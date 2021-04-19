Lachlan Soper on Encouraging Your Child to Never Give Up

Many parents can get caught up in not wanting to push their children too hard in fear that they will one day resent them. However, it is this way of thinking that can easily could lead to raising a child that gives up easily quitter. An important skill for children to learn early on is perseverance and knowing not to give up when things get tough. Encouraging your child to never give up will help them succeed in life. Follow these tips to teach your child perseverance:

Give Your Child Praise

To encourage your child to never give up, don’t skimp on giving them praise. They need to understand that when they put in the hard work, they will be rewarded. By giving them praise for their achievements and overcoming obstacles, you are showing them that performance is due to effort. Don’t just praise them for the results of their hard work, praise them for the effort they put in. Sometimes the results will not be evident to them yet, but it’s important as parents to encourage them that the effort was and will be worthwhile. The more challenges they face in the future, the more likely they will work through it and not give up because of the praise they’ve received from their parents.

When giving praise, avoid phrases such as “You’re really smart” or “You’re so good at that sport”. This kind of praise gives children a fixed mindset. Instead, say things such as “I can tell you worked really hard on that project” or “All the practice you put in really paid off”. This kind of praise gives children a growth mindset, which builds their perseverance.

Teach Promblem-solving Skills

A child will be less likely to quit if they have the skills to solve a problem. To teach your child problem-solving skills, it’s important to not give them the solution when they come to you with an issue. Instead, take the time to brainstorm with your child solutions to get them through it. This will give them the opportunity to learn on their own of what works and what doesn’t. By letting them figure it out on their own, even if they find the wrong their solution isn’t the optimal one, it can help them learn to not give up on finding the right one.

As your child learns to tackle more challenges head on, they’ll become more resilient. It will also teach them to cope with disappointments and move on rather than dwell. Dwelling too much on a failure can quickly lead to them giving up. With strong problem-solving skills, they’re less likely to be a quitter throughout their childhood and beyond. And hopefully, in time, they will come to realise that every “failure” is a stepping stone, a learning curve towards success!

Be Their Role Model

As their parent, you are their first teacher. If you don’t want to raise a child that gives up easily quitter, then you can’t be one do the same either. Our children look up to us, they soak in our attitudes and behaviours like little sponges, so it is our job to show them what resilience and perseverance looks like. Whenever you take on a new challenge, make sure your child knows that you are not going to give up. Make sure everyone in your family knows that taking on challenges is a commitment and one that is not easily broken. With you and the rest of the family as role models for perseverance, your child will be much more likely to never give up.

This article was originally published on LachlanSoper.org.au