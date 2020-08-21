isn’t it time for us to listen
if not to others, to ourselves
within us, each of us,
lives 2 voices
one that criticises, spews hatred,
separates us from each other
is quick to judge
and sees only the bad in others who root think like them
but there is another voice within us
one that is far more innocent,
that looks to bring people together
is quick to forgive
and sees only the good that is trying to happen
these are real voices
and as much as we want to accuse those around us
we need to look inside ourselves
and L I S T E N
which voice are you listening to?
we cannot come together
if we continue to separate
we are all a part of one another
can you feel it?
in my 50 conversations with 50 strangers series
i watch stranger come in and leave as friends
have a L I S T E N
