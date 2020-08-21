isn’t it time for us to listen

if not to others, to ourselves

within us, each of us,

lives 2 voices

one that criticises, spews hatred,

separates us from each other

is quick to judge

and sees only the bad in others who root think like them

but there is another voice within us

one that is far more innocent,

that looks to bring people together

is quick to forgive

and sees only the good that is trying to happen

these are real voices

and as much as we want to accuse those around us

we need to look inside ourselves

and L I S T E N

which voice are you listening to?

we cannot come together

if we continue to separate

we are all a part of one another

can you feel it?

in my 50 conversations with 50 strangers series

i watch stranger come in and leave as friends

have a L I S T E N

