Krystle Couso: “Take Care of Your Appearance”

I believe if you can give and teach confidence on top of teaching people to truly love themselves inside and out that they will naturally treat other people kinder. This also goes hand in hand in showing people how to have good mental and physical health. I also believe if people had good nutrition and followed a proper diet they could prevent a lot of diseases and sicknesses.

As a part of my series about the women in wellness, I had the pleasure of interviewing Krystle Couso.

She is the founder of Makeup by Krystle, co-founder of Makeup and Muscles, actress, beauty and fitness expert known for her role in the docu-series television show Jerseylicious. Couso’s passion for beauty has landed her partnerships with major global brands such as Covergirl, Wander Beauty, Enzo Milano, St. Tropez Tanning, Lancome, Benefit Cosmetics to name a few. Krystle believes that we are all beautiful no matter the circumstances and fervently champions women’s initiatives around women empowerment to survivors of domestic violence, stopping human trafficking, and youth mental wellness.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/628f945512bf6b37f67f1245c3ac14fc

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

Thank you so much for having me. It all started when I was doing makeup during a photoshoot for one of the main characters on Jerseylicious, Tracy DiMarco. I ended up getting discovered to become a character for the same reality tv/docu soap which aired on Style Network about 8 years ago. You can actually still catch the reruns on E! I was on the show for season 3 through 5. It ended when Style Network rebranded and became Esquire Network.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

When I first met Tracy DiMarco, I did her makeup for a photoshoot and began to develop a working relationship with the producers of the show. They thought I was a good fit for the show being a makeup artist who also looked the part of a Jerseylicious girl. I always had a spray tan, teased black hair. I also often wore hair extension, fake eyelashes, green contact lens, dramatic makeup, loud jewelry, and long nails. Being a Long Island guidette which was very in style in 2009. The producers asked if I would audition for the show that Sunday. Up until that point I was fully booked every Sunday with makeup and weddings. So I said to myself, “Okay God if I happen to be off on the day the producers were requesting the audition, then it’s meant to be and I will go through with it.”

Turns out I was off that day I made my way into Jersey for the audition. The crowds swarmed around as bystanders were drawn in. I really looked the part and my big personality landed BOTH me and my fiancé the part on the television show.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

The biggest mistake I made in the beginning was trying to be a perfectionist. When you first start out doing videos or even owning your own business you have to realize that you’re going to make mistakes and that’s okay. You’ll learn as you go along. So don’t worry about putting out content that isn’t perfect. Done is better than perfect and you will eventually learn from your mistakes. When I was starting out, I held myself back so many times and didn’t post videos because they didn’t live up to my high standards, this stunted my growth and detoured me from being successful.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

As far as reality television I am grateful for Tracy DiMarco for opening the door, to the producer JC for casting us and Emmy award winning producer Alex Duda for believing in us.

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

I believe if you can give and teach confidence on top of teaching people to truly love themselves inside and out that they will naturally treat other people kinder. This also goes hand in hand in showing people how to have good mental and physical health.

I also believe if people had good nutrition and followed a proper diet they could prevent a lot of diseases and sicknesses.

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

Well-being is a multi-prong approach, it’s not just about physical well-being but mental well-being too.

1. Power of Prayer

Prayer has the ability to help you get centered and provides you with a space to really connect with God. I try to thank him every morning and let him know what I’m eternally grateful for.

2. Stay Hydrated

Drink at least 80 ounces of water per day. It’s great for your brain, skin, energy, and body.

3. Sleep is Critical

Getting at least 8 hours of sleep each night is important. Make sure that when it comes to sleep you’re putting yourself on a consistent schedule.

4. Take Care of Your Appearance

Be sure to take daily vitamins and go for walks, at least 30 minutes a day to start out and slowly increase the amount of time you’re walking. Self-grooming is also a part of the regiment outside of having a daily skincare routine. Make sure you get dressed up at least once a week to remind yourself of your beauty.

5. Mental Health and Self-Talk Can’t Be Forsaken

Learn to replace negative thoughts with positive ones. For example if you say to yourself, “I feel so fat today,” you can change that to, “I am not fat, I am healthy and fit. I will achieve my goals by working out today. By next year I will be the BEST version of myself.” Our words have the power to produce life or death, so say positive things to yourself even if you don’t believe it. Eventually you will. Speak your dreams into existence by saying positive affirmations.

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I would love to inspire a spiritual awakening and revival because if everyone believed that there is a true and living God then we would be accountable for our actions. People would be kinder to each other, love more, and less judgmental. We as humans would then start to realize that we are all brothers and sisters. In fact, we are spiritual beings having a human experience.

I believe this realization and dedication would change the hearts and minds of the world and this will truly be the only authentic way to achieve peace and love amongst each other.

When we allow God into our hearts we no longer have to “try” to be better, in fact we become better without trying when he is living through us, and fill our voids within.

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1. Life Isn’t About The Number of Followers

Who cares how many views or likes you have. If you can help one person that’s enough.

2. Never Say No

Get yourself out there and take every opportunity because one door has the potential to open another.

3. Stay Consistent

Don’t get discouraged and just give up. The key is staying consistent.

4. Block and Delete

Be sure to focus on the positives, do not give negative comments a second thought. Don’t be afraid to block and delete the social media trolls. Remember, be like a duck that lets the water just roll off their back.

5. Stop Being Self-Critical

I wish someone told me to stop being so critical of myself and my video editing skills or the lighting on my content. Instead I wish someone would’ve just encouraged me to post every single day.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Sustainability and environmental changes are the most important to me because it affects my overall lifestyle from obtaining my personal goals to mental health, dieting, and a way of life. Our environment directly affects us, so I wish there was a way we could figure out how to reduce the amount of harmful chemicals we put into the air everyday.

I recently read that due to the pandemic there were temporary falls in carbon dioxide and nitrogen dioxide as much as 40%. By greatly improving our air quality, it reduces the risks of asthma attacks, heart attacks and lung disease. Nature and the animals have been thriving in nature since we have been on lock down. There has to be a way to attain both or at least create a healthier atmosphere for ourselves and the wildlife.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @makeupbykrystle_ Youtube MAKEUP BY Krystle TikTok: makeupbykrystle_

Thank you for these fantastic insights!