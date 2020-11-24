Contributor Log In/Sign Up
LA Private Investigator Lends Services and Financial Pledge to Help Find Sacred White Moose Poachers

Andy Kay Jumps in To Help Community Find Culprits Who Killed “Spirit Moose” on Flying Post First Nation territory in Ontario Canada

Poaching is illegal, but when a sacred animal to a local indigenous population is poached it is taken as an especially serious matter. After reading the distressing headlines, Andy Kay, Owner of Kay & Associates Investigations, contacted Troy Woodhouse in hopes of helping find the criminals responsible for the heinous act. Kay found Woodhouse on social media after seeing his GoFundMe Page requesting to help find the perpetrators responsible for the killing on the tribal lands of the Flying Post First Nation. 

Kay saw the story come up on his newsfeed about illegal poachers who killed the sacred white moose and wanted to lend his financial aid and professional efforts to the cause.

It is illegal to hunt white moose, known as a “Spirit Moose,” in the area where the sacred animal was killed. Andy Kay has offered an additional $2,500 for any information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the killing of the sacred white moose. Also, Kay and his agency have offered assistance to help bring the criminals to justice.

The poaching issue is near and dear to Kay’s heart, as he has been involved in exotic animal and wildlife rescues most of this life. One of Kay’s efforts ended up on the Ellen Degenres show, following the dramatic rescue of a 300lb black bear suspended 110ft above the ground from a bridge in Tahoe. 

Including Kay’s donation, Woodhouse’s efforts and GoFundMe Campaign has accumulated over $10,000.

“Animals, wildlife, and first nation people have always been a big part of my life. This was an opportunity to help and lend my skills to the cause,” stated Andy Kay of Kay & Associates Investigations of Los Angeles, CA.

Kay’s roots are in the mountains and in wildlife, and he will always be an integral part to these types of causes, in any form of animal aid or rescue. Kay and Associates Investigations is a full-service detective and investigations agency, helping people and businesses protect themselves from criminal and unlawful activities.

Learn more about their business and services, and read their investigations blog at http://www.kayandassociates.com/blog.

About Andy Kay

One of the best in the Private Investigating business for over 29 years, Andy Kay is known for his versatile skills, keen instincts, and innovative thinking in each complicated case presented to him. He has solidified himself as one of the most notable and successful investigators in the industry.

Kay’s life experience has given him the ability to use his expansive knowledge base to get the best results possible every time. He has worked for numerous state and federal task forces and agencies, foreign corporations and governments from South/Central America to the Middle East and Europe, for small businesses and Fortune 500 companies, and has become a top specialist in construction law and investigations. Having studied criminal justice, political science, law, and engineering, Andy acquired his pilot’s license, followed by his PI license in 1992. He also has his general engineering and general building contractor licenses. Kay often serves as an expert witness, strengthening his credibility as the best in the business.

Along with out-of-the-box cases, Kay works with a variety of claims, not limited to;

child custody, infidelity, locating asset and verification, construction, fraud, criminal defense, insurance, cyber security, stalking, celebrity security, international surveillance, background checks, and missing persons.

“Every case is absolutely different, so there is no standard approach. That’s part of what I love so much about my work; the diversity of the challenges”, says Kay.  His success in all cases starts with his commitment to the business. Possessing a knack for creative thinking, Kay’s methods of developing evidence in cases are what makes him so successful.

Photos of the Bear Rescue
Andy with his pet Leopard, Cleopatra

Kay is a proponent of animal and environmental conservation, having a not-for-profit, himself, that is a big cat rescue. No stranger to exotic animals and rescues, Kay has a 16 year old leopard that has lived with him since being a kitten. Follow him at www.kayandassociates.com

Andy Kay

    Parul Agrawal, Author, Speaker, Bestseller Lunch Expert, Wellness & Business Consultant, Forbes Coaches Council Member

    Parul Agrawal is an international bestselling author, Forbes Coaches Council Member, and Publishing Director at ParulAgrawal.com

    Parul arrived in America from India and obtained a double Master’s degree in engineering from Arizona State University. She worked as a research scientist and an engineer for Intel Corporation. Alarmed by the miserable state of health of her colleagues in Corporate America, Parul decided to pursue holistic studies and a healthy lifestyle. She became a certified wellness expert and launched her own business as a health coach, delivering her messages of health and wellness through public speaking in various community centers and corporations.

    Parul's life and business changed dramatically when she wrote a book on the benefits of healthy juicing and ranked it as an international bestseller in multiple categories. She did this, from her kitchen table, while nursing her baby boy as a stay-at-home mom. With a small email list and a very limited marketing budget, Parul was able to become an international bestselling author, launch in bookstores all across Asia, and be featured in major publications like the Huffington Post, Thrive Global and Forbes. Parul appeared as a guest on ABC Arizona.

    Parul has now helped over 100 writers become 'bestselling authors.' She specializes in helping thought leaders in health, wellness and consciousness, to write their books, achieve bestseller authority status and have their work featured in mainstream media, just like Parul does with her own publications.

    Her mission is to help you change the world with your message, by supporting you through the process of writing and launching your book into best seller status. Reach out to her at www.parulagrawal.com

