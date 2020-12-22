Kyla Carter: “Eyes On Your Own Paper”

Eyes On Your Own Paper — There are so many talented people out there. Support your competition, never be jealous, and focus on your goals. Do not worry what anyone else is doing, we all have our own amazing path in life!

As a part of my series about pop culture’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Kyla Carter.

Rising star Kyla Carter’s talent runs deep whether she is acting, singing, dancing, or performing on Broadway. Kyla is currently starring as ‘CJ Suki’ in the new DreamWorks animated series “TrollsTopia” streaming on Hulu and Peacock. She can also be seen starring as the same character in the Netflix series “Trolls The Beat Goes On”. Kyla’s single “Because You’re You” from Season 4 of the Netflix series soundtrack has become a hit with Trolls fans and beyond, garnering over 28K-streams on YouTube alone. As a singer/songwriter herself, Kyla has plans to release more original music in the new year.

When Kyla is not acting, she spends time writing her own original music, performing popular cover songs on her YouTube Channel, dancing, and modeling. During the pandemic, Kyla began her own podcast ‘Kyla’s Korner’ The podcast is featured weekly on ‘The Mark White Show’ airing on Radio Alabama’s KIX 96.3 FM/100.3 FM, and can be streamed on most podcast platforms. Kyla’s mission is to spread positivity and kindness to her community. She shares encouraging and motivational messages to her listeners with her motto being: ‘Live life sunny side up!’

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I was born in Long Island, New York. My parents are teachers and my brother, who is only 13 months younger than me, is my best friend and biggest supporter. I have been a professional actress since I was 5-years old, and have traveled the country most of my life performing on the biggest stages in America.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

My love of acting was inspired by Shirley Temple. When I was four years old, a commercial for the Shirley Temple DVD’s came on the television. I begged my mom for the whole set. I watched every movie, in color and black-and-white, over and over. I said to my mom, “I want to do what she does.”

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your entertainment career?

Working on two Broadway National Tours was a whirlwind of experiences and emotions. I toured the United States and Canada for FIVE YEARS leaving my home, school, friends and family. I performed over 600 shows, visited over 75 cities and 35 states without missing one day of work or school on the road!

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The most hilarious and traumatizing story was when I played Baby June in a professional production of “Gypsy.” I had to sing, tap dance, twirl a baton and do a cartwheel all in one scene. When I went to do my cartwheel in tap shoes, I slipped and slammed my knee into the floor. I covered the fall well, but was internally dying! I had a 15-second quick change, right after. I went back out, nervous and in a lot of pain, singing and twirling the baton. My hands were so sweaty from the trauma that one of the batons slipped out of my hand, flew into the audience and hit an elderly man in the head. I was horrified, but continued the scene because the show must go on!

I learned that it is ok to make mistakes, laugh at yourself, be forgiving and roll with the punches! I actually won an award for “Best Child Actress on Long Island” for that role, and the man in the audience was ok!

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Who do you think that might help people?

Currently, I am working with the team from DreamWorks Animation on the new Hulu/Peacock animated series “TrollsTopia.” I also have a podcast segment, called Kyla’s Korner, featured weekly on The Mark White Show, where I share encouraging and inspiring messages. The main message that I try to relay to my listeners each week is to “Live Life Sunny Side Up.

Most young people your age don’t have to balance work and school. Can you tell us how you manage to balance your schoolwork, auditions, and time on set?

ORGANIZATION and SCHEDULING are key! My life is planned to the minute daily. Planning time for school, work, training and even downtime, keeps me focused and successful in every area of my life.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Without the support of my parents and brother, I would not be able to live this dream. My mother put her career on hold for mine. My dad and brother supported my decision to tour the country without them and live my Broadway dream. However, my success can be accredited to my team of agents and the amazing coaches and mentors I have had since I was 5-years old. I am so thankful for those who believed in me, who helped me every step of the way and who continue to support me on this journey.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s jump to the main part of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. (Please share a story or example for each.)

Trust Yourself — You may have a lot of creative freedom when it comes to certain roles. Don’t overthink it. Go with your first instinct because it is most likely the best one.

Be Confident — You will be criticized a lot. You may be too pretty, too perfect, too short, too tall, but remember never to take it personally and know that you are enough. You may not fit that role, but you may fit another down the road. Never change who you are.

Stay Positive — If you love what you do, keep doing it. There is a lot of rejection, again don’t take it personally. Keep grinding away because the right role may be just a phone call away.

It is a Journey Not a Race — Slow and steady will win the race. Never push for something that is not meant to be.

Eyes On Your Own Paper — There are so many talented people out there. Support your competition, never be jealous, and focus on your goals. Do not worry what anyone else is doing, we all have our own amazing path in life!

You are a person of enormous influence. How do you think you can use social media as a platform to be a positive influence to your fans, and for society at large?

Social media reaches so many people, so I feel it is important to be a role model for young people. I am super passionate about using my platform and talent to give back. I regularly perform at Broadway charity events to help raise money for Broadway Cares and The Actors Fund. I am also a member of “Team Young Hollywood and Broadway” which consists of young actors who came together to support the efforts at St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

I also use my platform to encourage my fans to never compare yourself to others, be true to you, and inspire those around you with positivity and kindness. I want those around me to always try to look at the bright side of life, dance in the rain, and be the SUPERHERO in your own story.

If you had the ability to choose to work on any TV show or film, or work alongside any co-star, or with any director, what or who would that be, and why? You never know who might see this article, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to work with and learn from the very talented and strong female director Tamra Davis. She has an incredible work ethic, is able to do what she loves, and does it insanely well, all while raising a family. She is truly a role model for young actors like myself.

How can our readers follow you on social media?

PERSONAL:

YOUTUBE: www.youtube.com/KylaCarter

INSTAGRAM: @kyladcarter

TIK TOK: @kyladcarter

TWITTER: @kyladcarter

FACEBOOK: www.facebook.com/KylaDCarter

WEBSITE: www.KylaCarter.com

PODCAST:

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCz1L7X14dDIji2hiCGyO07A

INSTAGRAM: @kylaskornerpodcast

WEBSITE: www.kylaskornerpodcast.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much!