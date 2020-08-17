Krystle Couso: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me”

I’m all about internal beauty shining from within because it gives people’s spirit an attractive glow. For example, when you were in high school, have you ever met a guy and all the girls liked him? You couldn’t understand why, maybe he wasn’t your type or you didn’t find him/her that attractive. But once you get to know them, they instantly became more attractive! Beauty captures attention, but personality captures the heart.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Krystle Couso, co-founder of Makeup and Muscles.

Krystle is an actress, beauty and fitness expert known for her role in the docu-series television show Jerseylicious. Couso’s passion for beauty has landed her partnerships with major global brands such as Covergirl, Wander Beauty, Enzo Milano, St. Tropez Tanning, Lancome, Benefit Cosmetics to name a few. Krystle believes that we are all beautiful no matter the circumstances and fervently champions women’s initiatives around women’s empowerment to survivors of domestic violence, stopping human trafficking, and youth mental wellness. She’s been featured in Getty Images, Fandom, Everything Girls Love and more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you share with us the backstory of how you came upon this career path and to where you are today?

Thank you so much for having me. It all started when I was doing makeup during a photoshoot for one of the main characters on Jerseylicious. I ended up getting discovered to become a character for the same reality tv/docu soap which aired on Style Network about 8 years ago. You can actually still catch the reruns on E!. I was on the show for season 3 through 5. It ended when Style Network rebranded and became Esquire Network.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Yes! First I believe God is responsible for putting me in the right place at the right time. The girl I mentioned previously who I did her makeup for during the photoshoot, Tracy Dimarco is the perfect example. If I hadn’t done her makeup, I don’t believe I would have had the opportunity to film for the show. By doing her makeup it opened up doors and opportunities for me. Every job you land can be the key to opening another door and another opportunity! It was by doing the show that I first gained notoriety and followers.

Can you share a story with us about the most humorous mistake you made when you were first starting? What lesson or take-away did you learn from that?

I’ll never forget the time when I first started filming myself doing my makeup. Forty-five minutes in, I was almost done with my makeup and the camera shut off. I started crying hysterically because all my hard work and efforts had been lost. That same week I plugged the footage into my computer and watched myself cry like a big baby. That incident taught me to never stop, just keep going or take a little break then come back to it later. Most importantly it also taught me to always have extra batteries charged and on hand.

As an influencer, you have been blessed with great success in a career path that many have attempted, but eventually gave up on. In fact perhaps most people who tried to follow a career path like yours did not succeed. Do you have any words of advice for others who may want to embark on this career path but know that their dreams might be dashed?

Focus on your end goal and be willing to do small things to get you there. Break your goals down into weekly or daily goals so they’re not as overwhelming. Remember finished is better than perfect. In time you will eventually learn to perfect your craft. In the beginning lighting and editing will be a nightmare but just keep experimenting. You’ll eventually learn how to be your own editor and camera person along the way. Stay inspired and consistent, never give up. You can’t fail if you try, you only fail when you stop.

Can you share with our readers some of your strategies you’ve used to build an engaged, loyal, and large online community?

I try to post useful informative makeup and style posts. I found that people keep coming back to my content especially if they are learning or looking to get inspired. I post makeup details, product details, clothing favorites and tutorials to help others. People will only want to follow someone who gives them something. Especially if that person’s photos inspire them to create, learn, or better themselves.

Ok thank you for all that. Now let’s shift to the main focus of our interview. In my work, I focus on how one can thrive and care for oneself in three areas: body, mind, and heart.

You are a busy person with a demanding schedule, can you share with our readers two self care routines, practices or treatments that help your body thrive? (Kindly share a story or an example for each.)

Every morning before I wake up I try to remember to thank God for what I am grateful for. This puts me in a positive mood, focusing on the good. It’s also good for mental health. Then I like to think of 2 things I would like to accomplish for the day. It could be anything. Sometimes it’s as simple as setting the goal of putting my laundry away. This helps with self-discipline and feelings of small accomplishments throughout your day (again good for mental health).

I drink almost a gallon of water per day at least 90 oz of water. My 40oz Hydro Flask is my sidekick when it comes to staying hydrated. I bring it everywhere with me. It even sleeps next to me. I work out at least 5 days a week even throughout quarantine. I follow my meal plans that I create for myself through an app. In addition to following the calories and macros, sticking to it as best as I can, I do allow for one cheat meal every week. This actually helps me adhere to my fitness goals. I try to always be kind and patient, smile and not take life too seriously. I stay positive, build up the people around me, and replace negative thoughts with positive ones. I’m very careful with what I feed my soul on a daily basis and try not to watch anything negative that hurts my heart or mind (unless it’s educational and serves a greater purpose). You really have to be careful about how to feed your subconscious thoughts.

Can you share with us two routines that you use to help your mind or heart to thrive? (Kindly share a story or example for each.)

My belief in God is what gives me a strong, healthy, positive mind and heart. One of my favorite biblical quotes is, “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13

Can you share 3 ideas that anyone can use “to feel beautiful”? (Please share a story or example for each.)

I’m all about internal beauty shining from within because it gives people’s spirit an attractive glow. For example, when you were in high school, have you ever met a guy and all the girls liked him? You couldn’t understand why, maybe he wasn’t your type or you didn’t find him/her that attractive. But once you get to know them, they instantly became more attractive! Beauty captures attention, but personality captures the heart.

When you like the person you are internally, you feel the most beautiful. Focus on learning to love yourself and accepting your flaws. It took me 32 years to be comfortable enough to rock my cellulite Cuban thick thighs and be confident in a pair of shorts. It was due to my hubby who tells me I am beautifully and wonderfully made. Big thanks to him!

The last is to work on your outer appearance, fitness and beauty is important. Learn how to perfect your flaws and enhance your assets.

Is there a particular resource, a practitioner, expert, book, or podcast that made a significant impact on you and helped you to thrive? Can you share a story about that with us?

I would definitely say The Bible, Sid Roth, and my Keto coach Jeanine Escobar, Mrs. Ceo J have impacted me on my journey.

Do you have a story about the strangest, most bizarre or funniest wellness treatment that you’ve ever experienced?

The funniest wellness treatment I’ve experienced was bump cupping. Its purpose was to help fight cellulite and make your rear end plumper.

As an influencer, you are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I would love to bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people. My hope is that God will utilize me as a vessel to help raise up a generation in a spiritual revival or awakening. This will help everyone see that there is a true living God. I want to show people it’s possible to receive and know the same love and goodness I have found. I think it would change people’s hearts forever and everyone would be kinder to one another knowing we are all just sisters and brothers, spiritual beings having a human experience.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world with whom you’d like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this.

Kim and Kanye West.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Instagram: @makeupbykrystle_ Youtube MAKEUP BY Krystle TikTok: makeupbykrystle_

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We wish you only continued success in your great work.

Thank you so much and may God BLESS you and every single person that read this.