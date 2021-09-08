Kyra Pinkney Of Sisters & Self Care: “Be realistic”

Be realistic: Perfectionism is trying to work from outside your humanity. Work within who you are as a human. Take into consideration your limitations and know that limits aren’t failures. They are merely boundaries for safety and order.

Many successful people are perfectionists. At the same time, they have the ability to say “Done is Better Than Perfect” and just complete and wrap up a project. What is the best way to overcome the stalling and procrastination that perfectionism causes? How does one overcome the fear of potential critique or the fear of not being successful? In this interview series, called “How To Get Past Your Perfectionism And ‘Just Do It’, we are interviewing successful leaders who can share stories and lessons from their experience about “how to overcome the hesitation caused by perfectionism.

As a part of this series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Kyra Pinkney.

Kyra Pinkney is a Self Care Coach, Mental Health Advocate and Keynote Speaker. She is the owner and founder of her coaching business Sisters & Self Care, LLC which focuses on helping women and teen girls on their personal journey of self care, empowerment, and success. Her mission is to educate women and teen girls on the true meaning of self care and practice it unapologetically and without reserve.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

First, I’d like to say thank you so much for the opportunity to change someone’s perspective in life. I was born in Prince George’s County, MD. I already had a tough birth as I was born prematurely. From there life didn’t get easier. It became harder. I ended up being raised by my great-grandmother throughout my formative years. Living in that household was detrimental to my confidence, mental and emotional health. I was abused and criticized many times. I took those harsh words with me wherever I went and in whatever I did. They were branded in my brain and from there grew a cycle of perfectionism. Nothing I did was ever good enough. It wasn’t until a mental health crisis at the age of 19 that I started my journey to change my mindset about who I was. I wouldn’t be alive today without the help of my mom, stepdad, grandparents, other close family, friends and my faith.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

My favorite quote by Matt Haig says “It never rains forever. And know that, however wet you get, you are not the rain. You are not the bad feelings in your head. You are the person experiencing the storm.” This was relevant in my life because it taught me how to separate the feeling from my truth. I knew that no matter how depressed I got, that I wasn’t the depression. No matter how inadequate I felt. No matter how broken or damaged I felt, it wasn’t my truth, and it wasn’t forever. So, I fill my time with my truth and things that make an impact in the community. I try to live that quote. Knowing that my truth is I’m a wonderful, unique, intelligent, and empathetic human being. My potential is limitless. And this goes for anyone reading this.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

One book that resonated with me so much was “The Secret Garden” I know it’s a children’s book, but I needed that reassurance when I was a little girl and even now as an adult. The main character Mary had lost her parents at a young age. She was always closed off, rude and mistrusting towards others. But when she started to explore on her own, she learned about herself and what she was capable of. Mary made friends, she was healthy, and she grew to have a beautiful personality. She peered within herself and accepted the help of other healthy sources. This taught me to keep fighting. To look within myself and find who I was apart from my mental health struggles, trauma, learn to heal and find a healthy support system.

You are a successful business leader. Which three character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

Empathy: To go into serving or helping others, you must have empathy. Others can tell if you really care. That is the main reason why people will open up or reach out to me. Seeing yourself in someone’s shoes really will bring whatever message you are trying to convey home.

Authenticity: people love seeing themselves in others. And authenticity brings humanity and realness to your brand. You want to bring people together and connect. Perfectly curated content while being aesthetically pleasing isn’t going to form real and lasting connections with your audience. Authenticity is key.

Confidence: Be confident in what you have to bring to the world! Speak up. Be bold. When you are confident in your message others will believe it too. That’s something I struggled with for a while, but now I believe in me and my business.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion. Let’s begin with a definition of terms so that each of us and our readers are on the same page. What exactly is a perfectionist? Can you explain?

A perfectionist is someone who is very self-critical, sets high goals and won’t stop until something is deemed without flaw in their eyes. This is sometimes to their detriment. They down themselves, procrastinate and have guilt because whatever they feel they are working is not up to par.

The premise of this interview series is making the assumption that being a perfectionist is not a positive thing. But presumably, seeking perfection can’t be entirely bad. What are the positive aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

A perfectionist isn’t a bad person as their intentions are good. They want others to see their best. They are hard workers. Not afraid to start over if need be. They are very conscious of their actions and are highly motivated.

What are the negative aspects of being a perfectionist? Can you give a story or example to explain what you mean?

While being highly motivated perfectionists are also highly stressed. They want to attain perfection but at what cost? Depression, anxiety and burnout are common because as a perfectionist, you’re always looking for bigger and better. You’re on this constant hamster wheel of trying to reach something that’s not even humanly possible. No one is perfect.

From your experience or perspective, what are some of the common reasons that cause a perfectionist to “get stuck” and not move forward? Can you explain?

Some reasons one could get stuck as a perfectionist is setting rigid goals for themselves. Because they’re already overly critical, the goal may not even be realistic or flexible for error. Many have all or nothing attitudes so error to them or for me in my case, meant failure. So, one tries to stray away from error. What that does is make you overthink and has you scared to move forward. Another reason is taking too much time to finish a project because they’re constantly criticizing it from all angles. Procrastination is a big reason. Not celebrating one’s accomplishments is another reason to be stuck. You’re so caught up in the now, that looking back with gratitude isn’t practiced as much it should be. Gratitude and appreciating what you have accomplished is key in moving forward. Don’t minimize yourself or your accomplishments.

Here is the central question of our discussion. What are the five things a perfectionist needs to know to get past their perfectionism and “just do it?” Please share a story or example for each.

Be realistic: Perfectionism is trying to work from outside your humanity. Work within who you are as a human. Take into consideration your limitations and know that limits aren’t failures. They are merely boundaries for safety and order. Don’t hesitate: Once you have found that sweet spot of your limitations and you have tried your best, put it out there! You never know who may need what you’re putting out there into the universe. Take the word Fail out of your vocabulary: Failure is such a strong word and has so many negative connotations. One truth that I learned from my therapist is that we’re all fallible or imperfect. So, learn from those fallacies instead. When you’re fallible or you fall, you CAN get back up. Reframe those negative thoughts with a positive affirmation: When your thoughts say, “You’re not good enough.” Reframe them by asking “By who’s standards?? I am capable, I am worthy because I know I am and have always shown myself to be. I know who I am!” Let your accomplishments speak for itself: once you have finished your assignment leave it. Don’t overthink it, critique it or second guess it. Let it go. It’s easier said than done but practice releasing all the fear and negativity with each accomplishment. Take a deep breath. Release.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I really appreciate that! For me it would be fighting the stigma of mental health. The world would be a much more welcoming and understanding place if more people understood the battles of living with a mental health condition. We can never have enough advocacy for it. It’s so important to educate yourself! So many lives are lost each day because someone felt misunderstood and alone.

Is there a person in the world whom you would love to have lunch with, and why? Maybe we can tag them and see what happens!

I would love to have lunch with Taraji P. Henson. We’re both from the D.C./Metropolitan Area. There are few well known African American women role models from here who fights the stigma of mental health as passionately as she does. She has created a large platform and resource for mental health by way of the Boris L. Henson Foundation. I love her authenticity and advocacy for mental health. She’s so down to earth and isn’t afraid to be bold. I know we could talk for hours about our passions and laugh like old friends!

How can our readers follow you online?

Follow me on Instagram: www.instagram.com/sistersandselfcare

Email me: [email protected]

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!

Thanks again for this honor and opportunity. It was truly my pleasure!