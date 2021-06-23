Kryss Shane of ThisIsKryss.com: “Use Your Privilege”

Use Your Privilege- Figure out what aspects of your life give you a break in life and use them to support others without that access. Maybe this means mentoring someone, maybe it means donating money, maybe you show up to protest, maybe you write letters or emails to politicians in support of inclusive laws. Whether it’s financial, time, passion, writing skills, knowledge, or anything else in your wheelhouse of awesome or in your categories of privilege, participate in supporting those who are working toward change. HSPs already get judged so often that choosing to affirm them can be life altering!

As a part of our series about How To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person, I had the pleasure of interviewing interviewing Kryss Shane.

Kryss Shane MS, MSW, LSW, LMSW (she/her) is the author of the Amazon #1 New Release Creating an LGBT+ Inclusive Workplace: The Practical Resource Guide for Business Leaders, which provides best practices and professional guidance for creating LGBT+ inclusive workplaces, including creating safer working environments, updating company policies, enhancing continuing education and training, and better supporting LGBT+ people in the workplace training and other tangible ways to support LGBT+ people in the workplace. Kryss has over 25 years of experience guiding the world’s top leaders in business, education and community via individual, small group and full-staff trainings. She is also the author of The Educator’s Guide to LGBT+ Inclusion, the first book of its kind to guide educators, administrators, and school staff to become able and empowered to make their schools more LGBT+ inclusive.

Kryss has been featured as America’s go-to Leading LGBT+ Expert in The New York Times, ABC News, Yahoo!, and CNN. Her writing has also appeared in the Journal of Nonprofit Education and Leadership, Huffington Post, International Council of Professors of Educational Leadership, The New Social Worker Magazine, and many more.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell our readers a little bit about yourself and what you do professionally?

Growing up in small town Ohio, I was someone who was always the support person and the go-to person for my friends, but I never considered making a career of it until much later. I was always a believer in equality, and this led me to begin to become mindful of ways in which minority groups weren’t represented in my middle school and high school textbooks and in the media, I was enjoying. This led me to speak up a lot in class, asking questions that many teachers had no answers to because their education also lacked inclusion. I never saw myself as any sort of ally or activist or educator, I thought those were people who were much older and fancier than I was because those titles seemed reserved for these storied activists like Malcolm X or Marsha P. Johnson, larger than life individuals, not someone from small town Ohio!

Anyway, as I became increasingly more aware of the discrimination against LGBT+ people and people within the intersectionality (since any person of any background or identity can also be LGBT+ identified), I began to realize this problem in my community and in families. This led me to earn my bachelor’s degree at The Ohio State University in Human Development and Family Sciences.

Simultaneously, I was volunteering a ton with LGBT+ organizations. Over time, my volunteer work grew, and many began asking why I didn’t do this as my profession. It hadn’t dawned on me before then that I could. This realization sent me into my first master’s degree program, where I graduated from Barry University in Social Work, where I focused my studies on LGBT+ issues. As years passed though, I was always bothered by how often textbooks in schools still lack representation of marginalized groups. This led me to go back to school, where I earned my 2nd master’s degree, from Western Governors University in Education, specializing in Curriculum and Instruction. I am currently working toward my doctorate in Educational Leadership from University of the Cumberlands, where I get to bring my LGBT+ work through the lens of leaders in our world, thus making me better at educating others and teaching them how to improve their allyship and activism. I am also working in undergraduate and graduate social work departments Columbia University and Brandman University, and writing articles, book chapters, and books that focus on the minority populations that have been too long left out. That includes Creating an LGBT+ Inclusive Workplace: The Practical Resource Guide for Business Leaders, which provides best practices and professional guidance for creating LGBT+ inclusive workplaces, including creating safer working environments, updating company policies, enhancing continuing education and training, and better supporting LGBT+ people in the workplace training and other tangible ways to support LGBT+ people in the workplace

I still don’t see myself as ever being able to be at the likes of some of those incredible leaders but now I get the privilege of being surrounded by people like Andrea Shorter, Dimitri Moise, and Jazz Jennings, which only further inspires me every day.

Thank you for your bravery and strength in being so open with us. I understand how hard this is. Can you help define for our readers what is meant by a Highly Sensitive Person? Does it simply mean that feelings are easily hurt or offended?

Most easily explained is that they are someone whose volume on their feelings is naturally set at a higher volume than is most typical. While some see this as a negative, it also means their happiness and joy are also louder!

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have a higher degree of empathy towards others? Is a Highly Sensitive Person offended by hurtful remarks made about other people?

I think it really depends on the situation. If the HSP is not personally involved, sure, more empathy is likely. However, if the HSP is involved, they may be vibrating so hard by their own emotions that they may be less easily able to hear the emotional needs of others until they process their own feelings. Since HSPs feel so deeply, they can hear and absorb the hurt in others, just as they can the joy in others, making them sometimes require more support from others and sometimes be the exact right support person for others!

Does a Highly Sensitive Person have greater difficulty with certain parts of popular culture, entertainment or news, that depict emotional or physical pain? Can you explain or give a story?

The reality is that our media often bombards us with horrific messages in order to keep us from changing the channel. Most of us become desensitized to the violence, the harm, the hurt. HSPs are less likely, so they remain impacted by the trauma porn than others. I have to also add that this may be impacted too by the person’s identity. For example, a white person may have been able to watch the murder of George Floyd on video ten times and it wasn’t much different in experience than an episode of Law & Order. A Black person may not have been able to stomach watching it once because they saw their own face, their spouse’s face, their baby cousin’s face in George’s face. That isn’t HSP, that isn’t being overly sensitive, that isn’t being dramatic, that’s what privilege looks like. Judging this is also a sign of privilege.

Can you please share a story about how your highly sensitive nature created problems at work or socially?

When a colleague is struggling, it can be easy for me to absorb that energy and feel compelled to help or to nurture them, putting my own work on pause to support them. When a work disagreement occurs, I may be more stressed by it until it reaches a resolution than the other person, which can feel disrespectful to me when it’s really just two different reactions, neither of which are wrong.

When did you suspect that your level of sensitivity was above the societal norm? How did you come to see yourself as “too sensitive”?

I think I’ve always felt strongly, but my reactions often caused people to judge them as “too sensitive” rather than to ask about them or to celebrate the benefits of them. I have also always had to be mindful of narcissistic people, who often seek out HSPs to manipulate and sponge off of, which can be confusing and traumatizing.

I’m sure that being Highly Sensitive also gives you certain advantages. Can you tell us a few advantages that Highly Sensitive people have?

We are the exact right friend to call when you have great news; we are as happy for you as you are for you!

We don’t judge your emotions; some may not understand why you sob for days at the loss of a small pet, we truly get it.

We show up; we get the sense of urgency when you call at 3am and we don’t hesitate to come when you need us.

Can you share a story from your own life where your great sensitivity was actually an advantage?

Amongst my identities is that of being a proud dual licensed social worker. I genuinely believe that I am better at my work because I can empathize with the experiences of others; not necessarily that I have had the same life moments but that I don’t judge what significantly impacts my clients. I’m happy to go where they are emotionally and work with them to meet their goals without focusing on whether their reactions are at the same level as someone else’s.

There seems to be no harm in being overly empathetic. What’s the line drawn between being empathetic and being Highly Sensitive?

Almost anyone can become empathetic with training and practice but HSP are born this way or experience something that heightens their emotional responses.

Social Media can often be casually callous. How does Social Media affect a Highly Sensitive Person? How can a Highly Sensitive Person utilize the benefits of social media without being pulled down by it?

Social media is a tough one for most! An HSP may internalize more than others, which means mindfulness of use. For example, I follow the social media accounts of positivity, I don’t seek out accounts that focus on tearing down another or talking badly about anyone because I don’t need to see that. I also follow accounts like No White Saviors which focuses on teaching white people how to support in a non-harmful way; I not only learn, I am reading from those whose values align with mine. I also do not spend my time arguing online; I don’t tweet back at politicians who support hate, I don’t comment on posts about how some heartbroken man speaks badly about all women. They won’t change because of my response so it can only hurt me. While I do not live in an echo chamber of only those who believe as I do, I also do not let my headspace be taken up by those who are intentionally harmful.

How would you respond if something you hear or see bothers or affects you, but others comment that you are being petty or that it is minor?

I used to be really impacted by such comments, but now I know that they either come from someone manipulative or someone who just doesn’t get it. I don’t need to convince someone else to accept my feelings or the strength of my feelings. Neither do you.

What strategies do you use to overcome the perception that others may have of you as overly sensitive without changing your caring and empathetic nature?

I don’t think there is one set of strategies, I think it’s just a focusing on learning yourself, learning to love yourself, and learning to celebrate that who you are doesn’t require everyone to get you. The stronger you know yourself, the less you’ll care what random people think and you’ll be better at choosing people for your life who get you and love you for you.

What is the “myth” that you would like to dispel about being a Highly Sensitive Person? Can you explain what you mean?

An HSP isn’t dramatic or awful, they genuinely feel their feelings stronger than you may. That causes them to react at a similar strength. At no point does judging or ignoring or negatively reacting cause this to change, it just causes an HSP to stop sharing their feelings with you, which is the beginning of the end of your relationship with them.

As you know, one of the challenges of being a Highly Sensitive Person is the harmful and dismissive sentiment of “why can’t you just stop being so sensitive?” What do you think needs to be done to make it apparent that it just doesn’t work that way?

Just like everything else about a person, it comes down to deciding not to try to control someone else and to instead enjoy what makes them who they are, including those who are HSP!

Ok, here is the main question for our discussion. Can you share with us your “5 Things You Need To Know To Survive And Thrive As A Highly Sensitive Person? Please give a story or an example for each.

1. Get Educated and Keep Getting Educated- You can’t help if you are ignorant to the experiences of others, including HSPs. Seek out authors and speakers and activists and listen. If it hurts you to hear it, dig deep into whether this is hitting a truth you haven’t yet examined. Be brave and examine it. When you know better, you can do better. When you know yourself better, you can be better. [author’s note: Kryss’ books, “Creating an LGBT+ Inclusive Workplace: The Practical Resource Guide for Business Leaders” and “The Educator’s Guide to LGBT+ Inclusion” offer guides for anyone working in business or education or raising children, including those who are HSPs.]

2. Shut Up- When HSPs are kind enough to share their experiences and their stories with you, listen. Do not turn it into a story about you or try to be “devil’s advocate.” It’s a gift they are giving to you, be grateful and be quiet so you can take it in.

3. Be Kind- If you don’t know what to do/say, just speak from love and let the person know you are there to suport them.

4. Use Your Privilege- Figure out what aspects of your life give you a break in life and use them to support others without that access. Maybe this means mentoring someone, maybe it means donating money, maybe you show up to protest, maybe you write letters or emails to politicians in support of inclusive laws. Whether it’s financial, time, passion, writing skills, knowledge, or anything else in your wheelhouse of awesome or in your categories of privilege, participate in supporting those who are working toward change. HSPs already get judged so often that choosing to affirm them can be life altering!

5. Stop Assuming- Black people and Brown people and LGBT+ people are not simply skin colors, sexual orientations, or gender identities. They are full whole people. Do not assume that every person with this identity is or isn’t an HSP because they feel the pain of being harmed for being who they are or because they feel the pain when they see someone like them being harmed. Get to know a person as a whole person, not as a walking talking representation of just one facet of who they are or as a poster child for one aspect of how they identify.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

My whole life’s work focuses on inclusion within everything around us. That said, I don’t need to inspire my own movement, I truly believe we will have resolution as we continue to dismantle systemic oppression. Fredrick Joseph, Indya Moore, MJ Rodriguez, Patrisse Cullors, Alicia Garza, and Opal Tometi, Dimitri Moise, and Laverne Cox are all within a giant overarching movement. They all give me hope because I know they won’t stop until we reach out goals. I won’t stop either. I am so proud to fight alongside them!

How can our readers follow you online?

Twitter: @itsKryss

Instagram: ThisIsKryss

Website/Bookings: ThisIsKryss.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/kryssshane/

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.