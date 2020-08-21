Contributor Log In/Sign Up
L I S T E N

WHAT VOICE ARE YOU LISTNEING TO?

By

isn’t it time for us to listen

if not to others, to ourselves

within us, each of us,

lives 2 voices

one that criticises, spews hatred, 

separates us from each other 

is quick to judge 

and sees only the bad in others who root think like them

but there is another voice within us

one that is far more innocent, 

that looks to bring people together

is quick to forgive

and sees only the good that is trying to happen

these are real voices

and as much as we want to accuse those around us 

we need to look inside ourselves

and L I S T E N

which voice are you listening to?

we cannot come together

if we continue to separate

we are all a part of one another

can you feel it?

in my 50 conversations with 50 strangers series

i watch stranger come in and leave as friends

have a L I S T E N

if you like what you hear, share it with people you like

subscribe to my youtube channel

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCVQAe3mbYOT0AFY6Zr-xskg…

and if you want to have a conversation, message me

i am here and want to L I S T E N to what you have to say.

    Daniel Levin, Visionary. Author. Magician. Mentor. Speaker.

    Daniel Levin walked away from an opportunity to run a billion dollar business, to hitchhike around the world to find happiness and inner peace.

     

    His life has been a combination of incredible victories and massive defeats.

    He left the seminary one day before being ordained a Rabbi, and lived as a monk in a monastery for 10 years.  He has meditated every day for over 45 years. He has run a restaurant, a publishing house, a market, a meditation retreat, has owned and run a clothing company, a branding company and a coaching business.

     

    He was the Director of Business Development at Hay House and led it’s growth from $3,000,000 to $100,000,000 in revenue over a 10 year time span.  He started DbL, by branding “the most anticipated hotel opening of the year 2013” according to USA Today, The Andaz Maui @ Wailea Resort and Spa.

    The book he wrote for them, The Ohana of Red Earth created a corporate culture of family not staff.

     

    Levin is a rare blend of mystic and business guy. He is a storyteller and the beautiful story he weaves in his book, The Mosaic touches the hearts of people and soothes their souls. It is a story about loss and discovery, about seeing the things we can’t see, about knowing the value of every living thing, and about connection.

     

    He is married to his soul mate who teaches him what it means to love and be loved. He is the father of a beautiful special needs daughter

    who teaches him that he is able to do far more than he ever thought possible;

    the step father of a handsome and fun loving teenage boy who helps him remember how powerful fear is; and a brilliant and beautiful teenage daughter who reminds him how important it is to live inside out; and #hashtag, their adorable and loving golden retriever who reminds him that life is all about play.

     

    They live by the ocean feeling very blessed, loving others and helping people get what they want.

     

