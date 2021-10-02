Krystal Baynes-Hoseinee of Imani: “Do not write just to make money, write because it is something that you love”

Do not write just to make money, write because it is something that you love. Your knowledge and love for the area will create opportunities for wealth creation over time. One of the most difficult decisions I faced was settling on a price for my book. Because I was so passionate about the material that I was about to share, I wanted to ensure that I covered all the costs of publishing, whilst ensuring that it was appropriately priced so that it could get into the hands of as many people as possible. It was a delicate balancing act but at the end of the day, my mission for sharing love, encouragement, and support was my main focus.

As a part of our series about “How You Can Grow Your Business or Brand By Writing A Book”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Mrs. Krystal Baynes-Hoseinee.

Krystal Baynes-Hoseinee is an Attorney-at-Law with over a decade of experience in Corporate and Commercial Law, she is a Corporate Governance professional, a fellow with the International Compliance Association, an author, wife, sister, and friend. She is the mind and heart behind Imani, a Caribbean-based blog and has been passionately pursuing her conviction that no one should feel alone, by spreading love, encouragement, and support to the lost, broken, and lonely. Krystal has authored dozens of articles and has connected with the needs of her readers from around the world. Her writings cover important topics about family, love, forgiveness, and attaining our God-given purpose. In her book “My Favourite Scriptures- A Devotional For New Believers” she provides simple explanations about important biblical principles that will encourage believers with empathy and without judgment. Her deepest desire is that this book will guide, enlighten, restore and uplift persons by sharing the life-transforming love of God through Jesus Christ.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you share a story about what motivated you to become an expert in the particular area that you are writing about?

The motivation was coincidental rather than intentional. I became an expert on abundant living because life taught me some lessons from my abysmal living in my past. I wanted to help those who found restoration and refuge in Christ to not just exist in this new life but to learn, grow and thrive in their new identity. Although I grew up in church, I wasn’t at all committed, so when I moved away from home to attend university, I saw an opportunity to live ‘freely’, which continued into my working life. In 2011 when I discovered that I was pregnant I was not happy but when I finally got to the point of acceptance and excitement about my pregnancy, at 26 weeks I suffered a Premature Rupture of Membranes (PROM) and was admitted to the hospital. Five days later my daughter Zyra Imani was born. She was immediately admitted to the Intensive Care Unit and placed on a respirator as her lungs were not yet fully developed. Because I knew God and the saving grace of Jesus Christ, two days before she was born, while lying on the hospital bed I gave my life to Christ. Therefore, when she was born, although I was aware of the risks, the volatility of her health, and the possible long-term complications, I believed with my whole heart that she would be well and that she would survive. Despite her valiant battle for just shy of 1 month, she became severely ill and passed away. That day I learned the meaning of total brokenness. The depth of the pain was unimaginable and at that point, I did not think that I would ever recover, but God! Jesus stepped in and loved me, comforted me, and encouraged me back to wholeness. Through my pain, God showed me that thousands of people all over the world were heavy, broken, lost, lonely, and suffering just as I was, and that they needed the master comforter to restore them. Everything that I do is through the lens of providing love, encouragement, and support to those who need it.

Can you share a pivotal story that shaped the course of your career?

I would be the first to admit that I did not make the best decisions in the arena of relationships and that continued even after I became a Christian. A longstanding friendship that turned into a relationship, failed miserably when our views diverged on a number of issues, principally on the topic of sex before marriage. After years of struggling to maintain my chastity and finally being able to do so by the grace of God, I was heartbroken by his decision to walk away. As virtuous as the decision was to me, it was not similarly valued and I eventually accepted that it was an unfair and unreasonable request in the first place because he was not a born-again Christian and only agreed to abstinence to make me happy. Amid what seemed to be the never-ending months of wallowing in heartache, God stood with me and strengthened me. This experience was pivotal because it taught me some fundamental things about my faith and myself. One of the most important lessons was that I must love God and what he asks me to do above everything else, and that I cannot try to please others and please God at the same time, especially if it meant compromising my faith. The woman I became changed from that experience and my focus on people and helping others with similar struggles became even more precise. Years later and God continues to show me that when I stand for Him, He will always stand with me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? Are you working on any new writing projects?

I am currently developing a space for one-on-one and small group sessions for persons to receive bible-based encouragement and support to build them up in their faith and help them to become wholesome, well-rounded, effective, and purpose-filled people in their personal, family, and work lives.

In terms of new writing projects, I was working on another book before writing ‘My Favourite Scriptures’, so I am trying to complete that book and I am excited and eager to share it with the world.

Thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. Can you please tell us a bit about your book? Can you please share a specific passage or story that illustrates the main theme of your book?

My book entitled, ‘My Favourite Scriptures: A Devotional For New Believers” contains 30 reflections on some of my favorite scriptures. It focuses on fundamental principles that Christians, particularly new believers, should know about God’s love, God’s forgiveness, their new character/nature, submission and obedience to God, God’s blessings and provision, and His protection. Each reflection contains an exhortation on the scripture verse, followed by a short prayer, and closes with personal declarations. Additional scriptures related to the topic are also included at the end of each devotional and a song is suggested as another source of encouragement and upliftment.

In this book, I use personal experiences to make the scriptures relevant to the readers. More than anything else I want the believer to know that in every way that matters he/she is a new person (refined and upgraded) by faith in Jesus Christ and the very first reflection elucidates this point. My favourite quote from that reflection says:

“The Holy Spirit is your banner that declares to the world that you are ‘under new management’ and testifies of the life-transforming power of Christ. Jesus gave His life for you, and His crucifixion, resurrection, and glorification are also things that you will share with Christ.”

You are a successful author and thought leader. Which three character traits do you feel were most instrumental to your success when launching your book? Can you please share a story or example for each?

The three character traits that were most instrumental to my success when launching my book would be passion, persistence, and positivity.

As an author, you need to love and be passionate about what you are releasing to the world. It doesn’t matter what type of book I’m writing it should not just be from my head but it should be from my heart, and I aim to connect with my readers through your words. Beyond a writer’s expertise in an area, readers must feel your love for them and for whatever you are writing about.

I believe that persistence is the most important character trait of the three because authors will certainly encounter significant challenges as they write and launch a book. I remember trying to format a particular section of my book for several days and tried everything possible to resolve it on my own. Maybe I even bordered on being stubborn because I may have been able to resolve it faster with external help, but it became so frustrating that I threatened myself to give up. However, giving up is never an option, so I pushed through and found a satisfactory workaround. That was only one of several instances that required grit and persistence to push through and overcome on this authoring journey.

All authors must be confident in themselves and positive about the material that they are about to release. Success is rarely an overnight phenomenon but you must believe in yourself and your content. New authors particularly, need this trait and should be patient with the growth process. They must continue to believe in themselves and their message even during seasons of stagnation. I always encourage myself by saying that if only one person is changed, encouraged, or impacted by my work, then it is worth it. My credo is to start small and change the world one person at a time.

In my work, I have found that writing a book can be a great way to grow a brand. Can you share some stories or examples from your own experience about how you helped your own business or brand grow by writing a book?

Firstly, I started my writing journey by publishing articles on my blog ‘Imani’ and so my book was an extension of the style and content to which my readers grew accustomed. It was a natural and expected step in my authoring career that enhanced and solidified my status as an author and by extension my brand. Several of my blog readers had been asking whether I would be publishing a book, so I am delighted to share this new book with them.

Secondly, the book was developed as a product of the brand ‘Imani’ and the logo is displayed on the back cover and on the inside so that the brand is associated with the work.

Thirdly, as part of my promotional activities, I gave away free branded gifts with pre-orders of my book and branded memorabilia were featured in my photoshoot for the launch of the book.

Lastly, all conversations and interviews should mention and promote the brand so that there is a subliminal correlation between the author, the book, and the brand.

Can you talk to our readers a bit about the benefits of becoming an author and promoting a book? Can you explain to other leaders why they should invest resources and energy into this? Can you share a few examples of how writing a book in particular and thought leadership in general can create lucrative opportunities and help a business or brand grow?

It may not be the first reason that people site to invest in authoring and promoting a book but you should invest in what you believe will help or impact others. Apart from the personal fulfillment of writing a book and the returns from the sale of your books, authoring creates opportunities for speaking engagements as a thought leader at conferences and panel discussions. Authoring a book demonstrates your expertise in a field and these engagements can create opportunities to further promote your business and brand. Your book will usually have a wider reach than in-person presentations and over time people’s familiarity with your work may create opportunities for the expansion of your business and brand into different geographies.

What are the things that you wish you knew about promoting a book before you started? What did you learn the hard way? Can you share a story about that which other aspiring writers can learn from?

I naively thought that writing the book would have been the most difficult part of the process, and I was so proud of myself when I completed my first draft. However, when I began to research what was needed to publish and promote the book, then the real challenges began. I underestimated the time commitment that would be required to successfully promote a book and did not know that it would require significant focus and energy. I chose the route of self-publishing and so I had to learn about everything involved in the publishing process from book formatting and cover design to hosting a launch event. Writing a book will require a financial investment and if you do not secure a publisher, it will be a personal investment. I learned that you should decide on a budget early in the book writing process because the amount of money that you can invest may affect the quality of product that you release. Even if you choose to self-publish through Amazon KDP, there is still a cost factor, particularly for promotional activities. The hardest thing that I learned was the effort and time commitment that was needed to maintain a presence on social media. I also had to learn to navigate social media platforms with which I was not previously familiar, such as Instagram. I have a pretty hectic schedule and I was happy with only the blog’s Facebook page but in order to maximise my reach I needed to get onto Instagram. It was a bit embarrassing at first because apparently, it is only people of a certain age range who maintain Facebook accounts, but I laughed at myself throughout the process and learned anyway. I am not a guru as yet, but I am definitely better than I was.

Based on your experience, which promotional elements would you recommend to an author to cover on their own and when would you recommend engaging a book publicist or marketing expert?

On their own authors can create content and publish it on their social media pages, they can also promote their book with their close circle of friends and family, and then ask those people to promote the book on their social media pages. Developing ideas to promote your brand such as branded memorabilia and blog articles are also things within the capability of the author. I believe that a marketing expert should be engaged to develop an overall marketing and public relations strategy so that the author’s promotional activities appear well-thought-through and synchronized, and this should be done as early as possible. Marketing experts will also maintain a network of contacts, ideas, and opportunities that the author won’t necessarily have access to, and this could be very valuable for the successful promotion of a book.

Wonderful. Here is the main question of our interview. Based on your own experience and success, what are the “five things an author needs to know to successfully promote and market a book?” If you can, please share a story or example for each.

Be clear about the objective(s) of your book. Even if you are not clear from the onset about what you would like to achieve, this should definitely be given some thought before your promotional work begins. One of the objectives for my book was the promotion of my blog and the Imani brand. Therefore, as I mentioned before, I integrated the brand into the promotional activities for the book and used the blog and the social media pages as the main marketing platform for the book. Create a support team. This team should most likely comprise of close friends and/or family, and your service providers, such as a marketing expert, book editor, printer etcetera. I would also recommend that you have someone that you trust as a sounding board for your promotional and other ideas; for me, it was my husband. Enlist the help of a marketing expert. This deserves its own point because marketing has several facets and if it is not your specialization then get help. Even if you do not have a significant budget, I would recommend that you should still set aside a small portion for marketing, so that you can at least receive professional advice on how you should approach your promotional activities. I probably should have engaged the services of a marketing professional earlier but it was still within a reasonable time of the launch and it was worth it. Use your existing platforms, such as blogs, interviews, short articles, and social media platforms to promote your book. People should also get to know you and your work, so don’t be afraid to open up about your life, story, and aspirations. Do not write just to make money, write because it is something that you love. Your knowledge and love for the area will create opportunities for wealth creation over time. One of the most difficult decisions I faced was settling on a price for my book. Because I was so passionate about the material that I was about to share, I wanted to ensure that I covered all the costs of publishing, whilst ensuring that it was appropriately priced so that it could get into the hands of as many people as possible. It was a delicate balancing act but at the end of the day, my mission for sharing love, encouragement, and support was my main focus.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have breakfast with Sarah Jakes-Roberts. I admire her bravery to speak about her struggles and mistakes in her relationships, an area with which I can relate. I admire that despite her choices and shortcomings, God used and continues to use her failures and successes to change and position her to touch people’s lives. In many respects she reflects the same grace that I see God shower on me, having used my lowest points and all my failures to increase my compassion so that I can spread the message of God’s love to the world.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

You can subscribe to my blog “Imani” at www.imaniblog.com where I share a topic each week to help encourage and support my readers. You can also follow my Facebook and Instagram pages on www.facebook.com/imaniinspirational and Instagram at www.instagram.com/imani_blog2020.

Thank you for these excellent insights, and we greatly appreciate the time you spent. We wish you continued success with your book promotion and growing your brand.