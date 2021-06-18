Lacey Updegraff of Lacey & Co. Consulting: “Make things easy for your customers”

Make things easy for your customers. Make sure that your tech works, your team members are fully trained and equipped with the answers they need and have a solution for anything that might arise. Don’t make your customers search for how to get in touch with you or how to purchase from you.

As part of our series about the five things a business should do to create a Wow! customer experience, I had the pleasure of interviewing Lacey Updegraff.

Lacey Updegraff (sounds like Up-duh-graph) is a non-profit business manager turned online business manager with over 17 years in the industry. She knows what it takes to keep donors and customers happy, engaged, and ready to BUY! You can read more about her business at www.LaceyandCoConsulting.com.

Thank you so much for joining us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and how you got started?

Of course! I started my career in nonprofit management almost 17 years ago. I’ve fundraised and lead teams for national nonprofits, like the American Heart Association and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society, as well as smaller, state-based organizations like the Alabama Kidney Foundation. After 15 years in fundraising and nonprofit team management, I decided it was time to take my skills online and start my own business helping other online business owners with their organizational and team management, as well as their customer service strategies.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lessons or ‘take aways’ you learned from that?

Oh, there are some interesting ones, for sure! I think one of the strangest ones was a lady booked a call with me through my online booking link. She didn’t answer any of the questions though, so I had no idea who she was or what she wanted. When it came time for our call, she said that she saw me post on a Facebook group about being an Online Business Manager and just wanted to see if I was a real person, a spammer, or a robot…. I was (and still am) very confused by that question, but I do still get it from time to time. I guess people don’t realize this is an actual job!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story?

I have been so lucky to have so many supporters along the way, but the person I am most grateful to is probably my mom. She has supported and cheered me on even when she wasn’t sure what I was doing for a living! I remember when I first told my family that I was starting my own Online Business Management company, my husband was the first person to ask if this was legal! My mom didn’t ask questions, she was just like, go for it, it’s going to be awesome! I can’t imagine not having the full support of my family behind me.

Thank you for that. Let’s now pivot to the main focus of our interview. This might be intuitive, but I think it’s helpful to specifically articulate it. In your words, can you share a few reasons why great customer service and a great customer experience is essential for success in business?

A great customer experience is THE key to success, especially for online businesses. There is so much noise in the online space and it tends to make customers understandably more wary of spending their hard-earned money online. Also, trust is hard to earn when they can’t see your face or hear your voice, so a tech error or a misspelled name can quickly dissuade a sale.

We have all had times either in a store, or online, when we’ve had a very poor experience as a customer or user. If the importance of a good customer experience is so intuitive, and apparent, where is the disconnect? How is it that so many companies do not make this a priority?

I think the disconnect in a good customer experience is just human error. We all have a bad day sometimes. A company can hire the best of the best customer service person, but what if they are just having a terrible, no-good, very bad day before they encounter a customer that is having the same type of day? Unfortunately, if you don’t have a plan in place for a great customer experience, those 2 encountering each other could go horribly wrong. But, if you have a great customer experience plan in place, you have standard operating procedures in place to ensure that no matter what type of day your CSR is having, that your customer walks away with a great experience. Plan your work and work your plan — and make sure your team does the same!

Do you think that more competition helps force companies to improve the customer experience they offer? Are there other external pressures that can force a company to improve the customer experience?

I don’t think a company should face strong competition before they put a great customer experience plan in place — that’s just bad business. If a business doesn’t start with their customer service experience being their first SOP in place, they are going to struggle to catch up no matter what other plans they have in place. I think other external pressures that can force a company to improve would be a bad customer service experience — we all have them, so what happened and how can the business learn and grow from it?

Can you share with us a story from your experience about a customer who was “Wowed” by the experience you provided?

I always like to share the story of a local-to-me business when I get asked about customer service. A small, mom-and-pop bakery in my hometown posted on the local What’s Happening in CITY (name of our town) Facebook page one morning that they needed help finding Susan Smith (name changed). Well, everyone started commenting and asking why they would need to know how to get in touch with her, but pretty quickly, Susan’s daughter posted that she could connect them with her. The next day, Susan chimed in to the conversation. See, Susan and her husband had been coming to the bakery every Friday for breakfast, but she had fallen ill and had not been able to go for the last 2 weeks. The bakery owner had noticed that they hadn’t been in and wanted to make sure they were ok. After Susan’s daughter connected the 2 of them, the bakery owner left breakfast on Susan’s doorstep the next morning. Susan explained the whole thing on the What’s Happening CITY Facebook page. Guess, what? The bakery not only gained a life-long client in Susan, but also her daughter, and the HUNDREDS of other people that read what happened. This is a GREAT customer service experience and because of that, their business grew exponentially!

Did that Wow! experience have any long term ripple effects? Can you share the story?

YES! The bakery has blown up and closes early almost every day because they run out of food. That 1 customer service experience catapulted them into the hearts of many, many new customers!

Ok, here is the main question of our discussion. Based on your experience and success, what are the five most important things a business leader should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience. Please share a story or an example for each.

Know your customer / your customer avatar — If you don’t know who you are selling to, you won’t know how to best sell to them. See the bakery example above — that business owner KNEW his customers! Know your customer experience — Know exactly what your customer goes through from how they find you, to where they go from there, to what they get after they purchase from you. I’d even go as far as hiring a contractor to go through the entire customer experience process — someone that has no knowledge of your company — and provide feedback on anything that they see that could be improved. Have your customer experience written down in a standard operating procedure and make sure that your whole team knows every single step. Update it as often as necessary. Make sure that your employees feel the way you want your customers to feel. This is what I call the “Chip and Jo customer service experience”. Chip and Joanna Gaines (from the famed Fixer Upper television show) have a massive following and people come from all over the world to see the area of Waco, Texas that they have created. When you are there, you can’t help but feel like you are the only customer in the entire world — everyone there makes you feel that way — and it’s because Chip and Jo make their employees feel that way and it trickles down to the customers. Make things easy for your customers. Make sure that your tech works, your team members are fully trained and equipped with the answers they need and have a solution for anything that might arise. Don’t make your customers search for how to get in touch with you or how to purchase from you. There’s nothing worse than being convinced that you are ready to make a purchase and then an error message pops up on the sales page — that business has just lost a paying customer from something that could have been easily fixed.

Are there a few things that can be done so that when a customer or client has a Wow! experience, they inspire others to reach out to you as well?

Absolutely. If you are an online business, make a simple to use Google form and put it front and center on your website and social media platforms where customers can leave suggestions or reviews and ANSWER THEM! Even if it’s just with a, “Hey, thanks so much!,” customers like to know that they have been heard. Also, affiliate programs are so easy and cheap to offer now, so why not create an affiliate program so that your customers get paid to refer their friends to your business?

My particular expertise is in retail, so I’d like to ask a question about that. Amazon is going to exert pressure on all of retail for the foreseeable future. New Direct-To-Consumer companies based in China are emerging that offer prices that are much cheaper than US and European brands. What would you advise retail companies and eCommerce companies, for them to be successful in the face of such strong competition?

Get your customer service experience plan in place! These overseas companies can’t compete with US based companies when it comes to customer service and the customers will be expecting it. Where can you go above and beyond in your customer experience? Do you truly know who you are selling to and what it is they are looking for? How can you make yourself more “human” — can you be more involved in your social media or maybe respond to all those Google reviews? Make your customer experience a great one and that price difference will become not important to your life-long customers.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Oh wow, that’s a tough one. I would say, just treat others the way your mom (or mother figure) treats you. I think we’ve gotten so far away from the “human-ness” of people with social media that we forget how to interact when we are standing in front of real people, face-to-face. Maybe if we spoke to people the way our mom speaks to us, with love and compassion, we would actually get some things accomplished!

How can our readers follow you on social media?

The easiest way to connect is on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/laceyandcoconsulting. You can find some of my videos there about creating a great customer service experience as well!

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for joining us!