Kylie Strawn: “Going into further detail about these”

Kylie has worked in marketing for several years and discovered a passion for helping Real Estate agents with social media. She currently owns a marketing agency called KLS Marketing Group.

Kylie believes that social media is an essential marketing tool to grow your business. There are so many different marketing ways to get started.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the “backstory” about what brought you to the Real Estate industry?

Growing up in a home of realtors I was always interested in real estate and learning about what my parents were doing. I LOVED seeing their passion for helping others find their DREAM HOME and felt like it was something I wanted to pursue as well.

I was on the path to getting my license and falling in line with the family business when it hit me… I wanted to help others find their dream home, but I didn’t want to do it in the way that I initially thought…

Rather than showing homes and writing contracts, I realized I could use my skills with social media to connect others with the right realtor who could help them find their dream home.

Now I partner with realtors and designers to help them boost their visibility and attract new clients through social media marketing.

Can you share with our readers the most interesting or amusing story that occurred to you in your career so far? Can you share the lesson or take away you took out of that story? ‘

An interesting story that occurred during my career would be when I had this wild idea for my client, and it brought her more business. Let me tell you how this happened.

I have these random moments in the middle of the night when I think of new ideas and this happened to be one of them. My wild idea was to do a day in the life with her. The good, the bad, the sweet moments, etc. She wasn’t sure about this because 1. She thought no one would care and 2. She didn’t think her life was that interesting. I insisted we try it on her Instagram story and worst case we take it down. We picked a day that I could be with her all day (she didn’t know how to do Instagram stories and didn’t have time to learn which was fine because that is why I am here). I got to her home around 8 am and did the Instagram stories throughout the day, her taking the kids to school, going to the design studio, going to meetings/appointments, picking the kids up, homework time while she did computer stuff, all of the things. The feedback she had was amazing. She ended up building that trust with her followers where she had 3 clients reach out to her for her to either redesign their kitchen, sell their home and one wanted to build a home and wanted her to represent them. The takeaway I took out of this idea is that no matter how you show up on social media people will care and you have to gain their trust. With her just showing the day in the life of her people felt that trust and saw her being a working mom and they could resonate with that.

Are you working on any exciting new projects now? How do you think that will help people?

An exciting project that I am working on currently is launching a 1:1 Consulting program. This program is a 3-month program and it helps Realtors learn how to grow their social media themselves and be able to utilize it in their business.

What do you think makes your company stand out? Can you share a story?

One thing that makes my company stand out is the communication, dedication, and respect I have for my clients but also for anyone.

For example, I have had people reach out to me to ask me a question about their social media and instead of charging them I took it upon myself to answer. I also am dedicated to my clients. They trust me to grow their business and if that means I have the wild ideas, work at 2 am because I thought of something new for them I will. I always think about how I would like someone to treat me if I was in their position and that is how I treat my clients. It doesn’t matter if you have a simple question and not my client, or if you have a bunch of questions and are my client, I will help you no matter what. I believe that as my business grows people use me to work with me not someone else and if the tables were turned I would want the same respect back.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I have many people I could thank but the person I would like to thank is my Stepdad, Clay.

Without his hard work, dedication and commitment to his business I would have never had the passion to start my own business. Having his support means the world to me. For example, growing up as a kid we would go look at properties for clients on weekends or during the weeknight he would be working after we go to sleep so I would wake up and find him at his computer. When we went on vacations, he would wake up early, stay up late just to have time for us and make sure he could be present but still have the business he wants.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Let’s now jump to the main core of our interview. The Real Estate industry, like the Veterinarian, Nursing and Public Relations fields, is a women dominated industry. Yet despite this, less than 20 percent of senior positions in Real Estate companies are held by women. In your opinion or experience, what do you think is the cause of this imbalance?

I think the cause of this imbalance is many women come into this industry to not do it full time but to do it part time while having a family.

What 3 things can be done by a)individuals b)companies and/or c) society to support greater gender balance going forward?

The 3 things that can be done by individuals in this industry is be accepting of one another and not so competitive. Supporting one another in anything is how you can succeed as a business owner but when you make a woman feel like she is to be home and not have a business that is where women tend to believe that.

In your opinion, what are the biggest challenges faced by women executives that aren’t typically faced by their male counterparts?

I think that women tend to get walked all over. This is because Men tend to have a more scared dominance and I think women just cave in even if they fight.

Can you share 3 things that most excite you about the Real Estate industry?

I love the energy in the industry. Everyday something new is happening and it is exciting. I also love to see people wanting and working towards their business and growing it. I think that this is super important when you have goals. Lastly, the look on my clients face when they get a new lead, tell me their stories of happy moments, and also close on a home and I post about it.

Can you share 3 things that most concern you about the industry? If you had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve the industry, what would you suggest?

Three things that scare me is the competitiveness lack of community, and the standards that are held for everyone. If I had the ability to implement 3 ways to reform or improve, I would build a community that is free and anyone is invited to it no matter if you are new, seasoned, or part time.

Another way is I would start teaching and getting people to understand this industry is based on you and your relationships. It doesn’t matter how many tips and things you give out for free people will buy if they know, like and trust you. Lastly, I would start interviewing agents and bringing them into the group that is free and tell their story because everyone is different.

What advice would you give to other leaders to help their team to thrive?

My advice I would give to other leaders to help their teams thrive is stay consistent, don’t feel like you have to compete, and taking rest days is good for you.

Ok, here is the main question of our interview. You are a “Real Estate Insider”. If you had to advise someone about 5 non intuitive things one should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry, what would you say? Can you please give a story or an example for each?

The 5 non intuitive things someone should know to succeed in the Real Estate industry are: Build relationships and stay in touch with past clients, grow your social media, be authentic and you, do what works for you not how someone else succeeded.

Going into further detail about these: The first one is important real estate is a relationship industry and building relationships is important and people will buy if they know, like and trust you. But you also want to be sending out email newsletters to your past clients, sphere and prospects because you want to stay in front of them.

I mentioned grow your social media. As a social media manager and working in Real Estate I see so many things happening and at the end of the day I would suggest to just be YOU! If you aren’t authentic it will show so I say don’t copy one another and create your own things.

Which leads me into the next portion. I would 100% suggest being authentic and you! I think in this industry you can get wrapped up into well they did this, she/he did that, etc. At the end of the day you have to remember this is your business and what aligns with you!

Lastly, do what works for you. It doesn’t matter if someone was successful with door knocking if you don’t want to do it then don’t do it. I think that you can succeed in so many different ways.

Because of your position, you are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the greatest amount of people it would be, be authentic and yourself but also have a community you can go to when you need help, ask questions, learn from, etc.

