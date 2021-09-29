Ksenia Yudina of UNest: “Be confident”

Be confident. If you have competition, you can out-execute them. If you have a small market, you can find ways to expand it. If you have the wrong business model, you can change it. It all comes down to execution and the desire to win. It’s important to be confident in your ability to succeed. I am a first-time, female-founder in a male-dominated space and I am determined to win. I don’t let the noise distract me from my goal. That means that when the pandemic hit and we were questioning whether we should continue with fundraising, we decided we were going to move forward, regardless. We did everything digitally and ended up raising a Series A, even amidst the uncertainty of Covid.

As a part of our series about “Why We Need More Women Founders”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Ksenia Yudina.

Ksenia Yudina, CFA, is Founder & CEO of UNest — the money app for your kids’ future. Prior to starting UNest, she spent over a decade in financial services where she realized that there wasn’t a simple, affordable solution accessible to all parents to help them save for their kids’ future. She holds an MBA from UCLA Anderson School of Management and is a CFA charterholder.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

I came to the U.S. when I was 18 and put myself through undergrad and business school and received my CFA designation without any financial support from my parents. I graduated with 180,000 dollars in student loans and I saw a lot of my peers struggling with the burden of student debt as well. Then I spent about 12 years working as a financial advisor at American Funds/Capital Group and I realized that parents’ number one priority is saving for their children, but the industry failed to recognize this.

I also saw the industry pushing products with high fees that weren’t necessarily the right fit for clients, and when anyone did want to open a 529 or other type of investment account for their children, I would send them pages of paperwork to look over, which was foreign to them. Younger generations are accustomed to using apps like Venmo and Robinhood, and I realized that Millennials want simple, digital solutions to help them manage their financial health. I knew that it would be very difficult for a legacy institution to build something quickly, so I decided to do it myself.

I was confident that this was a huge problem worth solving and I had identified a real need in the market for an easy, affordable solution accessible to all parents to help them invest and save for their kids’ future.

We started by offering 529s but quickly pivoted to another type of investment account for children, called UTMA, based on customer feedback. Parents wanted more flexibility and with a UTMA you can use the money for anything child-related — without penalty. For instance, you could use the funds for a laptop, swim lessons, education, or even for a future down payment on a home.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you began leading your company?

There are so many to choose from, but one story that comes to mind is when I was raising my seed round and I thought that access to capital guaranteed success. I came across another LA-based fintech founder and I was very intrigued because we both had similar backgrounds and he had already raised over 40M dollars.

I reached out to him on LinkedIn and asked if we could meet so I could learn more about his success and potentially get some advice on fundraising. When we met, I was amazed to see a luxury office with over 30 people, which, at that time, I could only dream of. When I asked how he had achieved such tremendous success, I was surprised to learn that the company was not doing well despite its funding. They had a limited number of users, were struggling with user acquisition, and the parent company declined to provide further financing. Two weeks later, the company announced that they were going out of business.

It taught me that getting excessive capital does not guarantee success and that learning how to overcome obstacles quickly, and staying lean is what ultimately helps lead to success. Things that are more difficult in life make us strong, resilient, and disciplined.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

When I started my first business, I went back to business school to take a class on entrepreneurship and venture capital because I thought that I lacked the skills required to be a founder. During the class, we learned how to write a 40-page business plan and I thoroughly followed the instructions and built every aspect of my business for the next 10 years on paper.

However, when I started raising my first round of capital, I quickly realized that everything I had learned in school was not applicable to real life, and no book or professor can teach you how to be an entrepreneur. The funniest thing was that not a single investor ever asked to see my 40-page business plan. All they wanted to see was a 10-page pitch deck and learn about my background and the team.

In the early days, investors bet on the founder. Ideas aren’t as important as execution, and they want to know that you can follow through on your vision. Learning about your past, assessing your drive and problem-solving skills gives investors much more confidence in your ability to succeed and overcome obstacles than fancy degrees or long business plans.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

An instrumental person in my life is Peter Mansfield, UNest’s CMO. I met Peter in 2018 before our first round of institutional capital. It was a time of great uncertainty when I faced a lot of challenges as a first-time entrepreneur. We had just built an MVP and I didn’t know much about go-to-market strategy or the fundraising process.

Meeting Peter was a life-changing experience for me. He is an experienced entrepreneur with a successful track record who held top positions at fintechs like Marqeta, Billfloat, and PropertyBridge. Peter has not only opened his network and connected me to other fintech founders, who have since become advisors to the company, he has also taught me everything I know about building a startup — with all its ups and downs, curveballs, mysteries, and solutions to the most complex problems. Together we closed the first round of capital, hired the first team members, and launched our first partnerships.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. According to this EY report, only about 20 percent of funded companies have women founders. This reflects great historical progress, but it also shows that more work still has to be done to empower women to create companies. In your opinion and experience what is currently holding back women from founding companies?

I don’t think there’s a lack of effort when it comes to women starting companies, but, ultimately, it comes down to access to capital. Yes, statistically, women-founded companies receive 20% of funding, but if you dig deeper, that figure doesn’t paint the whole picture. If you look at sole female founders, that number is drastically lower and with fintech, for instance, sole female founders receive less than 1% of funding. Additionally, it’s particularly difficult for women-led companies to get funding once they reach the growth stage, so again, 20% looks quite high.

Anecdotally, what I’ve seen is that female founders find it challenging to raise more money once their company reaches the growth phase, so they either shut down or get acquired. Women need to see more successful exits and have more female mentors, otherwise, it’s going to be difficult to achieve meaningful change, and women (and people of color) are going to continue to be underrepresented.

Can you help articulate a few things that can be done as individuals, as a society, or by the government, to help overcome those obstacles?

Change needs to happen amongst entities that control capital. Limited partners, like pension funds, endowments and foundations must demand specific guidelines for female founders in the Venture Funds’ portfolios. If this is not mandated or regulated with some explicit consequences, the change will not happen.

If we mandated that VCs invest in a certain percentage of women or minority founded businesses that would change things dramatically. Private companies, the public sector, and individuals should demand this as well.

It’s no secret that the pandemic has disproportionately impacted women and, sadly, that fact has extended to funding for female-founded startups. I recently saw that in 2020, funding for female-led businesses dropped to a paltry 2.3%. One thing we can do to combat this trend is to identify our biases and actively work to overcome them. It’s natural to have biases, we all do whether we like it or not, but hopefully, we can work towards eradicating or at least mitigating them so that we can build an inclusive and equitable future where everyone has the opportunity to thrive.

This might be intuitive to you as a woman founder but I think it will be helpful to spell this out. Can you share a few reasons why more women should become founders?

We need more female founders because right now half of the population is underrepresented, and this has major ripple effects throughout society and the economy. Women have been dropping out of the workforce at an alarming rate due to the strains of the pandemic and by having more female founders and leaders, it can help aid that recovery more quickly.

When you have more female leaders it helps to promote policies that support, hire, and retain women in the workforce. Additionally, when you have more women at the top it helps to avoid groupthink. Diversity of thought is a powerful and important tool in any business. It shines a light on our blind spots and helps companies become even stronger.

To encourage little girls to dream big, they need role models. They need to see more women in leadership positions so that they can aspire to that. It’s hard for young people to envision themselves as leaders when they don’t see people who look like them or speak like them in positions of power.

What are the “myths” that you would like to dispel about being a founder? Can you explain what you mean?

The notion that being a founder is glamorous could not be further from the truth. Most days it’s the opposite, but it’s even more acute in the beginning. In the beginning, you’re doing every job, it can be grueling and very lonely. Most founders say if they had known what it was going to be like to start a business they probably wouldn’t have.

If you’re not prepared to dedicate your life, at least for the first few years, to building a company, it’s going to be very difficult to be successful. And this is even more true if you’re a woman because you’re constantly having to prove yourself.

I would advise anyone who’s considering or in the midst of starting their own company to use your “why” as your north star. If you truly believe in what you’re building and the company’s mission, it makes the peaks that much more gratifying and it makes the valleys easier to get through.

In the end, though, it will always be worth it.

Is everyone cut out to be a founder? In your opinion, which specific traits increase the likelihood that a person will be a successful founder, and what type of person should perhaps seek a “regular job” as an employee? Can you explain what you mean?

As Sara Blakely, the founder of Spanx says, “everyone has a multi-million-dollar idea inside of them,” but I’ve found that it all comes down to execution. You really have to be willing to put in the time and the effort and it’s a major undertaking. It impacts every facet of your life and it’s important to sit down and be honest with yourself about whether you’re willing to make the necessary sacrifices to start a business and win.

What makes a good founder is the ability to inspire others, admit what you don’t know, and hire the best people to fill those gaps, be confident, and be willing to win at (almost) any cost. And you have to be able to block out the noise and stay laser-focused on your goal.

In theory, anyone can be a founder, but I think some people, or most, don’t want to and that’s OK. I don’t like to put people in boxes, but if you’re looking for a 9 to 5 then starting your own business may not be the best idea.

Ok super. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your opinion and experience, what are the “Five Things You Need To Thrive and Succeed as a Woman Founder?” (Please share a story or example for each.)

Focus on winning. Founders must have a maniacal determination to succeed. Maintain a lean approach and be willing to fail fast and make the necessary adjustments, or pivots, to move your business forward. Initially, we started by offering 529s, but we were hearing from our parents that they wanted flexibility to pay for things outside of just education. We realized that 529s were too restrictive and we successfully pivoted to UTMAs, which allow parents to use the money for anything child-related, and that’s when the floodgates opened.

Founders must have a maniacal determination to succeed. Maintain a lean approach and be willing to fail fast and make the necessary adjustments, or pivots, to move your business forward. Initially, we started by offering 529s, but we were hearing from our parents that they wanted flexibility to pay for things outside of just education. We realized that 529s were too restrictive and we successfully pivoted to UTMAs, which allow parents to use the money for anything child-related, and that’s when the floodgates opened. Be confident. If you have competition, you can out-execute them. If you have a small market, you can find ways to expand it. If you have the wrong business model, you can change it. It all comes down to execution and the desire to win. It’s important to be confident in your ability to succeed. I am a first-time, female-founder in a male-dominated space and I am determined to win. I don’t let the noise distract me from my goal. That means that when the pandemic hit and we were questioning whether we should continue with fundraising, we decided we were going to move forward, regardless. We did everything digitally and ended up raising a Series A, even amidst the uncertainty of Covid.

Surround yourself with the right advisors whom you admire and trust to guide and support you on your journey. I’ve been very fortunate to make stellar hires who have helped UNest grow into the company that it is today. As a recent example, we acquired a company called Kidfund and the CEO is joining UNest to help expand our B2B channels. She’s a great addition to the team and will play an instrumental role in the company’s next chapter. Find the right type of investors. Seek out those who understand the problem you’re solving, share your vision, and are more likely to fund female entrepreneurs. Artemis Fund is a perfect example of a VC that looks to invest in women-led companies. They have played an integral role in UNest’s success, and they have believed in me and the company since the beginning. Artemis was a lead investor in our first institutional round of funding, which opened a lot of doors, particularly for additional capital. They also invited Frank Mastrangelo to serve on our board, and they continue to be a source of guidance and support.

Seek out those who understand the problem you’re solving, share your vision, and are more likely to fund female entrepreneurs. Artemis Fund is a perfect example of a VC that looks to invest in women-led companies. They have played an integral role in UNest’s success, and they have believed in me and the company since the beginning. Artemis was a lead investor in our first institutional round of funding, which opened a lot of doors, particularly for additional capital. They also invited Frank Mastrangelo to serve on our board, and they continue to be a source of guidance and support. Avoid burnout. Self-care is vital for entrepreneurs because it’s easy to get burnt out and then you’re not putting your best foot forward. Take time to recharge and advise your employees to do the same. At UNest, we encourage all our employees to take advantage of our vacation policy and engage in activities outside of work. I’m a firm believer that taking time off helps to replenish your body and mind and makes you a more effective worker. I recently got back from a much-needed holiday, and I know it plays a crucial role in maintaining my health and sanity and makes me a better, more present leader. Unplugging is not a sign of weakness; in fact, studies have shown that taking time off increases productivity, motivation, and creativity.

How have you used your success to make the world a better place?

With UNest, we’re helping to close the investment and wealth gap and democratizing access to solutions that were previously only available to a select few. I started the company because I wanted to make sure that all parents, regardless of income or background, have access to simple and affordable financial solutions to help them invest and save for their kids’ future. Our goal is to level the playing field and build a more equitable future for the next generation.

What universally unites parents is their innate desire to provide a better life for their children. When you aren’t stressed about money and you feel that you have things under control, you have more time to focus on the things that really matter in life.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would focus on gender equality in business and the workplace. Women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic with a lot of mothers having to quit their jobs to homeschool their kids. I believe it’s the responsibility of the large corporations, businesses, and society to create conditions in which women can succeed, are treated equally, and be recognized for their contributions.

At the end of the day, women represent 50% of the population, so there is no reason for them to get only 2% of VC funding or earn 30% less than men. I know this change will take time, but more than anything, I would like equality to be achieved before the next generation of girls growing up and beginning their professional careers in the male-dominated world.

We are very blessed that some very prominent names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Michelle Obama is one of my heroes. She is a trailblazer and role model for so many young girls and people of color, and she continues to encourage the next generation to persevere and to write their own stories. I admire the work she’s done to inspire young families, her focus on wellness, and her advocacy for higher education. She has helped so many underserved and under-resourced communities, which is our mission at UNest.

I’d love the opportunity to sit down with her and get her insights on how we can better serve those who haven’t typically had access to financial literacy and tools. My ultimate goal would be to partner with her on a financial wellness program that’s taught to parents and in schools so that everyone has the foundational knowledge to participate in financial markets and set up the next generation for success.

