachlan Soper has been in the Sydney, Australia area for nearly 2 decades. His work has taken him to Dee Why, North Sydney, St Ives and Muswellbrook.

    When not working as a doctor, Lachlan Soper spends much of his time with his children or on his bike. He and his children are lovers of the outdoors, and he does much as he can to foster their active lifestyle. Cycling is a special love of his, and he tries to get out on the road at least 3 days a week. Learn more about Lachlan Soper at LachlanSoper.org.au!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    If we were all to recognize that growing is more important than reaching perfection, we would all feel a lot better about ourselves and others too.
    Community//

    “If we were all to recognize that growing is more important than reaching perfection, we would all feel a lot better about ourselves and others too,” with Raffi Bilek.

    by A.N. Gibson
    talking about problems
    Community//

    Why Venting To Your Friends Can Make Your Stress Worse (Plus, 5 Healthy Ways To Feel Better)

    by Kelly Rudolph
    The Impact Coming Out Had On My Family: Gina Battye
    Community//

    The Impact Coming Out Had On My Family

    by Gina Battye

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.