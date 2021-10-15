Kylie Morgan: “Be the friend you want to have”

Be the friend you want to have. It’s so easy to receive always and blame schedules, priorities, etc. But I’ve learned the better friend I am to others, the better friends that come into my life.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kylie Morgan.

Kylie Morgan began writing songs at the age of 12 and gained national attention from music producers and television executives after releasing her music independently. This early success led Morgan to begin making regular trips to Nashville, crafting her voice and polishing her songwriting. When she turned 19, she made the decision to call Music City home. An avid yoga enthusiast, Kylie has earned her official Yoga Alliance Certification and participates in yoga daily. While stuck at home and unable to tour, Kylie created the #namasteathome series where fans can participate in short yoga flows/light workouts. Morgan was previously selected as one of three artists for the CMA KixStart program and was named as one of VEVO’s 2021 DSCVR Artists to Watch. The only country artist to make the list, the program highlights 19 of the world’s top emerging artists poised to break out over the next year. Morgan co-wrote six of the songs on her recently released debut EP Love, Kylie, which was produced by Shane McAnally and Ben Johnson.

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Oklahoma. The kind of town where everyone knew everyone’s business and you saw every single person you went to school with at the grocery store. I always knew I wanted to move to Nashville to be a country music artist since I was 12 years old, and it was only a matter of time. At 19, I moved to my dream city of Nashville and felt so at home. I love where I am from though. Getting to go back to a peaceful place with my family is something I always look forward to. I grew up as a gymnast until my teens and truly believe that’s what gave me the discipline and drive I needed to chase this crazy dream. My family is also the reason I always believed it was “when” and not “if,” when it came to my dreams coming true. I would be nowhere without them.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting story that occurred to you in the course of your music career?

I was on my very first tour run ever. I was opening for Walker Hayes, who is a good friend of mine that I’ve been creating with since I was 15. I was still so new to the gear and equipment part of a live show. We use these things called in-ears that are molded to the specific shape of our ears, so we can hear ourselves and the music. Well, I was running late to the third show and accidentally grabbed Walker’s in-ears. Turns out, thank God, our ears are strangely shaped the same and they worked. Haha!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

As I’m writing this, I am actually bursting at the seams with excitement because I’m heading back into the studio tomorrow to record new music! I can’t wait to show the world what’s next.

Plus, I recently wrapped up a cool partnership with Cracker Barrel, called “Care It Forward.” They paired established musicians with rising artists, like me, for mentoring sessions as part of a program designed to inspire random acts of care in communities across the country. I was given the opportunity to work directly with Shane McAnally to co-write a brand new song, “Growing Young.” It was inspired by a couple Shane met at a Cracker Barrel in Nashville, and it is such a beautiful song about their family and their love story. It’s a testament to the fact that you never know who or what will inspire your next song!

Who are some of the most interesting people you have interacted with? What was that like? Do you have any stories?

For me, since I’ve always been a songwriter, I sometimes fangirl over songwriters more than I do artists. Shane McAnally was actually the first person I couldn’t believe wanted to work with me, let alone even meet me. He’s written so many songs that I have grown up listening to and have made me want to be a better songwriter. I first met Shane when he came and saw me play at the Bluebird Café. I remember him sitting down at the table, making eye contact with me and then mouthing the words, “I’m Shane” as he pointed to himself. Haha! I was like, “I know who you are!! OMG!!” We were meant to be in each other’s lives from that point on.

Which people in history inspire you the most? Why?

The women who broke the mold or pushed the boundaries are who inspire me the most. Shania Twain will forever be my idol. When she came out with her CD “Up!” it was half country and half pop. It was the first time I thought, “I want to make music like this.”

What do you aspire to be like one day?

I aspire to be a better version of myself. Just like my love for yoga, it’s a practice. We are all practicing becoming better versions of ourselves every day.

How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

I realized when I put my first song on MySpace music that I wasn’t writing songs for me. I was writing songs for you. Every person that hits play on one of my songs, I want them to feel like they have someone who just gets it. I hope to one day have a song for everyone and every situation people are going through, so they have something to turn to when life gets to be too much.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why.

1. It’s okay to mess up. I was told this in a media training session and was just so confused. Being a young person in the industry, I always had trouble with people taking me seriously because of my age, so I thought I had to overcompensate with being perfect. Turns out, no one can relate to perfect.

2. Just because you give it away doesn’t mean it won’t come back to you. Shane actually told me this during our Cracker Barrel mentoring session and it changed my perspective forever.

3. You have to be present to win. Kellie Coffee, an incredible retired country artist from Oklahoma, told me this while I was still living there. I moved shortly after I heard that advice.

4. Success means nothing if you have no one to share it with. I have seen so many people in this business who tend to push people away after success. They get a new group of friends or a new team and forget who came up with them. I would be nothing without my circle around me.

5. Be the friend you want to have. It’s so easy to receive always and blame schedules, priorities, etc. But I’ve learned the better friend I am to others, the better friends that come into my life.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I love this. For me, I have so many questions for Taylor Swift. She was the first person who showed me I didn’t have to be grown up to start living and chasing my dreams. She truly started an empire by the time she was 18 years old. She is at the top of my “if only” list.

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!