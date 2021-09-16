Krystylle L. Richardson of Life Innovation Academy: “Your life and my life can change drastically with just one connection.”

Connection Innovation – Harness The Power of Connection On The Path to Success With Krystylle L. Richardson, Founder Of Life Innovation Academy

Fostering beneficial and positive connections with those around us is a skill, one that can move our lives forward by leaps and bounds. Krystylle L. Richardson, is the founder of Life Innovation Academy. She is also a wealth innovation strategist, invention innovator, international speaker, best-selling author, TV show host, and more. Through her various platforms, she coaches and guides other people to reach their full potential, embrace innovation, build wealth, and live a life of true purpose. As the mind behind wealth innovation strategies, and freedom formulas, Richardson has worked with a wide variety of clients worldwide over the last 40 years and is well known for her amazing attitude and extensive knowledge. She is known as “The Mindset, Leadership & Wealth Transformer and Untapped Income Coach”. Along with being a Wealth Innovation Strategist on the weekends and evenings, she is an International Quality and Regulatory Exec for Healthcare. She believes that exploring creative thinking and innovative solutions is just as important in healthcare as it is in our personal lives. Her intense drive to see people live their best life, propels her to use her non-Healthcare time to create impact globally as the founder of Life Innovation Academy and per non-profit Full Color Movement International.

The Life Innovation Academy is an online program offering courses in different areas, all aimed at changing one’s mindset and using innovative strategies to guide us all to align with abundance. Richardson has used these techniques for the past 30 years and now has a set of newly developed courses from her years of wisdom, triumphs and hard knocks. The courses cover different areas, including the freedom formula, helping people design their own wealth formula, and create that future that they truly want. For Richardson innovation means many things and can be applied to both personal and professional areas. As she explains whether it’s someone being completely at peace and accepting of who they are, or if it is a wealth mindset related to money; innovation is driven by how each person uniquely uses their own mind.

As part of her work through the Life Innovation Academy, Richardson works on what she calls Connection Innovation. This delves into the area of connecting with other people, networking, learning more about people, and fostering connections that will benefit one’s life. Developing solutions, expanding reach, discovering synergies, embracing collaboration, expanding creativity, and encouraging a growth mindset also come from fostering strong positive connections. Richardson uses connection animations in every size group she works with from two or three individuals to hundreds or thousands of people. As she says, your life and my life can change drastically with just one connection. Her techniques and activities of connection innovation help grow teamwork, foster productivity, and help people truly achieve their full potential. She shares one of her philosophies on wealth, innovation, and leadership, what she calls an Innovaligy, that relates to the journey of building those truly valuable connections:

“Your journey is a precursor to your impact. Never look back and ask why rather look forward and say,’ How can I use my journey to create the impact of time freedom, mindset, freedom, and financial freedom that I desire?’ Journey well, and utilize the journey well.

Part of Richardson’s process when working personally with clients is to do an intense in-depth meeting, what she calls an innovation session that will last several hours. In this session, she dives into what she calls their wealth personality index. This refers to the relationship they have had with money, stemming from the very young days of childhood. Most people develop their money mindset and approach from what they’ve seen in their life. Those strategies are not always the most innovative or beneficial for wealth, so Richardson takes the time to really develop and analyze their wealth personality index, and then teach them a new mindset to move forward. With a degree in engineering and statistics, as well as in Six Sigma, she has a unique depth of knowledge on business building wealth and personal development.

Richardson shares that even she is working on herself and fostering new connections every day. In 2020 she was named the Global World Civility Ambassador of Innovation with ICN. She helps women to use their unique creativity to identify and sustain a healthy revenue from multiple streams of income. She is also heavily invested in educating youth, empowering them to live a life of financial freedom and embrace their own worth through innovation. With a long history of service she is an awarded humanitarian and has made a true impact on the world. Her deep faith in God guides her, she is an ordained minister, missionary, evangelist and has embraced her wisdom from 40 years of making connections to impact lives all over the world. She believes that time is our most precious gift, and every individual should use every moment to make one another’s lives better, tangibly, financially, and spiritually. Due to her full schedule in healthcare, wealth innovation, her TV shows with her millionaire/billionaire alliance, and her non-profit work for the homeless, she does not hold too many live events. When she does however, she goes all out. Richardson is the Founder and Executive Producer of EMERGE, a Marketing and Media Experience. The next EMERGE will be a Castle Experience in April of 2022. All women are encouraged to contact Richardson for more information on how to EMERGE as the best version of yourself, this time in a castle in California. It is sure to be epic and unforgettably life changing. Richardson ties this back to wealth innovation by stating, “As we all EMERGE as our true authentic self, we can then tap into higher impact and higher profits at our companies, in our businesses and in our personal lives. The key is to first EMERGE by utilizing the outputs of her definition of FEAR: Fresh, Energy, Awaiting, Reset.”

Richardson’s new book will be released later in the fall, “The 51 Powerful P’s of Public Speaking”, and she has an event on September 21 where she is excited to share the launch of her new Innovation Academy classes. Connect Krystylle L. Richardson to learn more about the Innovation Academy and Connection Innovation on her website and social media. As she says, everything is related to innovation, so let’s all innovate, create impact and even monetize together.