Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Lachlan Soper on the Benefits of Boundaries in Parenting

Some believe that setting boundaries for children will hold them back from creativity, innovation, and discovering themselves. On the contrary, studies have shown that children need a clear understanding of what’s safe and acceptable for them to grow and flourish. As a parent, it is essential to create clear guidelines for your children and communicate the consequences […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

Some believe that setting boundaries for children will hold them back from creativity, innovation, and discovering themselves. On the contrary, studies have shown that children need a clear understanding of what’s safe and acceptable for them to grow and flourish. As a parent, it is essential to create clear guidelines for your children and communicate the consequences of not following them. This will greatly benefit your child in the long run. 

Feeling of Safety

It’s understandable for a parent to feel like setting up boundaries and guidelines is going to make their child feel trapped. However, it will actually make a child feel safer. When a parent sets secure boundaries, their child is less likely to feel the burden of anxiety. It’s essential to treat mealtimes, bedtimes, school work time, chores, and screen time as routines. When these allotted times come with a set of rules that are monitored by the parent, then there is more predictability in a child’s life. With more predictability, there will be less uncertainty which then reduces anxiety.

Underdeveloped Brains

From a more scientific point, children need boundaries because they have underdeveloped brains. Their prefrontal lobes aren’t yet fully developed, which means a child should not be given decision-making power over adults. In the early ages, they are not yet equipped to make big decisions. The ideal age to experiment with lifting some boundaries isn’t until after age 12. This is when children’s thoughts become more abstract and nuanced.

Eliminating Narcissism

The power of boundaries can even affect a child’s personality. Much of the time, everything to do with your child will control most of your life. While some narcissism is normal, especially with small children, it needs to be disrupted. If it is not, this can lead to your child believing that the world revolves around them and will eventually become narcissistic adults. Boundaries allow children to understand that they can’t always get what they want. They’ll also learn to be more patient, cope with disappointment, and develop empathy. 

This article was originally published on LachlanSoper.org.au

    Lachlan Soper Profile

    Lachlan Soper, Medical Professional

    As a medical professional, Lachlan Soper has been in the Sydney, Australia area for nearly 2 decades. His work has taken him to Dee Why, North Sydney, St Ives and Muswellbrook.

    When not working as a doctor, Lachlan Soper spends much of his time with his children or on his bike. He and his children are lovers of the outdoors, and he does much as he can to foster their active lifestyle. Cycling is a special love of his, and he tries to get out on the road at least 3 days a week. Learn more about Lachlan Soper at LachlanSoper.org.au!

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Setting Social Media Boundaries For Your Kids

    by Dr. Edward Thalheimer
    Community//

    How Workplaces Can Support Working Parents

    by Ember Conley
    By MicroOne/Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    What Therapists Wish They Could Say to Parents

    by Tamara Stevens

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.