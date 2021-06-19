Kyle Kalloo: “Marketing “

When you’re doing coaching, you’re also doing marketing, advertising, and meeting clients, and some non-successful coaches do not. As a successful coach, you need people to tap into with the resources to connect with clients. The other secret is learning to fail. Everyone wants to be in a comfort zone but you need to realize that nothing grows there.

The coaching industry is now tremendous. It is a 15 billion dollar industry. Many professionals have left their office jobs to become highly successful coaches. At the same time, not everyone who starts a coaching business sees success. What does someone starting a career as a life coach, wellness coach, or business coach need to know to turn it into a very successful and rewarding career?

In this interview series, called “Five Things You Need To Create a Highly Successful Career As a Life or Business Coach” we are interviewing experienced and successful life coaches, wellness coaches, fitness coaches, business and executive coaches and other forms of coaches who share the strategies you need to create a successful career as a life or business coach.

In this particular interview, we had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kyle Kalloo.

Kyle Kalloo is the Chief Executive Officer of Change My Life Coaching, and Strategic Leadership Coach. He helps to develop your ability to persuade, leverage, and connect by understanding your own and others working styles. Not only will Kyle help you, the leaders and entrepreneurs, discover what motivates you and your teams, he also helps you gain clarity on your first of many steps to become powerful at removing the roadblocks to lasting change and ultimate success.

Kyle says, “Being a leader or entrepreneur is neither hard nor easy, it’s just a series of steps. It’s only your mindset that makes it hard or easy.”

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your ‘backstory’ and what brought you to this particular career path?

I was promoted as a leader at a young age, 16y/o or so, because I was really good at what I did. I was fortunate to have two amazing mentors and I learned certain “recipes” to lead better. My career started at McDonald’s, and I experienced a structured operating procedure which I wanted to teach, a tool to be more strategic as a leader. Because I experienced it myself, I wanted to do the same for others.

You are a successful business leader. Which three-character traits do you think were most instrumental to your success? Can you please share a story or example for each?

I have learned a few strategies along the way to benefit coaches looking beyond the recipe of running a successful coaching business. Having the ingredients is great, but it’s the method of putting them together that matters and your attitude towards it! One of the traits I believe that is instrumental in my success is the ability to learn from my mistakes — and I learned how to fail. I’m a risk taker. I take risks both personally and professionally. I always make myself present and become aware. As an active listener, I just don’t agree on what clients are saying. I listen carefully and ask them to repeat or clarify if needed.

How have habits played a role in your success? Can you share some success habits that have helped you in your journey?

When I think about habits, I can talk for days. But let me simplify it. We need habits — no one wants to do a lot of thinking. If you take training at school or think in new ways it can make you feel exhausted at the end of the day because you used a part of your brain to think differently and it takes a lot of resources. Habitual things allow us to have that internal checklist and structure that allows us to do things without thinking.

Creating a good habit requires clarity and practice. For me, I usually wake up at 4am in the morning. My body doesn’t know it’s Saturday or Sunday. Each time I wake up, the first thing I do is make the bed which is habitual for me. I don’t have to think about making my bed. If I want something to be consistent, I make it a habit. Another example is when you drive. Things you normally do, check the mirrors, put your seatbelts on, etc. etc. Now, when it’s already habitual, before the car moves, your seatbelt is on, and so on.

This will be intuitive to you but it will be helpful to spell this out directly. Can you help explain a few reasons why it is so important to create good habits? Can you share a story or give some examples?

It removes additional thinking, and maintains the consistency in life. We are creatures of habit, but the question is, are your habits serving you? Or are you getting to where you need to be? If you find you struggle and are not getting the things done the way you want, then you should step back and assess which habits did you use? Because that’s the change of habit you need.

Speaking in general, what is the best way to develop good habits? Conversely, how can one stop bad habits?

You can’t eradicate the bad habit; you just need to replace it with a new habit. If you want to get rid of bad habit, create a counter habit. Instead of getting a smoke while getting a quick break, go do something else like go for a quick walk.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

I have so many life lessons quotes that I learned painfully from my mom which keeps me grounded. One is related to the senses. Most people don’t have common sense. It’s not one of the Five Senses so we don’t depend on it. We don’t rely on common sense because it’s not that common. You need to step back and not expect people to use common sense — you still have to ask the right questions and see if does make sense. Another one I would say is the expression “one bad apple spoils the bunch” I remember saying that one day because we lost privileges at the school, and I was telling my mom about it, and I told her that this guy left, and that one bad apple spoiled the bunch. Innocently, she told me, what were the other 11 people doing? How did the other 11 apples allow the one bad apple to spoil the bunch? That blew my mind. It helped me reflect on what’s my level of participation? Sometimes a lot of people don’t want engagement which I understand. But it’s about my participation, how do I knowingly allow something to happen? This is common in our culture, but when you know something is wrong or something should be done, we should speak up. So, I find that when it’s appropriate, I speak up because I don’t want that bad apple to spoil the bunch.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

When it comes to the business side, we want to make coaching accessible, and we really want to connect with as many people as we can out there. We have found that a lot of people either can’t afford or have the capacity for one-to-one coaching. One of the things that we commonly hear is that we should “do something online” because through this we can reach many more people — and work with groups, organizations as well as individuals. We’re currently working with a team of people with amazing creativity. We asked — how do we help leaders and teams? Leaders can only do so much. But the true work is really done by the team. We have come up with 3 complimentary showcases. At Strategicleader.ca our courses are designed to help teams, the leaders and our community to build better relationships. Furthermore, we have a lot of online content that is relevant to what’s happening today, be it leader or career-related and it is definitely for you. I know everyone promises this, but these programs are unique with current and relevant information you haven’t seen before. We want to create an opportunity where you can circle back to us and ask questions and get our guidance and create a coaching culture.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Many coaches are successful, but some are not very successful. From your experience or perspective, what are the main factors that distinguish successful coaches from unsuccessful ones?

If I was to think what separates a successful coach from a non-successful one, I think it would be the same in any organization, regardless of the profession — you can have a crappy doctor, dentist or even coaches too. The main difference is that successful coaches learn how to run the business, and meet the needs of their clients. It should work two ways: 1) learn how to run your business and 2) learn how to make people successful.

What are your “Five Things You Need to Create a Highly Successful Career as a Life or Business Coach”? If you can, please share a story or an example for each.

Up and coming coaches need to think about these five things:

The People — servicing your customers, vendors, your own family, team members, and the coach themselves

The Operation — how it will all run smoothly

Marketing –getting clients in the door

Sales — get clients to buy something (Sales and Marketing ARE NOT the same thing!)

Financials — if you know your numbers you know the truth

What are the most common mistakes you have seen coaches make when they start their business? What can be done to avoid those errors?

I think some of the common mistakes that coaches make is that they feel that they don’t have to do any work, but only have to share their websites, their information without offering proper service.

Another mistake is that a lot of coaches don’t master their craft such as getting an accreditation, or doing online learning, so you can be on top of your game. Others are just relying on books that are out there, and talk about it all day. There has to be a combination of things. You need to know the right questions to ask your clients, to help them see in a different way and offer them awareness because clients will be bringing their “stuff” to you. Coaching doesn’t involve telling them what needs to be done and what they should not do. A lot of coaches will say “Hey, I know how to coach. I know what I’m going to say.” But no, it’s actually holding back, letting the client know how to help themselves and being the curator to move them through that process. I want to use a quote from McDonalds “when you are green, you are growing, when you are ripe, you’re rotten. Never be ripe”. As a coach, don’t aspire to know it all, just stay green. Don’t be the best of best. Be better than self!

Based on your experience and success, what are a few of the most important things a coach should know in order to create a Wow! Customer Experience? Please share a story or an example for each.

Coaches should know that you don’t have all the answers. I used to think about what are my clients going to ask me? I have to prepare, etc. But I have learned that I need to sit with the client, being aware and being an active listener, making sure I am present. Asking them to repeat it if necessary, having a coaching presence. It took me years to master having the coaching presence. I’m not just agreeing to everything, but I am actively listening and asking questions to clarify. I find that serves me well. The worst thing to do is just to keep on agreeing and agreeing. Then your response may not be in line with what they really said, which leads to embarrassment and not being able to serve the client well. It’s all about the awareness and sharing the interaction

Lead generation is one of the most important aspects of any business, and particularly in coaching. What are the best ways for a coach to find customers? Can you share some of the strategies you use to generate good, qualified leads?

The best way to find clients for you to be able to work with is through your network. Through your friends, family or in businesses. The best way to do that is to be able to resonate and tell others, here’s what I know, here’s the thing that people are struggling with. I find the value is decided by clients, not the coach. I need to resonate. For example, I see a commercial about a frying pan and it says “Are you tired of burning eggs? Let me show you this pan!” And here comes this beautiful pan, with the egg sliding e off, wow, look at that! They don’t say it’s made in Kuala Lumpur or made with titanium steel. They don’t give you knowledge of the pan, they’re just telling you the solution that this pan solves. Know the problem that people have and then the solution to that problem which is burned eggs. They’re not addressing executive chefs; their message is for those who burn eggs. As a coach looking for clients, identify what are the problems they’re going through. As mentioned earlier, as a coach we have Showcases for leaders who are not strategic. I’m dealing with those who are feeling overwhelmed, and those who want to do better with their team. I’m not looking for leaders who create amazing teams, or leaders who are already strategic leaders. I want those who are like me when I was 16 y/o and wanted direction, guidance, mentoring, training. If you can identify the problem, they will be open to the solution.

Coaches are similar to start-up founders who often work extremely long hours and it’s easy to end up burning the candle at both ends. What would you recommend to your fellow coaches about how to best take care of their physical and mental wellness when starting their business?

Get enough sleep, never skip meal, exercise and meditate in the morning before starting the day.

You are a person of great influence. If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I don’t know if I resonate, if I’m a person of great influence. I just know what I want to contribute in the world. I know how I want to spend my time before I’m six feet under. One of my contributions is transforming how people live their lives and how people show up at work. Most of our time is spent at work. Some people have to start working at 14 or 16 y/o and some may end up working until they’re 65 or 75. If you do the math, that’s a lot of times spent at work. So, if we can change how people show up at work, then how they show up at home can be way more fulfilling too. That is my contribution.

We are blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

People that have inspired me are getting quite old or may not around anymore (laugh). I think anyone who thinks differently, who’s here to contribute beyond themselves, or like the flight attendant quote “puts their mask on first before assisting others.” And I’m constantly reminded of that metaphor. There are a lot of people I want to meet and have breakfast like Nelson Mandela, Mahatma Ghandi or Mother Theresa but they are not here anymore. They were in the servitude, and in the business of helping others, and by helping others, I’m helping myself. It makes me happy, it’s because it matters. There’s so many I would love to have a conversation with like Barack Obama, Queen Elizabeth, and so many people that I’d just love to chat and have lunch or breakfast with. I can have a chat with anybody, because I think as individuals, we all have something to contribute.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

We have a Facebook page Strategic Leader, and LinkedIn — Change My Life Coaching | Strategic Leader. We are also active on Instagram as strategicleader.ca. Our website is strategicleader.ca is where people can register for our three different showcase series or book for a complimentary 15-minute session with me.

This was very inspiring. Thank you so much for the time you spent with this. We wish you continued success and good health!